Women's Tour of Flanders past winners

Champions from 2004 to 2010

Past winners
2010Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
2009Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
2008Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
2007Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
2006Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2005Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2004Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland

