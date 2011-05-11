Trending

Tour of Chongming Island past winners

Champions from 2007 to 2010

Past winners
2010Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
2009Chloe Hosking (Aus) Moving Ladies
2008Li Meifang (Chn) GiantLenovo PRO Cycling Team
2007Li Meifang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews