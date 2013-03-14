Stage 8: San Francisco - Santa Rosa, 130.6km
May 19, 2013
Stage 8: San Francisco - Santa Rosa
San Francisco is the start of the final stage, with the Golden Gate Bridge closed to vehicles to accommodate the riders. The May date should ensure that sun – not rain – will greet the riders as they cross the iconic structure. Though don’t rule out the possibility of the fog, of course…
The route will likely present strong headwinds as it heads over the bridge, through Sausalito and Mill Valley before heading up the coast past Muir Beach, Stinson Beach and Point Reyes National Seashore. Moving inland a set of short hills provides the final difficulties before the flat finale. Unless the race for the overall is just a matter of seconds we probably won’t see any moves from the overall contenders, but opportunists with a bit of energy are almost certain to brave the wind and give it a go. Winning a stage in bike-crazy Santa Rosa in front of 30,000 fans is something any pro racer will remember for years to come.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy