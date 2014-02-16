Cummings wins Tour Méditerranéen
Peraud prevails on final stage to Mont Faron
Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) won the final stage of the Tour Méditerranéen, featuring a mountain finish on Mont Faron, while overnight leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) successfully defended his yellow jersey on the 6km climb to the finish to seal the general classification victory.
For Peraud, it was the second straight year he won the Tour Méditerranéen stage atop Mont Faron and as was the case in 2013 he had to again settle for second overall on general classification. The 36-year-old Frenchman started today's final stage in fourth overall, 15 seconds down on Cummings, and despite dropping Cummings in the race finale the BMC rider, know for his time trialing prowess, bent but didn't break to finish fourth on the stage, 11 seconds behind Peraud.
"That’s a great collective win," said Peraud. "Instructions were followed and it paid off. I knew this stage would be physically demanding but I have been well supported by my teammates. Yauheni [Hutarovich] remained by my side to protect me throughout the day. Julien [Bérard] and Guillaume [Bonnafond] did a good job on the descent in order to place me in a good position inside the bunch. Then Mika [Cherel] and Matteo [Montaguti] worked well at the foot of the Mont Faron. And it was Carlos [Betancur] who helped me to attack on the middle of the climb and so to leave behind my competitors."
Cummings, who took over the leader's jersey the prior afternoon with a victory in the time trial stage, held on to win the general classification by four seconds over Peraud while WorldTour team rookie Riccardo Zoidl finished third overall in his first race for Trek Factory Racing, 10 seconds down on Cummings.
"It was so close, I went way over my limit," Cummings said. "I just did my best and luckily it was good enough."
All together for Mont Faron finale
A four-man break spent much of the final stage off the front, but the escape group comprised of Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Rudy Kowalski (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Mark Christian (Team Raleigh) and Tom Dernies (Wallonie-Bruxelles) was swept up 11km from the finish, setting the stage for the Mont Faron ascent to determine the final outcome of the four-day, five stage event as all of the overall favourites arrived together at the base of the climb.
Cummings started the day with a slender general classification lead of four seconds on Zoidl and 10 seconds on Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) while 14 riders in all were within one minute of the 32-year-old Briton overall.
Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), fresh off of a sixth place GC finish in his home country's Tour de San Luis in January, would make the first decisive move on Mont Faron after a flurry of attacks were neutralised early on the ascent. The 22-year-old Argentinean jumped away solo and held a 17-second lead heading into the climb's final two kilometres. Sepulveda started the stage in fifth overall at 34 seconds and was now threatening to finish on the final overall podium.
At this point Peraud launched an attack of his own and the Frenchman was able to bridge the gap to Sepulveda entering the final kilometre. Peraud continued to push the pace and dropped Sepulveda, while Cummings was digging deep to defend his yellow jersey.
Peraud would win the stage solo with Sepulveda crossing the finish line five seconds down. Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) placed third on the stage at 11 seconds accompanied by Cummings, who finished in the same time as the Austrian. Six seconds later Egor Silin (Katusha) outsprinted Riccardo Zoidl for fifth place as the Trek Factory Racing Austrian hung on to finish third overall.
|1
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:57:53
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:05
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|6
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:21
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:24
|9
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|10
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:32
|13
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:44
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|17
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:55
|19
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:59
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:02
|21
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:05
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:10
|25
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|26
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:16
|27
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:20
|28
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:01:29
|29
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|30
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:32
|32
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:36
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:38
|35
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|36
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:40
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:56
|38
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:58
|41
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:01
|44
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|46
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:17
|48
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|49
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:19
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:22
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:34
|53
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:02:39
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:42
|56
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:47
|57
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:53
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:54
|59
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:07
|60
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:03:12
|61
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:19
|63
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:23
|64
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:25
|65
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:33
|66
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|68
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|69
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|71
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|73
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:39
|75
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:03:48
|76
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:03:49
|77
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:04
|78
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:09
|81
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:14
|82
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:24
|83
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:33
|84
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:42
|86
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:47
|87
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:55
|88
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:05:09
|89
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:05:30
|90
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:34
|91
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:49
|92
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:51
|93
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|94
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:08
|98
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:22
|99
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:29
|100
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:34
|102
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:06:36
|103
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|104
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|106
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|107
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:06:42
|108
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:06:43
|109
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:55
|110
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:06:58
|111
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:39
|112
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|113
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|114
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:03
|115
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:10
|116
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:24
|117
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:18
|118
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|119
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|120
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:25
|121
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:20
|122
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|123
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|125
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|126
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|127
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|128
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|131
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|132
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|133
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|134
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|136
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|137
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|138
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|139
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|141
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|142
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|143
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:11:05
|146
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNS
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|16:31:59
|2
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:10
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:28
|5
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:56
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:01
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|10
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:29
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:34
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:36
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:42
|15
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|16
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:02:01
|17
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:02
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:28
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:32
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:34
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:36
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:46
|24
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:02:50
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:57
|26
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:59
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:04
|28
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:14
|29
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:03:15
|30
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:16
|31
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:03:28
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:29
|33
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|34
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:59
|35
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:00
|36
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:04:27
|38
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:04:33
|39
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:04:38
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:44
|41
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:45
|42
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:04:55
|43
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:58
|44
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:06
|45
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:10
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:26
|47
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:27
|48
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:35
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:39
|50
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:43
|52
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:45
|53
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:05:58
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:34
|55
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:15
|56
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:23
|57
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:32
|58
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:35
|59
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:40
|60
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:44
|61
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:07:52
|62
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:55
|63
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:59
|64
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:08:16
|65
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:08:21
|66
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:44
|67
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:08:52
|68
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|69
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:11
|70
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:14
|71
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:38
|72
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:09:45
|73
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:10
|74
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:10:20
|75
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:10:31
|76
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:35
|77
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|78
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:53
|79
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:55
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:38
|81
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|82
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:11:48
|83
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:07
|84
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:11
|85
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:32
|86
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:14:22
|87
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:14:28
|88
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:31
|89
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:14:36
|90
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:51
|91
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:09
|92
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:15:38
|93
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:15:52
|94
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:15:54
|95
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:15:58
|96
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:27
|97
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:32
|98
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:33
|100
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:45
|101
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:17:26
|102
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:17:35
|103
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:42
|104
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:18:35
|105
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:58
|106
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:19:17
|107
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:22
|108
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|109
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:26
|110
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:01
|111
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:20
|112
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:20:34
|114
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:09
|115
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:19
|116
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:28
|117
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:31
|118
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:50
|119
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:24:14
|120
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:19
|121
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:43
|122
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:18
|123
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:26
|124
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:27
|125
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:26:31
|126
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:26:47
|127
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:28:16
|128
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:20
|129
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:10
|130
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:30:01
|131
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:30:32
|132
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:37
|133
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:31:11
|134
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:14
|135
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:31:41
|136
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:04
|137
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:33:36
|138
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:35:24
|139
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:06
|140
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:38:33
|141
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:38:58
|142
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:41:05
|143
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:41:39
|144
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:42:27
|145
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:46
|146
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:45:50
