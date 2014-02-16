Trending

Cummings wins Tour Méditerranéen

Peraud prevails on final stage to Mont Faron

Image 1 of 26

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) won the Tour Méditerranéen stage to Mont Faron for the second straight year

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) won the Tour Méditerranéen stage to Mont Faron for the second straight year
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 26

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium after winning the final stage to Mont Faron

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium after winning the final stage to Mont Faron
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 26

2014 Tour Méditerranéen champion Stephen Cummings (BMC)

2014 Tour Méditerranéen champion Stephen Cummings (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 26

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) won the mountains classification at Tour Méditerranéen

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) won the mountains classification at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 26

The Tour Méditerranéen victory by Stephen Cummings (BMC) was the first overall stage race win of his 10-year pro career

The Tour Méditerranéen victory by Stephen Cummings (BMC) was the first overall stage race win of his 10-year pro career
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 26

2014 Tour Méditerranéen champion Stephen Cummings (BMC) on the podium with legendary former pro Raymond Poulidor

2014 Tour Méditerranéen champion Stephen Cummings (BMC) on the podium with legendary former pro Raymond Poulidor
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 26

Tour Méditerranéen winner Stephen Cummings with his BMC teammates following the final stage

Tour Méditerranéen winner Stephen Cummings with his BMC teammates following the final stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 26

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) played a key role in his teammate Jean-Christophe Peraud's stage win on Mont Faron

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) played a key role in his teammate Jean-Christophe Peraud's stage win on Mont Faron
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 26

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) placed 7th overall at Tour Méditerranéen

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) placed 7th overall at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 26

Mont Faron stage winner Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)

Mont Faron stage winner Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 26

Tour Méditerranéen leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) was calm and focused prior to the final stage

Tour Méditerranéen leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) was calm and focused prior to the final stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 26

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) is ready for the final stage at Tour Méditerranéen

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) is ready for the final stage at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 26

Stephen Cummings (BMC) recovers after his fourth place stage finish on Mont Faron

Stephen Cummings (BMC) recovers after his fourth place stage finish on Mont Faron
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 26

Tour Méditerranéen leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) placed fourth on Mont Faron to win overall by four seconds

Tour Méditerranéen leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) placed fourth on Mont Faron to win overall by four seconds
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 26

2014 Tour Méditerranéen champion Stephen Cummings (BMC)

2014 Tour Méditerranéen champion Stephen Cummings (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 26

Stephen Cummings (BMC) climbs to a fourth place finish on the Mont Faron stage finale to seal overall victory at Tour Méditerranéen

Stephen Cummings (BMC) climbs to a fourth place finish on the Mont Faron stage finale to seal overall victory at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 26

Final jersey holders at the 2014 Tour Méditerranéen

Final jersey holders at the 2014 Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 26

2014 Tour Méditerranéen champion Stephen Cummings (BMC)

2014 Tour Méditerranéen champion Stephen Cummings (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 26

The Tour Méditerranéen peloton rolls along early in the final stage

The Tour Méditerranéen peloton rolls along early in the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 26

The Tour Méditerranéen peloton early in the final stage

The Tour Méditerranéen peloton early in the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 26

The Tour Méditerranéen peloton lined up to start the final stage from Bandol to the mountain finish on Mont Faron

The Tour Méditerranéen peloton lined up to start the final stage from Bandol to the mountain finish on Mont Faron
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 26

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory on Mont Faron in the final stage of Tour Méditerranéen

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory on Mont Faron in the final stage of Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 26

Tour Méditerranéen leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) defended his yellow jersey on Mont Faron with a fourth place finish on the stage

Tour Méditerranéen leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) defended his yellow jersey on Mont Faron with a fourth place finish on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 26

Stephen Cummings (BMC) on the start line for the final stage at Tour Méditerranéen

Stephen Cummings (BMC) on the start line for the final stage at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 26

Tour Méditerranéen leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) dug deep to finish fourth on the final stage and win overall.

Tour Méditerranéen leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) dug deep to finish fourth on the final stage and win overall.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 26

2014 Tour Méditerranéen winner Stephen Cummings (BMC) on the podium with his trophy

2014 Tour Méditerranéen winner Stephen Cummings (BMC) on the podium with his trophy
(Image credit: AFP)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) won the final stage of the Tour Méditerranéen, featuring a mountain finish on Mont Faron, while overnight leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) successfully defended his yellow jersey on the 6km climb to the finish to seal the general classification victory.

For Peraud, it was the second straight year he won the Tour Méditerranéen stage atop Mont Faron and as was the case in 2013 he had to again settle for second overall on general classification. The 36-year-old Frenchman started today's final stage in fourth overall, 15 seconds down on Cummings, and despite dropping Cummings in the race finale the BMC rider, know for his time trialing prowess, bent but didn't break to finish fourth on the stage, 11 seconds behind Peraud.

"That’s a great collective win," said Peraud. "Instructions were followed and it paid off. I knew this stage would be physically demanding but I have been well supported by my teammates. Yauheni [Hutarovich] remained by my side to protect me throughout the day. Julien [Bérard] and Guillaume [Bonnafond] did a good job on the descent in order to place me in a good position inside the bunch. Then Mika [Cherel] and Matteo [Montaguti] worked well at the foot of the Mont Faron. And it was Carlos [Betancur] who helped me to attack on the middle of the climb and so to leave behind my competitors."

Cummings, who took over the leader's jersey the prior afternoon with a victory in the time trial stage, held on to win the general classification by four seconds over Peraud while WorldTour team rookie Riccardo Zoidl finished third overall in his first race for Trek Factory Racing, 10 seconds down on Cummings.

"It was so close, I went way over my limit," Cummings said. "I just did my best and luckily it was good enough."

All together for Mont Faron finale

A four-man break spent much of the final stage off the front, but the escape group comprised of Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Rudy Kowalski (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Mark Christian (Team Raleigh) and Tom Dernies (Wallonie-Bruxelles) was swept up 11km from the finish, setting the stage for the Mont Faron ascent to determine the final outcome of the four-day, five stage event as all of the overall favourites arrived together at the base of the climb.

Cummings started the day with a slender general classification lead of four seconds on Zoidl and 10 seconds on Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) while 14 riders in all were within one minute of the 32-year-old Briton overall.

Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), fresh off of a sixth place GC finish in his home country's Tour de San Luis in January, would make the first decisive move on Mont Faron after a flurry of attacks were neutralised early on the ascent. The 22-year-old Argentinean jumped away solo and held a 17-second lead heading into the climb's final two kilometres. Sepulveda started the stage in fifth overall at 34 seconds and was now threatening to finish on the final overall podium.

At this point Peraud launched an attack of his own and the Frenchman was able to bridge the gap to Sepulveda entering the final kilometre. Peraud continued to push the pace and dropped Sepulveda, while Cummings was digging deep to defend his yellow jersey.

Peraud would win the stage solo with Sepulveda crossing the finish line five seconds down. Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) placed third on the stage at 11 seconds accompanied by Cummings, who finished in the same time as the Austrian. Six seconds later Egor Silin (Katusha) outsprinted Riccardo Zoidl for fifth place as the Trek Factory Racing Austrian hung on to finish third overall.

Results
1Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:57:53
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:05
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:11
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
5Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:17
6Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:21
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:24
9Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
10Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:32
13Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:44
15Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:50
17Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:55
19Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:59
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:02
21Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:05
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:10
25Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
26Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:16
27Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:20
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:01:29
29Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:32
32Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:36
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:38
35Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
36Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:40
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:56
38Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:58
41Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
42Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:01
44Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
46Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:17
48Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
49Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:19
50Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:22
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
52Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:34
53Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:02:39
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:42
56Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:47
57Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:53
58Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:54
59Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:07
60Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:03:12
61Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:19
63Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:03:23
64Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:25
65Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:33
66Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
68Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
70Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
71Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
73Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:39
75Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:03:48
76Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:03:49
77Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:04
78Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
79Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:09
81Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
82Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:24
83Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:33
84Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
85Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:42
86Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:47
87Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:55
88Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:05:09
89Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:05:30
90Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:05:34
91Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:49
92Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:51
93Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
94Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
95Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
96Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
97Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:06:08
98Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:22
99Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:29
100Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
101Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:34
102Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:06:36
103Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
104Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
106Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
107Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:42
108Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:06:43
109Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:06:55
110Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:58
111Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:39
112Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
113Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
114Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:03
115Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:10
116Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:24
117Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:18
118John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
119Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
120Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:25
121Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:20
122Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
123Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
125George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
126Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
127Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
128Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
129Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
131Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
132Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
133Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
134Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
135Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
136Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
137Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
138Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
139Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
141Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
142Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
143Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
144Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
145Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:11:05
146Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFFrédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFAlo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSThéo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNSLaurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Final general classification
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team16:31:59
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:10
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:28
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:56
6Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:01
8Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
9Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
10Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:29
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:34
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:36
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:42
15Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:47
16Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:02:01
17Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:02
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:28
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:32
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:34
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:36
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:46
24Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:02:50
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:57
26Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:59
27Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:04
28Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:14
29Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:03:15
30Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:16
31Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh0:03:28
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:29
33Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
34Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:59
35Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:00
36Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:04:27
38Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:04:33
39Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:04:38
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:44
41Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:45
42Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:04:55
43Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:58
44Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:06
45Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:10
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:26
47Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:27
48Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:35
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:39
50Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:43
52Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:45
53Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:05:58
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:34
55Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:15
56Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:23
57Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:32
58Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:35
59Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:07:40
60Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:44
61Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:07:52
62Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:55
63Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:59
64Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:08:16
65Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:08:21
66Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:44
67Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:08:52
68Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:07
69Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:11
70Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:14
71Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:38
72Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:45
73Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:10
74Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:10:20
75Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:10:31
76John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:35
77Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
78Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:53
79Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:10:55
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:38
81Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
82Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:11:48
83Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:07
84Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:11
85Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:32
86Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:14:22
87Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:14:28
88Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:31
89Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:14:36
90Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:51
91Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:09
92Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:15:38
93Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:15:52
94Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:15:54
95Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:15:58
96Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:27
97Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:16:32
98Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
99Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:33
100Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:45
101Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:17:26
102Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:17:35
103Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:42
104Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:18:35
105Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:18:58
106Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh0:19:17
107Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:22
108Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
109Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:26
110Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:01
111Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:20
112Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:20:34
114Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:09
115Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:19
116Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:28
117Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:31
118Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:50
119Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:24:14
120Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:19
121Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:43
122Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:18
123Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:25:26
124Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:27
125Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh0:26:31
126Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:26:47
127Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:28:16
128Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:20
129Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:29:10
130Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:30:01
131Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:30:32
132Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:37
133Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:31:11
134Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:14
135Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:31:41
136Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:04
137Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:33:36
138Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:35:24
139Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:06
140Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:38:33
141Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:38:58
142Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:41:05
143George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:41:39
144Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:42:27
145Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:46
146Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:45:50

Latest on Cyclingnews