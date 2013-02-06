Tour Méditerranéen past winners
Champions from 1974 to 2012
|2012
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|2011
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2010
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2009
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa)
|2008
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus)
|2007
|Iván Gutiérrez (Spa)
|2006
|Cyril Dessel (Fra)
|2005
|Jens Voigt (Ger)
|2004
|Jörg Jaksche (Ger)
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita)
|2002
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|2001
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|2000
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1999
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|1998
|Rodolfo Massi (Ita)
|1997
|Emmanuel Magnien (Fra)
|1996
|Franck Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1995
|Gianni Bugno (Ita)
|1994
|Davide Cassani (Ita)
|1993
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1992
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1991
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1990
|Gerard Rué (Fra)
|1989
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1988
|Jan Nevens (Bel)
|1987
|Gerrit Solleveld (Ned)
|1986
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1984
|Jean-Claude Bagot (Fra)
|1983
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1982
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1981
|Steffan Mutter (Swi)
|1980
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1979
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1978
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1977
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1976
|Roy Schuiten (Ned)
|1975
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel)
|1974
|Charles Rouxel (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy