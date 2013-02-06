Trending

Tour Méditerranéen past winners

Champions from 1974 to 2012

2012Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
2011David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
2010Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2009Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa)
2008Alexandre Botcharov (Rus)
2007Iván Gutiérrez (Spa)
2006Cyril Dessel (Fra)
2005Jens Voigt (Ger)
2004Jörg Jaksche (Ger)
2003Paolo Bettini (Ita)
2002Michele Bartoli (Ita)
2001Davide Rebellin (Ita)
2000Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1999Davide Rebellin (Ita)
1998Rodolfo Massi (Ita)
1997Emmanuel Magnien (Fra)
1996Franck Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1995Gianni Bugno (Ita)
1994Davide Cassani (Ita)
1993Charly Mottet (Fra)
1992Rolf Gölz (Ger)
1991Phil Anderson (Aus)
1990Gerard Rué (Fra)
1989Tony Rominger (Swi)
1988Jan Nevens (Bel)
1987Gerrit Solleveld (Ned)
1986Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
1985Phil Anderson (Aus)
1984Jean-Claude Bagot (Fra)
1983Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1982Michel Laurent (Fra)
1981Steffan Mutter (Swi)
1980Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1979Michel Laurent (Fra)
1978Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1977Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1976Roy Schuiten (Ned)
1975Joseph Bruyère (Bel)
1974Charles Rouxel (Fra)

