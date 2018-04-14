Trending

Hivert wins Tour du Finistere

Bardet second, Guillaume Martin third

Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Romain Bardet, Jonathan Hivert and Guillaume Martin on the podium

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) continued his fine 2018 campaign with victory at the Tour du Finistère on Saturday, where he beat Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Guillaume Martin (Wanty Groupe-Gobert) to the line in Quimper.

The 33-year-old Frenchman, who won both stages and the overall at the Tour du Haut Var in February before taking a stage at Paris-Nice the following month, edged out his compatriots after a group of a dozen riders had broken clear on the last of five laps of a 9.7km finishing circuit.

Hivert possesses a strong sprint and was able to overcome the other members of a strong group, which, as well as Bardet and Martin, included Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic), Tejay Van Garderen (BMC), and his own teammate Lilian Calmejane.

Hivert now has five wins for the season and Direct Energie 12, the French Pro Continental team showing no signs of missing Bryan Coquard, who left acrimoniously over the winter.

Hivert's victory came in a stronger-than-usual field at the Tour du Finistère, which could be explained by the fact that the route contained the exact final 35 or so kilometres that will be found on stage 5 of this year's Tour de France in July.

As such, as well as Bardet, Barguil, and Van Garderen, Richie Porte was also in attendance, all of them grabbing the opportunity for an in-race recon. Bardet will no doubt be happy with his performance in light of a much sooner target – La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège next week.

The 190.5km Finistère course was hilly and well-suited for any Ardennes hopefuls who'd chosen to eschew Sunday's Amstel Gold Race. The parcours was relatively benign for the first 60 kilometres but then the tough climbs started, and the race intensified on the local laps, which contained the Côte Voie Romaine early on, followed by the Côte de Meil Stang Vihan in the final 1.5km.

A breakaway of four riders – Nicolas Baldo (St Michel-Auber93), Corentin Ermenault (Vital Concept), Michiel Dieleman (Cibel-Cebon) and Jelle Mannaerts (Tarteletto-Isorex) – broke free early on and built a lead of six minutes over the peloton by the halfway mark. Once the peloton started to chase in earnest, however, the gap came tumbling down, and the quartet crossed the finish line for the first time, with just under 50km remaining, with a lead of barely a minute.

Mannaerts and Baldo were soon dropped, while Direct Energie's Rein Taaramae attacked from the peloton and joined Ermenault and Dieleman. They didn't last long, however, and after Ermenault was dropped with just over 30km to go, the other two were caught and the peloton was all back together with 25 kilometres to go.

The regrouping triggered a spate of attacks, with Bardet, Barguil, and Porte in the thick of the action. As they heard the bell the peloton was strung out but still pretty much as one, though the Côte Voie Romaine saw a strong group of 15 rise to the top.

Hivert weathered the final incline and used his finishing kick to see off the more decorated Bardet.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie4:43:04
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
6Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
7Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:07
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
12Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
13Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:31
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:55
17Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
21Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
23Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
27Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
31Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
32Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
33uan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
34Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
36Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
37Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
39David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:00
40Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
41Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
42Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
43Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi0:01:03
44Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:08
45Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
46Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:15
47Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:19
48Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:01:27
49Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:01:38
50Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:01:49
51Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:56
52Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:17
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:02:53
55Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:27
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:06:03
57Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
59Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
60Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
61Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:06:28
62Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:59
63Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club0:13:53
64Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFFridtjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFPolychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFHenrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFHector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNSGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

 

