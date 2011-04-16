Trending

Tour du Finistère past winners

Champions from 1986 to 2010

Past winners
2010Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
2009Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
2008David Lelay (Fra) Bretagne - Armor Lux
2007Niels Brouzes (Fra) Auber
2006Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Dynamo Moscow
2005Simon Gerrans (Aus) Ag2r Prevoyance
2004Daniele Balestri (Ita) ICET
2003Nicolas Fritsch (Fra) Fdjeux.com
2002David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Carvalhelhos-Boavista
2001Franck Renier (Fra) Bonjour
2000Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Crédit Agricole
1999Laurent Estadieu (Fra)
1998Franck Trottel (Fra)
1997Walter Beneteau (Fra)
1996Camille Coualan (Fra)
1995Michel Lallouet (Fra)
1994Pascal Deramé (Fra)
1993(2) Domenique Le Bon (Fra)
1992Pierre-Henry Menthéour (Fra)
1991Domenique Le Bon (Fra)
1990Philippe Mondory (Fra)
1989(2) Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1988Pierre Le Bigaut (Fra)
1987Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1986Jean-Jacques Lamour (Fra)

