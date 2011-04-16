Tour du Finistère past winners
Champions from 1986 to 2010
|2010
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2009
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2008
|David Lelay (Fra) Bretagne - Armor Lux
|2007
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Auber
|2006
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Dynamo Moscow
|2005
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Ag2r Prevoyance
|2004
|Daniele Balestri (Ita) ICET
|2003
|Nicolas Fritsch (Fra) Fdjeux.com
|2002
|David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Carvalhelhos-Boavista
|2001
|Franck Renier (Fra) Bonjour
|2000
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Crédit Agricole
|1999
|Laurent Estadieu (Fra)
|1998
|Franck Trottel (Fra)
|1997
|Walter Beneteau (Fra)
|1996
|Camille Coualan (Fra)
|1995
|Michel Lallouet (Fra)
|1994
|Pascal Deramé (Fra)
|1993
|(2) Domenique Le Bon (Fra)
|1992
|Pierre-Henry Menthéour (Fra)
|1991
|Domenique Le Bon (Fra)
|1990
|Philippe Mondory (Fra)
|1989
|(2) Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
|1988
|Pierre Le Bigaut (Fra)
|1987
|Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
|1986
|Jean-Jacques Lamour (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy