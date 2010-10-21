Trending

Tour du Faso past winners

1987-2009

2009Abdelatif Saadoune (Mar) Morocco National Team
2008Guy Smet (Bel) Belgian National Team
2007Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
2006David Verdonck (Bel) Bio Avia Mode Markets
2005R. Jérémie Ouedraogo (Bur) Cafe Samba
2004Sawadogo A.Wahab (Bur) Sifa - Peugeot
2003Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
2002Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morrocan National Team
2001Joost Legtenberg (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
2000Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr)
1999Saïd Mosry Said (Egy)
1998Jacques Castan (Fra)
1997Ernest Zongo (Bfa)
1996Guido Fulst (Ger)
1995Ernest Zongo (Bfa)
1994Karim Yameogo (Bfa)
1993Maurice Sawadogo (Bfa)
1992Philippe Lepeurien (Fra)
1991Saidou Rouamba (Bfa)
1990Aimé Zongo (Bfa)
1989Maxime Ouedraogo (Bfa)
1988Mady Kaboré (Bfa)
1987Igor Luchinko (Rus)

Latest on Cyclingnews