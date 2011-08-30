Tour du Doubs past winners
Champions from 1993-2010
|#
|2010
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2009
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Agritubel
|2008
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
|2007
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
|2006
|Yoann Le Boulanger (Bel) Bouygues Télécom
|2005
|Philip Deignan (Irl) AG2R Prévoyance
|2004
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
|2003
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2002
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2001
|Eddy Lembo (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2000
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Slo) KRKA-Telekom Slovenije
|1999
|Jérôme Gannat (Fra)
|1993
|Gil Besseyre (Fra) Auvergne
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy