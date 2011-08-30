Trending

Past winners
2010Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
2009Yann Huguet (Fra) Agritubel
2008Anthony Geslin (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
2007Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
2006Yoann Le Boulanger (Bel) Bouygues Télécom
2005Philip Deignan (Irl) AG2R Prévoyance
2004Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2003Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2002Frédéric Finot (Fra) Jean Delatour
2001Eddy Lembo (Fra) Jean Delatour
2000Vladimir Miholjevic (Slo) KRKA-Telekom Slovenije
1999Jérôme Gannat (Fra)
1993Gil Besseyre (Fra) Auvergne

