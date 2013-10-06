Tour de Vendée past winners
Champions from 1980 to 2012
|2012
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2011
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2010
|Koldo Fernández (Spa)
|2009
|Pavel Brutt (Rus)
|2008
|Koldo Fernández (Spa)
|2007
|Mikel Gaztañaga (Spa)
|2006
|Mikel Gaztañaga (Spa)
|2005
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe)
|2004
|Thor Hushovd (Nor)
|2003
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
|2002
|Franck Bouyer (Fra)
|2001
|Didier Rous (Fra)
|2000
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
|1999
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
|1998
|Marco Di Renzo (Ita)
|1997
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
|1996
|Laurent Desbiens (Fra)
|1995
|Mario De Clercq (Bel)
|1994
|Patrick Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|1993
|Dimitri Zhdanov (Rus)
|1992
|Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
|1991
|Fabrice Naessens (Bel)
|1990
|François Lemarchand (Fra)
|1989
|Laurent Bezault (Fra)
|1988
|Alberto Leanizbarrutia (Spa)
|1987
|Jean-Claude Colotti (Fra)
|1986
|Francis Castaing (Fra)
|1985
|Michel Bibollet (Fra)
|1984
|Claude Moreau (Fra)
|1983
|Pierre Bazzo (Fra)
|1982
|Serge Beucherie (Fra)
|1981
|Bernard Bourreau (Fra)
|1980
|Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra)
