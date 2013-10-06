Trending

Tour de Vendée past winners

Champions from 1980 to 2012

2012Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
2011Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
2010Koldo Fernández (Spa)
2009Pavel Brutt (Rus)
2008Koldo Fernández (Spa)
2007Mikel Gaztañaga (Spa)
2006Mikel Gaztañaga (Spa)
2005Jonas Ljungblad (Swe)
2004Thor Hushovd (Nor)
2003Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
2002Franck Bouyer (Fra)
2001Didier Rous (Fra)
2000Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
1999Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
1998Marco Di Renzo (Ita)
1997Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
1996Laurent Desbiens (Fra)
1995Mario De Clercq (Bel)
1994Patrick Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
1993Dimitri Zhdanov (Rus)
1992Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
1991Fabrice Naessens (Bel)
1990François Lemarchand (Fra)
1989Laurent Bezault (Fra)
1988Alberto Leanizbarrutia (Spa)
1987Jean-Claude Colotti (Fra)
1986Francis Castaing (Fra)
1985Michel Bibollet (Fra)
1984Claude Moreau (Fra)
1983Pierre Bazzo (Fra)
1982Serge Beucherie (Fra)
1981Bernard Bourreau (Fra)
1980Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra)

