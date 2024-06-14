Mark Cavendish knighted in King's Birthday Honours ahead of final Tour de France

Isle of Man star recognised for his contribution to cycling, charity work, and role as a sporting ambassador

Mark Cavendish has received a knighthood
Mark Cavendish has received a knighthood (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Cycling’s best-ever sprinter Mark Cavendish has been knighted and will take aim at a record 35th Tour de France stage win later this year as Sir Mark Cavendish.

Cavendish received the knighthood as part of the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours in the UK for his outstanding contribution to cycling, charity work, and role as a sporting ambassador for the Isle of Man and the UK.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie

News Writer