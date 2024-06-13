Richard Carapaz and Alberto Bettiol abandon Tour de Suisse but 'goal remains the Tour de France'

By
published

EF Education-EasyPost duo go down together in crash with Ecuadorian injuring his face

GOTTHARD PASS, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 12: Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education-EasyPost - Yellow Leader Jersey injured after being involved in a crash after the 87th Tour de Suisse 2024, Stage 4 a 171km stage from Ruschlikon to Gotthard Pass 2092m on / #UCIWT / June 12, 2024 in Gotthard Pass, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Alberto Bettiol after stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Carapaz and Alberto Bettiol have pulled out of the Tour de Suisse in a big blow for EF Education-EasyPost after crashing and sustaining injuries on Wednesday's stage 4.

Bettiol was the race leader going into stage 4 and despite his crash not being caught on TV, he was shown on the broadcast with nearly fully ripped-up bib shorts that exposed a lot of road rash and a bandage on his arm. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023