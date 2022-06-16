Tour de Suisse stage 5 - live coverage

Live coverage
Steve Williams defends overall lead on road to Novazzano
Race notes
-
- Major pre-stage news as Jumbo-Visma, Adam Yates (Ineos-Grenadiers) pull out because of a COVID-19 outbreak. A further 8 riders are DNS today including Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) and Soren Kragh Andersen (DSM).
- Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) defends a slender 6 second lead over Lotto-Soudal racer Andreas Kron on a stage with nearly 3,000 metres of climbing.
- Third cat climb tackled three times late in the day could be springboard for victory.
- Five rider early break
178 kilometres to go
Amid all the tumult of the mass non-start news, a bike race breaks out as well. Five riders ahead with 34 seconds on the bunch: Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Claudio Imhof (Switzerland).
That's a huge number of abandons in one day, 16 in total. Only Jumbo-Visma and Adam Yates are known for now to be out for COVID-19, but we'll bring you further updates as the information comes through.
127 starters today in stage 5. Race website has officially confirmed that the following riders are DNS today: all of Jumbo-Visma, Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Gino Mader and Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Yevgeniv Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Otto Vergaede (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Fenix). And race radio has just added three more DSM riders out, Soren Kragh Andersen, Michael Gogl and Casper Pederson.
190.1 kilometres to go
And the race is underway. Multiple more reported none-starters, details shortly.
The news broke through a Tweet from the team.
In line with team and UCI protocols, @AdamYates7 has withdrawn from #TourDeSuisse2022 this morning after experiencing mild symptoms and returning a positive lateral flow test. pic.twitter.com/QLn7Lr0PDfJune 16, 2022
The riders are heading through the neutralised section of stage 5 as there's breaking news of another high-profile abandon because of COVID-19: Britain's Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).
However, the key race news so far today is to do with a team, Jumbo-Visma, that won't be at the start-line of stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, as they have had to pull out en masse because of a COVID-19 outbreak. My colleague Stephen Farrand has all the latest details here.
Today's stage is a 190.1 kilometre hilly run from Ambri to Novazzano, and the riders are due to roll out on the depart fictif in about 10 minutes time at 1230 CET
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
