Tour de Suisse stage 3 - Live coverage

Which sprinters can the sprints survive in the Jura hills?

The profile of stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tour de Suisse )

Race Notes

Stevie Williams of Bahrain Victorious continues to wear the leader's yellow jersey

Stage 3 includes 7 climbs in the Jura hills

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) fended off the peloton for an impressive solo victory in stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.

Kamil Małecki appears to be the rider who crashed but he is back up and riding gain.

Prodhomme has wisely given up his solo chase and is dropping back to the peloton.

These are the4 six riders in the attack: 

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Joseph Rosskopf (Human Powered Health), Manuele Boaro (Astana) and Mathias Reutimann (Swiss National Team).

A rider has gone into the field on the right. 

Crash! 

Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën) refuses to give up hope of catching the attack but he is now 1:20 down on the 6. 

They are not waiting for him. 

AESCH SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Andreas Leknessund of Norway and Team DSM celebrates winning during the 85th Tour de Suisse 2022 Stage 2 a 198km stage from Kusnacht to Aesch ourdesuisse2022 WorldTour on June 13 2022 in Aesch Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The peloton will have to vigilant after the break escaped their grasp yesterday. 

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) fended off the peloton for an impressive solo victory.

23-year-old Leknessund accelerated sharply away from a slowly disintegrating breakaway, with just 90 seconds margin on the bunch and opened his advantage to nearly two minutes by the summit. 

He then time trialled his way down the fast sweeping descent, staying out front all the way to the finish.

AESCH SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Andreas Leknessund of Norway and Team DSM celebrates winning during the 85th Tour de Suisse 2022 Stage 2 a 198km stage from Kusnacht to Aesch ourdesuisse2022 WorldTour on June 13 2022 in Aesch Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The gap is now 3:15 as Bahrain place one rider up front to lead the chase. 

165km to go

The peloton has eased up. the six attackers lead by 3:00.  

In theory Bahrain Victorious should lead the chase to protect Stevie Williams race lead.

AESCH SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Stephen Williams of United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates winning the yellow leader jersey on the podium ceremony after the 85th Tour de Suisse 2022 Stage 2 a 198km stage from Kusnacht to Aesch ourdesuisse2022 WorldTour on June 13 2022 in Aesch Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The riders are over the top of the first of seven hills. The hard start has helped them get away but who will now lead the chase. 

We expected a very tactical day of racing.

Nicolas Prodhomme is trying to chase  but is struggling to go across. The peloton is at 2:00. 

The elastic seems to have stretched.  

The attackers lead by just 40 seconds. The peloton does not want to let them go.  

Philippe Gilbert and Joseph Rosskopf have joined the attack and others are trying. 

However behind Intermarche are leading the chase for Alexander Kristoff.  

Matthias Reutimann was the first attack and he was joined by Manuele Boaro, Stefan Bissegger and KOM leader Quinn Simmons of the USA.

There are four riders on the attack, with two others chasing them. 

A total of 150 riders are in the peloton, including some of the biggest contenders for the rapidly approaching Tour de France.

It's another hot day in Switzerland. 

The 176.9km stage is underway and we already have attacks as riders look to join the break of the day. 

With the hilly stage profile in the Jura hills, teams know that the break has a chance of staying away. The sprinters will have to work hard if they want take the spoils.

