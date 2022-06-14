Live coverage
Tour de Suisse stage 3 - Live coverage
By Stephen Farrand published
Which sprinters can the sprints survive in the Jura hills?
Race Notes
Stevie Williams of Bahrain Victorious continues to wear the leader's yellow jersey
Stage 3 includes 7 climbs in the Jura hills
Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) fended off the peloton for an impressive solo victory in stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.
Kamil Małecki appears to be the rider who crashed but he is back up and riding gain.
Prodhomme has wisely given up his solo chase and is dropping back to the peloton.
These are the4 six riders in the attack:
Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Joseph Rosskopf (Human Powered Health), Manuele Boaro (Astana) and Mathias Reutimann (Swiss National Team).
A rider has gone into the field on the right.
Crash!
Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën) refuses to give up hope of catching the attack but he is now 1:20 down on the 6.
They are not waiting for him.
To read our full stage report and check out the results and photo gallery, click below.
Tour de Suisse: Leknessund takes glory from breakaway with stage 2 victory (opens in new tab)
The peloton will have to vigilant after the break escaped their grasp yesterday.
Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) fended off the peloton for an impressive solo victory.
23-year-old Leknessund accelerated sharply away from a slowly disintegrating breakaway, with just 90 seconds margin on the bunch and opened his advantage to nearly two minutes by the summit.
He then time trialled his way down the fast sweeping descent, staying out front all the way to the finish.
The gap is now 3:15 as Bahrain place one rider up front to lead the chase.
165km to go
The peloton has eased up. the six attackers lead by 3:00.
In theory Bahrain Victorious should lead the chase to protect Stevie Williams race lead.
The riders are over the top of the first of seven hills. The hard start has helped them get away but who will now lead the chase.
We expected a very tactical day of racing.
Nicolas Prodhomme is trying to chase but is struggling to go across. The peloton is at 2:00.
The elastic seems to have stretched.
The attackers lead by just 40 seconds. The peloton does not want to let them go.
Philippe Gilbert and Joseph Rosskopf have joined the attack and others are trying.
However behind Intermarche are leading the chase for Alexander Kristoff.
Matthias Reutimann was the first attack and he was joined by Manuele Boaro, Stefan Bissegger and KOM leader Quinn Simmons of the USA.
There are four riders on the attack, with two others chasing them.
A total of 150 riders are in the peloton, including some of the biggest contenders for the rapidly approaching Tour de France.
It's another hot day in Switzerland.
Not as good as ice 🧊 in mojito, but this will do for today 😎Stage 3 of #TourdeSuisse2022 just started! pic.twitter.com/PvfCnvE1IBJune 14, 2022
The 176.9km stage is underway and we already have attacks as riders look to join the break of the day.
With the hilly stage profile in the Jura hills, teams know that the break has a chance of staying away. The sprinters will have to work hard if they want take the spoils.
9 riders to watch at the 2022 Tour de Suisse
Leknessund wins stage 2 as Williams retains yellow
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Marta Cavalli wins inaugural Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenges FemmesKoppenburg and Muzic complete podium
-
Tour de Suisse stage 3 - Live coverageWhich sprinters can the sprints survive in the Jura hills?
-
Hammerhead Karoo 2 vs Garmin Edge 1040 Solar - which cycling computer is best for you?A battle of the best cycling computers to help you decide what’s right for you and your riding
-
Father's Day gifts for cyclists - present ideas for the cyclist in your lifeNeed something to treat your bicycle-loving dad? Don't worry, we've got a roundup of a load of Father's Day gifts for every budget to help you out
-
Ethan Hayter’s horizons broaden in Dauphine mountains'I definitely have options' says Ineos Grenadiers rider after solid climbing show begins to crystallise stage-race potential
-
Frenchwoman Biannic locks Movistar extension ahead of Tour de France Femmes‘It's going to be a really special month of July for me, with that first Tour Femmes for me, in my country, with my home crowds’
-
Tulsa Tough: Lamperti wins River Parks Crit and secures Omnium titleBest Buddies duo Rodriguez and Gomez round out Omnium podium for men
-
Tulsa Tough: Skylar Schneider completes sweep at River Parks CriteriumL39ION of Los Angeles rider easily wins Omnium title with Peta Mullens second and Olivia Cummins third
-
Canyon Grail CF SL 7 eTap reviewFast, balanced and versatile on almost any terrain, is the Canyon Grail the most complete gravel bike on the market?