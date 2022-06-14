Tour de Suisse stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

Kamil Małecki appears to be the rider who crashed but he is back up and riding gain.



Prodhomme has wisely given up his solo chase and is dropping back to the peloton.

These are the4 six riders in the attack: Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Joseph Rosskopf (Human Powered Health), Manuele Boaro (Astana) and Mathias Reutimann (Swiss National Team).

A rider has gone into the field on the right.

Crash!

Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën) refuses to give up hope of catching the attack but he is now 1:20 down on the 6. They are not waiting for him.

The peloton will have to vigilant after the break escaped their grasp yesterday. Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) fended off the peloton for an impressive solo victory. 23-year-old Leknessund accelerated sharply away from a slowly disintegrating breakaway, with just 90 seconds margin on the bunch and opened his advantage to nearly two minutes by the summit. He then time trialled his way down the fast sweeping descent, staying out front all the way to the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The gap is now 3:15 as Bahrain place one rider up front to lead the chase.

165km to go The peloton has eased up. the six attackers lead by 3:00.

In theory Bahrain Victorious should lead the chase to protect Stevie Williams race lead. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The riders are over the top of the first of seven hills. The hard start has helped them get away but who will now lead the chase. We expected a very tactical day of racing.

Nicolas Prodhomme is trying to chase but is struggling to go across. The peloton is at 2:00. The elastic seems to have stretched.

The attackers lead by just 40 seconds. The peloton does not want to let them go.

Philippe Gilbert and Joseph Rosskopf have joined the attack and others are trying. However behind Intermarche are leading the chase for Alexander Kristoff.

Matthias Reutimann was the first attack and he was joined by Manuele Boaro, Stefan Bissegger and KOM leader Quinn Simmons of the USA.

There are four riders on the attack, with two others chasing them.

A total of 150 riders are in the peloton, including some of the biggest contenders for the rapidly approaching Tour de France.

It's another hot day in Switzerland.