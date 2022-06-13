Tour de Suisse stage 2 - Live coverage

Refresh

Stevie Williams (Bahrain Victorious) carries the yellow jersey into stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, which brings the race 198km from Küsnacht to Aesch. The terrain is rolling for the most part, but the succession of classified climbs in the final 70km should whittle down the bunch and the last ascent, the category 2 Challpass, looks a likely springboard for attackers.