Tour de Suisse stage 2 - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan published
Stevie Williams defends overall lead on road to Aesch
The overall standings ahead of stage 2 are available here:
The neutralised start is at 12:10 local time, with the peloton scheduled to reach kilometre zero at 12:17.
Stevie Williams (Bahrain Victorious) carries the yellow jersey into stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, which brings the race 198km from Küsnacht to Aesch. The terrain is rolling for the most part, but the succession of classified climbs in the final 70km should whittle down the bunch and the last ascent, the category 2 Challpass, looks a likely springboard for attackers.
