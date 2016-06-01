Tour de Slovénie past winners
Champions 1993-2015
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|2014
|Tiago Machado (Por) NetApp–Endura
|2013
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|2012
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana
|2011
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–ISD
|2010
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas–Doimo
|2009
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Jure Golcer (Slo) LPR Brakes–Ballan
|2007
|Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|2006
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
|2005
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|2004
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
|2003
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
|2002
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Mapei–Quick-Step
|2001
|Faat Zakirov (Rus) Amore & Vita–Beretta
|2000
|Martin Derganc (Slo) Krka-Telekom Slovenije
|1999
|Timothy Jones (Zim) Amore & Vita–Giubileo 2000–Beretta
|1998
|Branko Filip (Slo) Krka-Telekom Slovenije
|1997
|No race held
|1996
|Lorenzo Di Silvestro (Ita) Cantina Tollo–CoBo
|1995
|Valter Bonca (Slo) ZG Mobili-Selle Italia
|1994
|Tobias Steinhauser (Ger) RSV Öschelbronn
|1993
|Boris Premuzic (Slo) Rog Radenska
