Tour de Slovénie past winners

Champions 1993-2015

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
2014Tiago Machado (Por) NetApp–Endura
2013Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
2012Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana
2011Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–ISD
2010Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas–Doimo
2009Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2008Jure Golcer (Slo) LPR Brakes–Ballan
2007Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
2006Jure Golcer (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
2005Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
2004Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
2003Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
2002Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Mapei–Quick-Step
2001Faat Zakirov (Rus) Amore & Vita–Beretta
2000Martin Derganc (Slo) Krka-Telekom Slovenije
1999Timothy Jones (Zim) Amore & Vita–Giubileo 2000–Beretta
1998Branko Filip (Slo) Krka-Telekom Slovenije
1997No race held
1996Lorenzo Di Silvestro (Ita) Cantina Tollo–CoBo
1995Valter Bonca (Slo) ZG Mobili-Selle Italia
1994Tobias Steinhauser (Ger) RSV Öschelbronn
1993Boris Premuzic (Slo) Rog Radenska

