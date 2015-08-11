Trending

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Miguel Ángel López (Col) Colombia
2013Rubén Fernández (Esp) Spain
2012Warren Barguil (Fra) France
2011Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
2010Nairo Quintana (Col) Colombia
2009Romain Sicard (Fra) France
2008Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
2007Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
2006Moisés Dueñas (Esp) Agritubel
2005Lars Bak (Den) Team CSC
2004Sylvain Calzati (Fra) R.A.G.T. Semences-MG Rover
2003Egoi Martínez (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2002Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Mapei-Quick Step
2001Denis Menchov (Rus) iBanesto.com
2000Iker Flores (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
1999Unai Osa (Esp) Banesto
1998Christophe Rinero (Fra) Cofidis
1997Laurent Roux (Fra) TVM-Farm Frites
1996David Etxebarría (Esp) ONCE
1995Emmanuel Magnien (Fra) Castorama
1994Angel Casero (Esp) Banesto
1993Thomas Davy (Fra) Castorama
1992Hervé Garel (Fra) R.M.O.
1991No race
1990Johan Bruyneel (Bel) Lotto-Superclub
1989Pascal Lino (Fra) R.M.O.
1988Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U
1987Marc Madiot (Fra) Système U
1986Miguel Indurain (Esp) Reynolds
1985Martín Ramírez (Col)
1984Charlie Mottet (Fra) Renault-Elf
1983Olaf Ludwig (Ddr) East Germany national team
1982Greg LeMond (USA) Renault-Elf
1981Pascal Simon (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1980Alfonso Florez (Col)
1979Serguei Soukhoroutchenkov (Urs)
1978Serguei Soukhoroutchenkov (Urs)
1977Eddy Schepers (Bel)
1976Sven-Åke Nilsson (Swe
1975No race
1974Enrique Martinez Heredia (Esp)
1973Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1972Fedor den Hertog (Ned)
1971Régis Ovion (Fra)
1970Marcel Duchemin (Fra)
1969Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1968Jean-Pierre Boulard (Fra)
1967Christian Robini (Fra)
1966Mino Denti (Ita)
1965Mariano Diaz (Esp)
1964Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1963André Zimmermann (Fra)
1962Antonio Gomez del Moral (Esp)
1961Guido De Rosso (Ita)

