Tour de l'Avenir past winners
Champions 1961-2014
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Colombia
|2013
|Rubén Fernández (Esp) Spain
|2012
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France
|2011
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|2010
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Colombia
|2009
|Romain Sicard (Fra) France
|2008
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
|2007
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|2006
|Moisés Dueñas (Esp) Agritubel
|2005
|Lars Bak (Den) Team CSC
|2004
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) R.A.G.T. Semences-MG Rover
|2003
|Egoi Martínez (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2002
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Mapei-Quick Step
|2001
|Denis Menchov (Rus) iBanesto.com
|2000
|Iker Flores (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1999
|Unai Osa (Esp) Banesto
|1998
|Christophe Rinero (Fra) Cofidis
|1997
|Laurent Roux (Fra) TVM-Farm Frites
|1996
|David Etxebarría (Esp) ONCE
|1995
|Emmanuel Magnien (Fra) Castorama
|1994
|Angel Casero (Esp) Banesto
|1993
|Thomas Davy (Fra) Castorama
|1992
|Hervé Garel (Fra) R.M.O.
|1991
|No race
|1990
|Johan Bruyneel (Bel) Lotto-Superclub
|1989
|Pascal Lino (Fra) R.M.O.
|1988
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U
|1987
|Marc Madiot (Fra) Système U
|1986
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Reynolds
|1985
|Martín Ramírez (Col)
|1984
|Charlie Mottet (Fra) Renault-Elf
|1983
|Olaf Ludwig (Ddr) East Germany national team
|1982
|Greg LeMond (USA) Renault-Elf
|1981
|Pascal Simon (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1980
|Alfonso Florez (Col)
|1979
|Serguei Soukhoroutchenkov (Urs)
|1978
|Serguei Soukhoroutchenkov (Urs)
|1977
|Eddy Schepers (Bel)
|1976
|Sven-Åke Nilsson (Swe
|1975
|No race
|1974
|Enrique Martinez Heredia (Esp)
|1973
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1972
|Fedor den Hertog (Ned)
|1971
|Régis Ovion (Fra)
|1970
|Marcel Duchemin (Fra)
|1969
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1968
|Jean-Pierre Boulard (Fra)
|1967
|Christian Robini (Fra)
|1966
|Mino Denti (Ita)
|1965
|Mariano Diaz (Esp)
|1964
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1963
|André Zimmermann (Fra)
|1962
|Antonio Gomez del Moral (Esp)
|1961
|Guido De Rosso (Ita)
