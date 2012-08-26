Trending

Tour de l'Avenir past winners

1992-2011

2011Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
2010Nairo Quintana (Col) Colombia (national team)
2009Romain Sicard (Fra) France (national team)
2008Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium (national team)
2007Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
2006Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Agritubel
2005Lars Bak (Den) Team CSC
2004Sylvain Calzati (Fra) R.A.G.T. Semences-MG Rover
2003Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2002Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Mapei-Quick Step
2001Denis Menchov (Rus) iBanesto.com
2000Iker Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
1999Unai Osa (Spa) Banesto
1998Christophe Rinero (Fra) Cofidis
1997Laurent Roux (Fra) TVM-Farm Frites
1996David Etxebarría (Spa) ONCE
1995Emmanuel Magnien (Fra) Castorama
1994Angel Casero (Spa) Banesto
1993Thomas Davy (Fra) Castorama
1992Hervé Garel (Fra) R.M.O.

