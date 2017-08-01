Tour de l'Ain past winners
Champions 1989-2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant–Alpecin
|2015
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|2014
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2013
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r–La Mondiale
|2012
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin–Sharp
|2011
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis
|2010
|Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis
|2008
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Columbia
|2007
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2005
|Carl Naibo (Fra) Bretagne-Jean Floc'h
|2004
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
|2003
|Axel Merckx (Bel) Lotto–Domo
|2002
|Christophe Oriol (Ger) AG2R Prévoyance
|2001
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Jean Delatour
|2000
|Serguei Yakovlev (Kaz) Besson Chaussures
|1999
|Grzegorz Gwiazdowski (Pol) Cofidis
|1998
|Cristian Gasperoni (Ita) Amore & Vita-Forzacore
|1997
|Bobby Julich (USA) Cofidis
|1996
|David Delrieu (Fra) Mutuelle de Seine-et-Marne
|1995
|Emmanuel Hubert (Fra) FFC-LCPF
|1994
|Lylian Lebreton (Fra) Aubervilliers 93-Peugeot
|1993
|Emmanuel Magnien (Fra) Castorama
|1992
|Denis Leproux (Fra)
|1991
|Eric Drubay (Fra)
|1990
|Denis Moretti (Fra)
|1989
|Serge Pires Leal (Fra)
