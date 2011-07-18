Trending

Tour de l'Abitibi past winners

Champions from 2000 to 2010

Past winners
2010Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
2009Andrew Barker (USA) USA National Team
2008Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) French National Team
2007Taylor Phinney (USA) USA National Team
2006Mark Hinnen (Can) Canada
2005David Veilleux (Can) Canada Association des Hoteliers
2004Chris Stockburger (USA) United States
2003Kai Reus (Ned) Netherlands national team
2002Tyler Farrar (USA)
2001Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Finland National Team
2000Peter Mazur (USA) Hot Tubes

