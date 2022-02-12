Live coverage
Tour de la Provence stage 2 - Live coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action on a hilly stage to Manosque
Ourselin and Besson are both now on three points for the mountains classification, so it'll come down to the Col de l'Aire dei Masco in around 20km time.
Cofidis, QuickStep, and Ineos combine in the bunch and they're eating into the break's lead now. 3:30 is the gap.
59km to go
The break reach the top of the Col de la Mort d'Imbert, and Ourselin springs clear to take maximum mountains points ahead of Besson.
After the finish line, it's straight onto the Col de la Mort d'Imbert, the first of two categorised climbs on this final loop. It's a cat-3 ascent, measuring 5km at 3.6%.
Ineos won the prologue through Ganna and stage 1 through Viviani, and they may win with Hayer today, but they probably won't be winning Sunday's summit finish or the overall title. That's because their leader Richard Carapaz has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone home. Full story here.
The final haul to the line actually begins with 2km to go, where the road heads uphill after a dip down. This is a parcours in general that could suit any number of riders but this looks like a finish for the puncheurs rather than the more sprinters. Julian Alaphilippe has to be a candidate, but it actually looks perfect for Ethan Hayter. Ineos have won both stages so far - can they make it three?
The breakaway are into the final kilometre of the circuit and we're now previewing what will be the final incline to the finish line.
Here are the riders in the break
Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels)
Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies)
Evaldas Siskevicius (Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Metropole)
Kevin Besson (Nice Metropole Cote d’Azur)
Tony Hurel (St Michel-Auber 98)
We have a five-rider breakaway up the road, with a lead of 4:30 over a peloton that's being led by Cofidis.
As we pick up the action, the riders have reached Manosque after the journey from the coast, and are currently doing a 75km finishing loop, where the two main climbs are found.
Hello there and welcome along as we head for the hills at the Tour de la Provence. We've had a prologue TT, we've had a sprint (albeit from a small echelon), and while the proper mountains are coming on Sunday, today we have an exciting and open-ended punchy stage from Arles to Manosque.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de la Provence stage 2 - Live coverageAll the action on a hilly stage to Manosque
-
UCI confirms U23 women's category for 2022 Road World Championships, with standalone races from 2025UCI describes 'transition measures' as 'a step towards parity'
-
Tour of Oman: Charmig wins stage 3Uno-X rider beats Hirt and Gesbert on uphill finish
-
Richard Carapaz out of Tour de la Provence after COVID-19 positiveIneos Grenadiers leader showing no symptoms
-
Chris Froome questions whether time trial bikes and gravel belong in road cyclingFour-time Tour de France winner suggests it'd be safer and fairer to ride time trials on road bikes
-
From Rwanda to Oman: Rein Taaramae's unorthodox start to 2022Estonian says African altitude adventure was 'the best training camp experience in my 15-year pro career'
-
BikeExchange and Groves improve to sprint to second on stage 2 in OmanAustralian youngster beaten by Cavendish but happy with sprint train's progress
-
Soraya Paladin: Strength in numbers will help us achieve success in Spring Classics'I prefer hard courses and hard races' says Italian focussed on the Ardennes Classics with Canyon-SRAM
-
Mathieu van der Poel continues back injury rehabilitation while riding in Spain'It is not a resumption of training' says Alpecin-Fenix manager Christoph Roodhooft