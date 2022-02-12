Tour de la Provence stage 2 - Live coverage

Refresh

Ourselin and Besson are both now on three points for the mountains classification, so it'll come down to the Col de l'Aire dei Masco in around 20km time.

Cofidis, QuickStep, and Ineos combine in the bunch and they're eating into the break's lead now. 3:30 is the gap.

59km to go The break reach the top of the Col de la Mort d'Imbert, and Ourselin springs clear to take maximum mountains points ahead of Besson.

After the finish line, it's straight onto the Col de la Mort d'Imbert, the first of two categorised climbs on this final loop. It's a cat-3 ascent, measuring 5km at 3.6%.

Ineos won the prologue through Ganna and stage 1 through Viviani, and they may win with Hayer today, but they probably won't be winning Sunday's summit finish or the overall title. That's because their leader Richard Carapaz has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone home. Full story here.

The final haul to the line actually begins with 2km to go, where the road heads uphill after a dip down. This is a parcours in general that could suit any number of riders but this looks like a finish for the puncheurs rather than the more sprinters. Julian Alaphilippe has to be a candidate, but it actually looks perfect for Ethan Hayter. Ineos have won both stages so far - can they make it three?

The breakaway are into the final kilometre of the circuit and we're now previewing what will be the final incline to the finish line.

Here are the riders in the break Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels) Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies) Evaldas Siskevicius (Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Metropole) Kevin Besson (Nice Metropole Cote d’Azur) Tony Hurel (St Michel-Auber 98)

We have a five-rider breakaway up the road, with a lead of 4:30 over a peloton that's being led by Cofidis.

As we pick up the action, the riders have reached Manosque after the journey from the coast, and are currently doing a 75km finishing loop, where the two main climbs are found.