Richard Carapaz out of Tour de la Provence after COVID-19 positive

Carapaz is out of the Tour de la Provence

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) has tested positive for COVID-19 and has left the Tour de la Provence.

The Ecuadorian is said to be showing no symptoms but routine testing revealed he was carrying the virus following the second day of the French race.

"Unfortunately due to a positive COVID test, Richard Carapaz will not take to the start today at Tour de la Provence," read a statement from Ineos Grenadiers on Saturday morning.

"Richie is currently showing no symptoms."

The withdrawal of the former Giro d'Italia champion curtails Ineos' flying start to the Tour de la Provence and also hinders the 28-year-old's own progress towards another shot at the Giro in May.

The British team had won the opening prologue time trial through Filippo Ganna on Thursday, before winning stage 1 on Friday through Elia Viviani.

Carapaz had been part of the 22-man echelon that ripped clear in the crosswinds and stayed away to the finish, putting himself in a strong position for the weekend's hillier stages.

Ganna still leads the race but is expected to lose the jersey on Sunday's summit finish at Montagne de Lure, where the likes of Julian Alaphilippe and Nairo Quintana will now be licking their lips.