Tour de la Provence stage 2 – Live race coverage

Hilly stage 2 welcomes an uphill finish in Manosque

Tour de la Provence 2021 stage 2 profile

Tour de la Provence 2021 stage 2 profile

Situation

Break: Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal), Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Énergie), Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko), Baptiste Bleier (St Michel-Auber 93), Samuel Leroux (Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Métropole)

Now the gap back to the peloton has stretched out to 2:40.

Julian Alaphilippe to test himself up Mont Ventoux

World champion on the attack on his come-back to racing at Tour de La Provence

Conca led the way over the Grand Caunet, leading Leroux and Bleier from the break.

155km to go

The Belgian team are currently leading the peloton, which is now 2:30 down on the five-man break.

Here's a look at Deceuninck-QuickStep before the start, with Davide Martinelli in the Mondrian-inspired leader's jersey.

Deceuninck-QuickStep Tour de la Provence 2021

Deceuninck-QuickStep Tour de la Provence 2021

Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal), Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Énergie), Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko), Baptiste Bleier (St Michel-Auber 93), Samuel Leroux (Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Métropole) are the five men out front. They're two minutes ahead of the peloton at the moment.

158km to go

And now the riders have passed the summit. Still no information on who's out front, though.

The riders are moving towards the first climb of the day now, the Grand Caunet (3.6km at 3.6 per cent).

165km to go

The five riders on the attack have 1:30 on the peloton, though we don't have their identities just yet.

Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter Fabio Jakobsen has undergone another surgery in his recovery from the Tour de Pologne crash that almost cost him his career last year.

Fabio Jakobsen undergoes surgery on jaw and scars

Five men are on the attack, taking advantage of the early hills to try and get away from the peloton.

It's uphill from the start with an unclassified 3.2km climb. The perfect place to establish a breakaway?

175km to go

The riders are off and the racing is underway!

It's a 4.6km ride through the neutralised zone before the flag drops and the riders get going properly.

The peloton has just rolled out to start the neutralised zone and racing will soon be getting underway.

The peloton will head north from the coast to Manosque and will tackle three classified climbs along the way to the finish. Two third-category climbs line the route, along with a second-category climb 35km from the line.

The uphill finish comes in at 2.7km at 3.4 per cent, though a flat section in the middle skews the figures somewhat.

The riders are currently signing on before the start and are set to roll out of Cassis in around five minutes' time.

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is in the leader's jersey today after winning stage 1 in Six-Fours-les-Plages. The Italian beat Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) to the line after his teammate, world champion Julian Alaphilippe, had spent the day in the break.

Read our report on the stage here.

CASSIS FRANCE FEVRIER 11 Davide Ballerini of team DECEUNINCK QUICK STEP durant letape 1 Aubagne Six Fours les Plages du Tour de Provence 2021 Le 11 fevrier 2021 Cassis France Photo by James StarttAgence Zoom

Ballerini in the leader's jersey after stage 1

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second stage of the 2021 Tour de la Provence. The day should see a shakeup at the top of the standings with a hilly finale and an uphill finish which takes the best part of three kilometres.

