Live coverage
Tour de la Provence stage 2 – Live race coverage
Hilly stage 2 welcomes an uphill finish in Manosque
Tour de la Provence 2021 - Race hub
Tour de la Provence: 10 riders to watch
Alaphilippe and Bernal top stellar Tour de la Provence field – Preview
How to watch Tour de la Provence – live TV and streaming
Tour de la Provence: Ballerini wins stage 1
Situation
Break: Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal), Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Énergie), Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko), Baptiste Bleier (St Michel-Auber 93), Samuel Leroux (Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Métropole)
Now the gap back to the peloton has stretched out to 2:40.
Julian Alaphilippe to test himself up Mont Ventoux
World champion on the attack on his come-back to racing at Tour de La Provence
Conca led the way over the Grand Caunet, leading Leroux and Bleier from the break.
155km to go
The Belgian team are currently leading the peloton, which is now 2:30 down on the five-man break.
Here's a look at Deceuninck-QuickStep before the start, with Davide Martinelli in the Mondrian-inspired leader's jersey.
Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal), Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Énergie), Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko), Baptiste Bleier (St Michel-Auber 93), Samuel Leroux (Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Métropole) are the five men out front. They're two minutes ahead of the peloton at the moment.
How to watch Tour de la Provence – live TV and streaming
Bernal, Alaphilippe, Vlasov and Mollema among the big names racing in France
158km to go
And now the riders have passed the summit. Still no information on who's out front, though.
The riders are moving towards the first climb of the day now, the Grand Caunet (3.6km at 3.6 per cent).
165km to go
The five riders on the attack have 1:30 on the peloton, though we don't have their identities just yet.
Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter Fabio Jakobsen has undergone another surgery in his recovery from the Tour de Pologne crash that almost cost him his career last year.
Five men are on the attack, taking advantage of the early hills to try and get away from the peloton.
It's uphill from the start with an unclassified 3.2km climb. The perfect place to establish a breakaway?
175km to go
The riders are off and the racing is underway!
It's a 4.6km ride through the neutralised zone before the flag drops and the riders get going properly.
The peloton has just rolled out to start the neutralised zone and racing will soon be getting underway.
The peloton will head north from the coast to Manosque and will tackle three classified climbs along the way to the finish. Two third-category climbs line the route, along with a second-category climb 35km from the line.
The uphill finish comes in at 2.7km at 3.4 per cent, though a flat section in the middle skews the figures somewhat.
The riders are currently signing on before the start and are set to roll out of Cassis in around five minutes' time.
Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is in the leader's jersey today after winning stage 1 in Six-Fours-les-Plages. The Italian beat Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) to the line after his teammate, world champion Julian Alaphilippe, had spent the day in the break.
Read our report on the stage here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second stage of the 2021 Tour de la Provence. The day should see a shakeup at the top of the standings with a hilly finale and an uphill finish which takes the best part of three kilometres.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
New Zealand Championships: Gate pips George Bennett in time trial as Williams claims women's titleJumbo-Visma rider misses out by 0.7 of a second
-
Fabio Jakobsen undergoes surgery on jaw and scarsDutchman continues recovery from Tour de Pologne sprint crash
-
Tour de la Provence stage 2 – Live race coverageHilly stage 2 welcomes an uphill finish in Manosque
-
Melbourne to Warrnambool race postponed after COVID-19 outbreakFive-day 'circuit breaker' lockdown stops legendary Australian race 24 hours before start
-
Scribe Aero Wide+ 60D wheels reviewAn affordable fast-rolling, deep-section wheelset option that won't break the bank
-
Clásica de Almería kicks off Spanish cycling season in unusual styleOne-day Andalusian race likely to favour sprinters yet again
-
Lucy Kennedy's Bianchi Oltre XR4 Disc - GalleryFrom Scott to Celeste for the Aussie pro
-
Alaphilippe to test himself up Mont VentouxWorld champion on the attack on his come-back to racing at Tour de La Provence
-
Organisers confirm 23 teams for Strade Bianche Women9 Women's WorldTour, 6 top-ranked Continental and 8 wildcard teams to line up in Siena
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.