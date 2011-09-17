Trending

Tour de Hokkaido past winners

Champions from 205 to 2010

Past winners
2010Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
2009Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) EQA - Meitan Hompo - Graphite Design
2008Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Meitan-GDR
2007Henri Werner (Ger) Team Sachsen
2006Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
2005Eddy Ratti (Ita) Team Nippo

