Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 6 preview
Friday, July 28, 2023: Albi to Blagnac, 122km
Stage 6: Albi to Blagnac
Date: July 28, 2023
Distance: 122km
Stage timing:
Stage type: Flat
Albi will also be the start of stage 6 on July 28. The 122km flat route will include four ascents; Côte de La Cadène (2.5km at 4.5%), Côte de Puycelsi (1.8km at 6%), Côte du Clos Pourtié (2.6km at 4.8%) and Côte de la Gayre (1km at 4.9%) before a fat finish into Blagnac.
