Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 4 preview
Wednesday, July 26, 2023: Cahors to Rodez, 177km
Stage 4: Cahors to Rodez
Date: July 26, 2023
Distance: 177km
Stage timing:
Stage type: Hilly
On July 26, stage 4's hilly 177km, will be the longest stage of the event with an altitude gain of 2,400 metres. Beginning in Cahors, the route will include five ascents. Col de Crayssac (2.3km at 4.8%) is at the start of the stage, and then it's flat through the valley before hitting a succession of climbs Côte de Sant-Jean-de-Laur (3km at 4%), Côte de Colombiès (5.5km at 4.2%), Côte de Moyrazès (4.6km at 5.5%), Côte de Lavernhe (2.2km at 7.1%) and Côte Saint-Pierre (570m at 10.1%) before the finish in Rodez.
