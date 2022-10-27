Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 4 preview

Image 1 of 1 Tour de France Femmes 2023 profile stage 4 (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 4: Cahors to Rodez

Date: July 26, 2023

Distance: 177km

Stage timing:

Stage type: Hilly

On July 26, stage 4's hilly 177km, will be the longest stage of the event with an altitude gain of 2,400 metres. Beginning in Cahors, the route will include five ascents. Col de Crayssac (2.3km at 4.8%) is at the start of the stage, and then it's flat through the valley before hitting a succession of climbs Côte de Sant-Jean-de-Laur (3km at 4%), Côte de Colombiès (5.5km at 4.2%), Côte de Moyrazès (4.6km at 5.5%), Côte de Lavernhe (2.2km at 7.1%) and Côte Saint-Pierre (570m at 10.1%) before the finish in Rodez.