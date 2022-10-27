Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 2 preview

Image 1 of 1 Tour de France Femmes 2023 profile stage 2 (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 2: Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac

Date: July 24, 2023

Distance: 148km

Stage timing:

Stage type: Hilly

The second day of racing on July 24 sees stage 2 begin in Clermont-Ferrand with a 148km hilly route into Mauriac with 2,500 metres of elevation. The route will include six ascents; Côte de Mont-Dore (1.3km at 6.6%), Côte de a Stèle (1.8km at 5.1%), Côte des Plaines (4.5km at 5.5%), Côte des Boissieres (1.2km at 7.2%), pass through the finish line for a final circuit that then includes ascents over Côte de Merlhac (1.9km at 5.5%) and Côte de Trébiac (3.5km at 5.8%) located just 1.5km from the finish line in Mauriac.