Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 7 preview
By Cyclingnews published
Saturday, July 30, 2022: Sélestat - Le Markstein Fellering, 127.1km
Stage 7: Sélestat - Le Markstein Fellering
Date: July 30, 2022
Distance: 127.1km
Stage timing: 13:30 - 17:16 CEST
Stage type: Mountain
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France in no position to shrug off climate action protest'They're protesting about a good thing, but it's not great when it's at the front of the race'
-
Kämna's Tour de France lead near-miss bittersweet for Bora-Hansgrohe'I can't remember the last time a German was so close to yellow after 10 stages' says team manager Denk
-
Amazon Prime Day cycling deals: The best from day one of the salesThe first day of the Prime Day sale is in full swing, and here's our pick of the best deals for cyclists
-
Cort: I couldn't have dreamed of a better Tour de FranceDane captures Megève stage win to go with early breakaway days in front of home crowds