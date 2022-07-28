Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 5 Live: 175km stage a test of endurance

Refresh

142km to go We appear to have the break of the day. Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) and Antri Christoforou (Human Powered Health) have joined Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) and Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG) in the attack. The peloton is at 1:00.

This is today's stage. "Those riders who have the endurance and strength will be victorious."@spannawalker thinks fatigue will play a part today after 4 demanding stages and with special dispensation to run the race at this length, Stage 5 will be a new experience for the Peloton 🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️ #TDFF #TDFFdata pic.twitter.com/TUcP2QUEiXJuly 28, 2022 See more

Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) and Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG) remain out front with a gap of 20 seconds.

Human Powered Health also want to make the break and so lead the chase.

150km to go The speed is close to 50km/h as the peloton chases the attackers.

🚴‍♀️💨 It's a strong start! The pace is very high. 🚴‍♀️💨 C'est parti fort ! Le rythme est très élevé. #TDFF #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/CK27TM07bbJuly 28, 2022 See more

After 15 kilometres there is the first attack of the day. Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) and Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG) get a gap.

Annemiek van Vleuten is also looking forward to the longest stage. "We can handle this. Bring it on," she said. Such a long stage seems tailor-made for Ellen van Dijk but she highlighted one problem. "I like a stage like this but it can make the race more boring," says the European champion.

The riders will cover 175.6 kilometers between Bar-le-Duc and Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. That is also the longest distance ever in a UCI women's race. There has been debate about if it right and sensible to race so long during an eight-day race but several riders at the start of the stage told Sporza they are in favour of the distance.



"I'm someone who likes to do long distances. I'm happy with it, it doesn't scare me," says Lotte Kopecky.

After 5km the peloton is still together. We're expecting a break to form but riders and team are rightly cautious with 175km to race.

They're off! The racing has started. 🚩 Km 0, stage 5 is on!🚩 Km 0, l'étape 5 est lancée ! #TDFF #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/C1M9Wtxg9rJuly 28, 2022 See more

Today's 175km stage is largely flat but does include 3 climbs. After 60 kilometres the riders face the Côte de Pagny-la-Blanche-Côte (4th category). It is 1.4 kilometres long with an average gradient of 5.5%. 40 kilometres further on there is the Côte de Gripport (4th category). It is 1.3 kilometres long at 5.3%. At the top of both climbs, the first riders scores 2 QOM points and the second takes 1.



At 20 kilometres from the finish, the riders face the Col du Haut du Bois, where they can earn bonus seconds.

All the riders who finished yesterday's stage are in action today, so we have 130 riders in the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

C'est Parti! 🚩 3...2...1... Here we go! 🚩 3...2...1... C'est parti ! #TDFF #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/gu4MU5Pbz3July 28, 2022 See more

#TDFF #WatchTheFemmes 📸 What you see 🤳What they see pic.twitter.com/D7Sa8kTHHYJuly 28, 2022 See more

After the Champs-Elysées and Provins, the sprinters get another, perhaps final chance to win in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. This is probably the last chance for them in this year's Tour. Friday is hilly stage and ias followed by two tough mountain stages in the Voges at the weekend.

The riders face 4km of neutralised riding before the flag drops and the stage starts.

Here we go! They Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift peloton rolls out of Bar-le-Duc. Direction east to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

All the jersey wearers are on the start line, at the front of the grid. Marianne Vos is still in the yellow leader's jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're just a few minutes from the stage start with riders careful to be hydrated and ready for the long day in the saddle.