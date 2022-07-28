Live coverage

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 5 Live: 175km stage a test of endurance

By published

All the action as the race heads towards the Vosges mountains

The profile of stage 5 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes

(Image credit: ASO)

Race Notes

- Marlen Reusser won the gravel-strewn stage 4 with a solo attack

- Stage 5 is the longest of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift at 175.6km 

- Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) kept the leader's yellow jersey 

Refresh

142km to go

We appear to have the break of the day. 

Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) and Antri Christoforou (Human Powered Health) have joined Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) and Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG) in the attack.

The peloton is at 1:00.

This is today's stage. 

Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) and Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG) remain out front with a gap of 20 seconds.

Human Powered Health also want to make the break and so lead the chase.

150km to go

The speed is close to 50km/h as the peloton chases the attackers.

After 15 kilometres there is the first attack of the day. 

Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) and Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG) get a gap. 

Annemiek van Vleuten is also looking forward to the longest stage. 

"We can handle this. Bring it on," she said.

Such a long stage seems tailor-made for Ellen van Dijk but she highlighted one problem. 

"I like a stage like this but it can make the race more boring," says the European champion.

The riders will cover 175.6 kilometers between Bar-le-Duc and Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. That is also the longest distance ever in a UCI women's race.

There has been debate about if it right and sensible to race so long during an eight-day race but several riders at the start of the stage told Sporza they are in favour of the distance.   

"I'm someone who likes to do long distances. I'm happy with it, it doesn't scare me," says Lotte Kopecky. 

After 5km the peloton is still together. 

We're expecting a break to form but riders and team are rightly cautious with 175km to race.

They're off! 

The racing has started.

Today's 175km stage is largely flat but does include 3 climbs. 

After 60 kilometres the riders face the Côte de Pagny-la-Blanche-Côte (4th category). It is 1.4 kilometres long with an average gradient of 5.5%. 

40 kilometres further on there is the Côte de Gripport (4th category). It is 1.3 kilometres long at 5.3%. At the top of both climbs, the first riders scores 2 QOM points and the second takes 1.

At 20 kilometres from the finish, the riders face the Col du Haut du Bois, where they can earn bonus seconds.

All the riders who finished yesterday's stage are in action today, so we have 130 riders in the peloton.

EPERNAY FRANCE JULY 26 LR Liane Lippert of Germany and Team DSM Women Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx compete in the breakaway during the 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Stage 3 a 1336km stage from Reims to pernay TDFF UCIWWT on July 26 2022 in Epernay France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

C'est Parti! 

After the Champs-Elysées and Provins, the sprinters get another, perhaps final chance to win in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. 

This is probably the last chance for them in this year's Tour. 

Friday is hilly stage and ias followed by two tough mountain stages in the Voges at the weekend.

The riders face 4km of neutralised riding before the flag drops and the stage starts.

Here we go! 

They Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift peloton rolls out of Bar-le-Duc. 

Direction east to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

All the jersey wearers are on the start line, at the front of the grid.

Marianne Vos is still in the yellow leader's jersey.

Tour de France Femmes leader Marianne Vos with her Jumbo-Visma teammates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're just a few minutes from the stage start with riders careful to be hydrated and ready for the long day in the saddle. 

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

