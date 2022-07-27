Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 4 Live: onto the gravel roads
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
All the action as race hits gravel backroads of north-east France
Race notes
-Uttrup Ludwig wins in Épernay on Tour de France Femmes stage 3
-Stage 4 runs from Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube over 126 kilometres
-Although with a flat finish, there are four gravel sections, five classified climbs and one bonus climb.
- Prior to stage 4, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) leads the race with a 16-second advantage over Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel&Service) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon/SRAM).
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 4 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
