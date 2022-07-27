Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 4 Live: onto the gravel roads

(Image credit: ASO)

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 3 Live: Uttrup Ludwig wins uphill finish in Epernay

Race notes

-Uttrup Ludwig wins in Épernay on Tour de France Femmes stage 3

-Stage 4 runs from Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube over 126 kilometres



-Although with a flat finish, there are four gravel sections, five classified climbs and one bonus climb.



- Prior to stage 4, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) leads the race with a 16-second advantage over Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel&Service) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon/SRAM).