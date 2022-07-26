Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes stage 3 Live: Champagne hills set to inspire attacks
By Stephen Farrand published
Vos faces tough task to defend leader's yellow jersey
There are 136 riders still in the race after yesterday's crashes.
Marta Cavalli was stopped by her team after being hit from behind.
Today Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-NXTG) didn't start following their crashes on stage 2.
Yesterday Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) celebrated her birthday in the Tour, today it's Emma Norsgaard's turn. The Movistar rider turns 23 today. Happy Birthday?
🚩 Stage 3 is underway! 🚩 C'est parti pour l'étape 3 ! 👋@VilledeReims 🔜 @villeepernay 🏁#TDFF #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/62sjPRw6qSJuly 26, 2022
Click below to read our full stage report and to see the full results and photo gallery
Marianne Vos prevails in Provins on Tour de France Femmes stage 2
Vos defeated Silvia Persico (Valvar Travel Service) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), as part of a six-woman that went clear just after the immediate sprint, 20km from the finish, after an attack instigated by Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), and also featured Balsamo’s teammate and GC leader Elisa Longo Borghini and best young rider Maike van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo).
This group finished 29 seconds ahead of the chasing peloton that included Lorena Wiebes (DSM) in yellow as well as GC contenders Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ), and 34 seconds ahead of another group featuring overall favourite Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory on the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes, to become the new overall leader of the race and so pulled on the yellow jersey.
It had seemed written in the stars that the woman universally acknowledged as the greatest of all time would take the yellow jersey at some point, and she did on Monday, 24 hours after narrowly missing out to Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) in the sprint on the Champs-Élysées.
There are still 2km until race director Marion Rousse drops the start flag.
💇♀️ Getting ready for stage 3️⃣! 💇♀️ Bientôt prêtes pour la 3️⃣ème étape !#TDFF #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/GlvVVYXePgJuly 26, 2022
As the Cyclingnews blip takes height, the riders have left the centre of Reims.
The flag will soon drop for the official stage start.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes.
