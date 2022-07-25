Tour de France Femmes stage 2 Live: Can anyone beat Lorena Wiebes in Provins?

(Image credit: ASO)

Race Notes

- Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes is over 136.4km from Meaux to Provins to the east of Paris.

- Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the stage 1 sprint in Paris ahead of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Lotte Kopecky (SDWorx) and thereby became the first leader of the race.

- Stage 2 should again end in a sprint, with everyone trying to beat Wiebes.