Tour de France Femmes stage 2 Live: Can anyone beat Lorena Wiebes in Provins?
By Dane Cash published
136.4km stage is a second chance for the sprinters
Race Notes
- Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes is over 136.4km from Meaux to Provins to the east of Paris.
- Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the stage 1 sprint in Paris ahead of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Lotte Kopecky (SDWorx) and thereby became the first leader of the race.
- Stage 2 should again end in a sprint, with everyone trying to beat Wiebes.
On Sunday Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) out-sprinted Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) to win Sunday's opening stage of the Tour de Frances Femmes avec Zwift, which took riders 82km on a Parisian circuit from the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées.
2ème étape @LeTourFemmes : 136km entre Meaux et Provins et une nouvelle arrivée au sprint à prévoir. @velopipoire sera bien protégée pour jouer sa carte. Allez les filles ! #TDFF pic.twitter.com/ljsmlWQMq5July 25, 2022
As our live coverage starts, the riders are signing on in Meaux to the east of Paris.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 2 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes.
136.4km stage is a second chance for the sprinters
