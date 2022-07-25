Live coverage

Tour de France Femmes stage 2 Live: Can anyone beat Lorena Wiebes in Provins?

136.4km stage is a second chance for the sprinters

The profile of stage 2 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes

(Image credit: ASO)

Race Notes

- Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes is over 136.4km from Meaux to Provins to the east of Paris.

-  Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the stage 1 sprint in Paris ahead of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Lotte Kopecky (SDWorx) and thereby became the first leader of the race.

- Stage 2 should again end in a sprint, with everyone trying to beat Wiebes.

On Sunday Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) out-sprinted Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) to win Sunday's opening stage of the Tour de Frances Femmes avec Zwift, which took riders 82km on a Parisian circuit from the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées. 

PARIS FRANCE JULY 24 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM Women celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Women Team Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Rachele Barbieri of Italy and Team Liv Racing Xstra during the 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Stage 1 a 817km stage from Paris Tour Eiffel to Paris Champslyses TDFF UCIWWT on July 24 2022 in Paris France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)
As our live coverage starts, the riders are signing on in Meaux to the east of Paris.

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 2 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes.

