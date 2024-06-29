Tour de France opener a sufferfest for Mark Cavendish: 'If you've got my body type, don't start cycling, those days are gone'

By
Contributions from
published

Manxman lives to fight another day after struggling on stage 1

Tour de France: Mark Cavendish gives a thumbs up after making the time cut on stage 1
Tour de France: Mark Cavendish gives a thumbs up after making the time cut on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most days in the Tour de France, the focus of the media is on the front of the race. That wasn't the case on Saturday when Mark Cavendish, who is hoping to break the all-time record for Tour de France stage wins this year, went out the back of the peloton on the first climb, more than 160 kilometres from the finish.

Cavendish could be seen vomiting while riding through his sufferfest, but was surrounded by teammates as he fought to make it to Rimini inside the time limit. He finally came through well within the 48-minute time cut.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

With contributions from