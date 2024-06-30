Tour de France defense going 'way better than expected' for Jonas Vingegaard on stage 2

Dane has no problem following attack by rival Tadej Pogačar on Côte de San Luca

Tour de France 2024 stage 2: Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) attack on stage 2
Tour de France 2024 stage 2: Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) attack on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just 87 days have elapsed since defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard crashed and suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs and a fractured collarbone. Only 54 days ago, he rode outside for the first time since that crash, and competing for a third Tour de France title seemed out of the question.

Even before the start of the Tour de France, Vingegaard said he was happy to just be in the race, but on stage 2, his remarkable comeback got even more impressive when he had no problems following a searing attack by Tadej Pogačar on the double-digit gradients of the Côte de San Luca.

