Tour de France stage 17 Live - Can Pogacar fight back on the Col de la Loze?

Of course stage 17 is far more than just the Vingegaard-Pogacar battle. There is also the fight for the polka-dot mountains jersey, with Ciccone trying to fight off Neilson Powless and others. There's also the fight for the stage victory from a breakaway. Surely Thibaut Pinot and others will try to win today.

Pogacar is on the sign-on stage now, again wearing the best young rider's white jersey. He is smiling and seems relaxed. (Image credit: Getty)

Tthe key question now is: can Tadej Pogačar use such difficult terrain to bounce back after Tuesday's stinging TT defeat or will Jonas Vingegaard defend his lead of nearly two minutes and take another huge step towards winning the Tour again? Pogačar remained notably upbeat despite such a major setback. If he started the Tour with the attitude that he has nothing to lose and that Vingegaard was the favourite, that is arguably even more the case at this point in the race. COVID-19 has not wreaked havoc amongst UAE like it did last year and Adam Yates, now third overall, represents a huge addition to their climbing firepower compared to 2022. May the best rider win.

That altitude was more than enough to become an important consideration, in itself - and perhaps help a Colombian like Miguel Angel López take the maiden win on the climb in the autumn of 2020. All of the above remains true for this year's ascent of the Loze. This time round, there's more to the stage itself as well: lots more.

The sheer length of the Loze, 28 kilometres at 6.5%, with the final five kilometres never less than 9%, is daunting . The cycle path that leads to the Loze's summit via a cruelly undulating finale, includes a ramp of 24% some two kilometres from the top. Then there was the Loze's peaking out at 2,304 metres above sea level.

The 165.7km stage includes three early climbs but he Col de la Loze will be decisive today. Alasdair Fotheringham has written the special Cyclingnews stage preview, recalling that when it was announced that the 2020 Tour de France route would include a new monster Alpine climb called the Col de la Loze, such was its difficulty that the stage on which it featured was instantly labelled the toughest of the entire race. L'Equipe have named the Col de la Loze as the hardest climb in France.

The morning storms have passed and the sun is out in Saint-Gervais as the riders sign on. After the superb performances and big time differences of the time trial, we are set for another dramatic day of racing in the high Alps. Can Tadej Pogacar somehow pull back any of the 1:38 he lost to Jonas Vingegaard? We'll find out on the mighty Col de la Loze later today.