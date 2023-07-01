Live coverage
Tour de France stage 1 Live - An opening GC battle in Bilbao
182km stage in Bilbao set to be one of the hardest Tour de France starts
Guess who’s on the front of the peloton — the indefatigable Tim Declercq! The Soudal-QuickStep domestique is back for a fourth Tour de France after missing last year’s, and is already fulfilling his role as early pace-setter
Although a stage win and yellow jersey is unlikely for the five riders in the break, given the number of big name riders and teams who will fancy their chances today, each has a very real chance of making the podium at the end of the day wearing the iconic polka-dot jersey as leader of the mountains classification. There are four more categorised climbs still to come, with a maximum ten more points still on offer
The pace on the climb is much slower in the peloton, which is being led by Alpecin-Deceuninck. Their deficit is now up to 2-20
Gregaard takes the 2 points on offer. Eenkhoorn tried to chase him down but sat up, settling for 1 point at the second rider to the top
Now Gregaard attacks, and he’s got a gap. 500m to the top
Calmejane clearly has his eyes on the KOM points. He’s already tried attacking his breakaway companions 1km from the top. He was unable to go clear, but has made his intent clear
170KM TO GO
A 1-30 lead for the break now, who have just started the first categorised climb of the day, the category three Côte de Laukiz
One minute now for the break. Looks like they will be the five riders to hog the television coverage for most of today
Could this be the day’s break already? The bunch are strewn across the road and nobody else is jumping out of it, as the gap already grows to above 40 seconds
Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies), Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny) and Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa Samsic) are the four riders, and they’ve been joined by another, Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
And attacks have immediately been launched, with four riders up the road
181.6KM TO GO
Christian Prudhomme has waved the flag and the race proper has begun!
About 5km to go until the official start, which should take around ten minutes.
As expected, big crowds have gathered in Bilbao to greet the riders, with barely an inch of space on the roadside during the neutralised start
And they're off, the 2023 Tour de France is underway!
We’re just ten minutes away from the neutralised start, which will show off what host city Bilbao has to offer.
This opening stage in Bilbao looks to be a thrilling start, with a hilly parcours that looks set to draw out Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard and the other GC contenders right from the off, as well as classics stars such as Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Julian Alaphilippe and Tom Pidcock. For a more in-depth look, here’s our preview
At long last, after weeks of speculation, gossip and debate, it’s here — the Tour de France. As is the case every year, the hype has built and built leading into today, and now at last we get to enjoy some racing.
Bonjour and welcome to our coverage of stage 1 of the Tour de France 2023!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 1 Live - An opening GC battle in Bilbao182km stage in Bilbao set to be one of the hardest Tour de France starts
-
Jonas Vingegaard to use 1X groupset for hilly Tour de France openerDane won't use the XPLR wide-range gravel cassette
-
Val di Sole MTB World Cup: Stigger, Schwarzbauer win short track racesPauline Ferrand-Prevot holds XCC series lead after four races, while Schwarzbauer extends lead for men
-
How to watch the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne – live streamingDon't miss a minute of the 34th edition, which runs from June 30 to July 9 as major contenders aim to win the maglia rosa
-
Cancelled Giro d'Italia Donne ITT 'a lottery' says Annemiek van VleutenSaturday's stage 2 first test for GC contenders
-
How to watch stage 1, 2 and 3 of the Tour de FranceA trio of punishing stages in the Basque Country make for a novel opening
-
Who are the North Americans racing in the Tour de France?Kuss, Woods, Simmons and Powless amongst five US and three Canadian riders in the peloton
-
The UCI's new SafeR project aims to unite pro cycling to improve race safetyRiders, teams, organiser and UCI come together but new Foundation will only be fully functional in 2025
-
Tour de France increases security amid fears of climate change protests and civil unrest'Depending on what happens, we will adapt if needed' Tour director Prudhomme says