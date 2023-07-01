Tour de France stage 1 Live - An opening GC battle in Bilbao

Refresh

Guess who’s on the front of the peloton — the indefatigable Tim Declercq! The Soudal-QuickStep domestique is back for a fourth Tour de France after missing last year’s, and is already fulfilling his role as early pace-setter

Although a stage win and yellow jersey is unlikely for the five riders in the break, given the number of big name riders and teams who will fancy their chances today, each has a very real chance of making the podium at the end of the day wearing the iconic polka-dot jersey as leader of the mountains classification. There are four more categorised climbs still to come, with a maximum ten more points still on offer

The pace on the climb is much slower in the peloton, which is being led by Alpecin-Deceuninck. Their deficit is now up to 2-20

Gregaard takes the 2 points on offer. Eenkhoorn tried to chase him down but sat up, settling for 1 point at the second rider to the top

Now Gregaard attacks, and he’s got a gap. 500m to the top

Calmejane clearly has his eyes on the KOM points. He’s already tried attacking his breakaway companions 1km from the top. He was unable to go clear, but has made his intent clear

170KM TO GO A 1-30 lead for the break now, who have just started the first categorised climb of the day, the category three Côte de Laukiz

The peloton riding through Bilbao in the neutralised zone, the famous Guggenheim museum in the background (Image credit: Getty Images)

One minute now for the break. Looks like they will be the five riders to hog the television coverage for most of today

Could this be the day’s break already? The bunch are strewn across the road and nobody else is jumping out of it, as the gap already grows to above 40 seconds

Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies), Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny) and Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa Samsic) are the four riders, and they’ve been joined by another, Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)

And attacks have immediately been launched, with four riders up the road

181.6KM TO GO Christian Prudhomme has waved the flag and the race proper has begun!

About 5km to go until the official start, which should take around ten minutes.

Here are the riders on the line at the start of the neutralised zone (Image credit: Getty)

As expected, big crowds have gathered in Bilbao to greet the riders, with barely an inch of space on the roadside during the neutralised start

And they're off, the 2023 Tour de France is underway!

We’re just ten minutes away from the neutralised start, which will show off what host city Bilbao has to offer.

This opening stage in Bilbao looks to be a thrilling start, with a hilly parcours that looks set to draw out Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard and the other GC contenders right from the off, as well as classics stars such as Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Julian Alaphilippe and Tom Pidcock. For a more in-depth look, here’s our preview

At long last, after weeks of speculation, gossip and debate, it’s here — the Tour de France. As is the case every year, the hype has built and built leading into today, and now at last we get to enjoy some racing.