Tour de France stage 7 - Live coverage

Chaos once more at the front of the bunch as more riders try to escape, with huge numbers trying to make the break now, and the peloton strung out once again.

With UAE Team Emirates policing any and all moves, it's hard to tell exactly which ones they will deem appropriate. The next attack begins, with Cofidis and B&B Hotels the latest aggressors. 140km to go

There is clearly interest from a range of teams in being a part of this move, and it has the potential to become unwieldy if they are all involved. So the stalemate continues.

Still the attacks are neutralised by the teams controlling the race, and we are no closer to establishing the day's break.

Two riders from both Bora and TotalEnergies along with one from Movistar, Gorka Izagirre, try to break free. They have other hopefuls on their tail, though. 145km to go

Two Bora riders are joined by three more riders, including Peter Sagan of Team TotalEnergies.

The next attacks come, with Bora-Hansgrohe aggressive once again. Can this one make it clear of the bunch?

A line of breakaway hopefuls try the snap the elastic but there's nothing doing and they concertina back into the bunch.

The riders at the front are all looking at each other, waiting for the moment to strike.

The peloton are stretched out once again in a long line. Just over 25km have been covered and there's still no sign of a breakaway establishing itself. 150km to go

A few more riders have a crack at getting away, including riders from BikeExchange and Lotto Soudal. They ride through twisting, turning streets as they wait for their opportunity to drop the hammer and try to get a gap.

A fresh attack from Mikkel Honoré is quickly reeled back in again. 155km to go

It's stalemate as the bunch are back together again. Patience will be required for any riders determined to be a part of today's breakaway.

Marc Soler is clearly having a difficult start to the day - he's still out the back of the peloton trying to resolve the mechanical issues that continue to plague him.

There's a brief hiatus as the road kicks up and the splits at the front disappear. The attacks begin again. 160km to go

A number of splits have appeared with a group of six riders ahead of another group of six, and the rest of the peloton fight to bring them back.

Two more Bora riders, Marco Haller and Maximilian Schachmann, take over at the front of the group and begin to make an impact, as gaps open up behind them.

Lennard Kämna of Bora-Hansgrohe pushes the pace - today would be an ideal chance for him to go for a stage.

The second time Soler has struggled at the back of the peloton, as he receives a push start from a team mechanic following another stop.

Riders from Bahrain-Victorious and Team BikeExchange-Jayco are the next to try their luck.

There are still a number of riders trying to pull clear of the peloton, but nothing has stuck so far. 165km to go

Six riders have joined Honoré in the breakaway attempt, including two riders from Trek-Segafredo - Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone.

It will be tough for Honoré to maintain this if he doesn't get some company soon. A few more riders try to bridge to him.

Honoré is slowly carving out a gap, still working alone - he is currently 9 seconds ahead.

The mechanical issues continue for UAE Team Emirates. This time Marc Soler has to drop back to the team car. Not an ideal start for the race leader's team.

A lone rider, Mikkel Honoré (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finds space between himself and the rest. 170km to go

Following a breathless start to yesterday's stage, in which it took over 80km for the break to be established, it will be interesting to see how long the battle goes on for today.

AG2R Citroën instigate attacks at the front. B&B Hotels are also paying close attention to the moves at the front of the race.

More mechanical issues for UAE Team Emirates as George Bennett receives assistance off the back of the bunch. He struggled yesterday with similar issues combined with the high pace and had a fight on his hands to get back into the peloton.

Teams interested today include Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert, Lotto Soudal, Bahrain-Victorious and AG2R-Citroen, who put pressure on at the front of the bunch, stringing it out into a long line along the streets of Tomblaine.

There is likely to be another battle for the breakaway today, as the climbers look to maximise on their first legitimate opportunity to open up their legs.

Christian Prudhomme waves the yellow flag and we are underway.

The Tour de France peloton heads through the streets of Tomblaine on their way to the stage start. It's another bright, sunny day in eastern France.

Tadej Pogačar, the new yellow jersey, has a mechanical issue dealt with and catches up with the peloton ahead of the official start.

The riders are just a few hundred metres from the beginning of stage 7 of the Tour de France.

The new maillot jaune, Tadej Pogačar, spoke ahead of today's stage. "It feels great to be in yellow especially on today's stage. I'm super happy." "It's a really big test, we'll see how the legs are. It's a brutal climb in the end, so I think today things will be more settled."

The climb itself has been extended from its original form - the 'Super' section that has been added relates to around 700m of climbing on gravel, at pitches of up to 24%. Strava's visualisation provides a comparison of how an average amateur would fare on the climb, compared with the pros. The countdown begins as the peloton prepares to take on Stage 7, ascending La Super Planche des Belles Filles. Will @TamauPogi take the KOM? Where would you find yourself finishing? Your behind the scenes look at @LeTour here: https://t.co/09B9vnCM82 pic.twitter.com/uLcmvW4ApoJuly 8, 2022 See more

La Planche des Belles Filles has been a decisive climb in a number of previous editions of the Tour de France. The last time it featured in the Tour was in the infamous final time trial of the 2020 edition, where Primož Roglič snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as Tadej Pogačar stormed to victory on the stage and took control of the yellow jersey at the crucial moment. While Roglič would likely love to bury the demons today, it's a big ask following a crash earlier in the week on stage 5.

The white jersey has a new owner - although not its rightful one. Tadej Pogačar continues to lead the young rider classification, but Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will wear the jersey on his behalf, following his strong performance so far, which sees him currently in 5th position on GC.

Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) continues his reign in polka dots as King of the Mountains. Will he contest for the points available on today's ascents - two category threes, prior to the category one finish at La Super Planche des Belles Filles?

After a day spent in the break, taking his yellow jersey on one final mad sojourn, Wout Van Aert reverts to his green jersey today. The Belgian leads the points classification by 61 ahead of Fabio Jakobsen in second.

Yesterday's explosive stage from Binche to Longwy saw the yellow jersey change hands, as Tadej Pogačar put in a huge injection of pace at the finish to take the stage win and the maillot jaune.

It's around half an hour until stage 7 of the Tour de France gets underway. Stay with us all day for updates on all the action as the race heads from Tomblaine, in the east of France, 176.3km south to La Super Planche des Belles Filles, the first summit finish of this year's Tour.