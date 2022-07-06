Tour de France stage 5 Live - The peloton hits the cobbles

Refresh

Powless, Clarke and Gougeard are currently 27" behind the leading group of three - Cort, van der Hoorn and Boasson Hagen. The leaders now have 42" over the bunch, who seem to be settling down after a frenetic start.

A group of three riders is in pursuit of the front group - Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels) and Simon Clarke (Israel-PremierTech) who has made it across after breaking out on his own.

Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) escapes the bunch and makes an attempt to reach the front group. 145km to go

Still we have no calming of the situation as riders fly through the towns and there is a sense of panic as the peloton is completely strung out. The front group have 15" over the yellow jersey as it stands.

The roads twist and turn slowing things down at the back of the bunch and causing further splits in the peloton. 148km to go

A group of around twelve riders has detached itself from the peloton and is trying to bridge the gap to the front three. The rest of the bunch are stretched right out along the road. This one could take some time to settle.

The three leaders slowly begin to open up the gap to the bunch. Cort, van der Hoorn and Boasson Hagen have just 13" of breathing room for now. More attacks begin to come from the bunch, though.

The peloton aren't ready to let this move get away, with plenty of other riders interested in being a part of the early break. The three leaders maintain a narrow lead for now.

The first move of the day goes as three riders try their luck - Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Total Direct Energies).

Christian Prudhomme waves his flag and the race begins. Right away, there is a sense of tension at the front of the bunch.

There has been one late change to the route: the first cobbled sector - sector 11 - will be ridden in reverse.

It's been 4 years since the cobbles last featured in the Tour de France. On that occasion, the finish was in Roubaix, and the race was won by John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), with Greg van Avermaet second. The next five finishers that day are all present this year - Yves Lampaert, Phillippe Gilbert, Peter Sagan, Jasper Stuyven and Bob Jungels.

A coming together slows the peloton down, and some riders take comfort breaks as the bunch regroups. There is still 2.3km remaining to flag drop.

Today is expected to be the first stage that could really affect the GC standings. With plenty of hazards and tension high in the bunch, it will be a nervous day and the chance of crashes is high by comparison to previous stages. The cobbled specialists who have GC hopefuls within their squads will be tasked with ushering them safely through the pavé sectors, which total 19.4km of the stage.

Peter Sagan suffers a mechanical issue during the early stages of the départ fictif but it's quickly resolved and he's back on his way.

Today's stage is 157km long. It features 79.7km of gently rolling terrain before the first of eleven cobbled sectors tests the riders. These sectors will be familiar to many cycling fans from watching Paris-Roubaix, although perhaps the two most infamous sectors - Carrefour de l'Arbre and Trouée d'Arenberg - do not feature, despite the race finish being in Arenberg itself.

The riders are off and riding through the centre of Lille, on their way to kilometre zero.

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wears the green jersey on behalf of Wout van Aert, and Tadej Pogačar retains the young riders' white jersey. Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) keeps hold of the polka dot jersey while Anthony Perez (Cofidis) wears the red combativity dossard after his role in yesterday's breakaway.

In second place is Yves Lampaert (25" back) and in third Tadej Pogačar at 32", who is the first of the true GC contenders.

With the race due to set off shortly, let's recap the GC standings, on a day which will almost certainly see them shaken up and reorganised. Wout van Aert wears the yellow jersey for the third day, leading the overall classification by 0.25 following his blistering attack off the final climb in yesterday's stage to Calais.

The race is due to roll out of Lille in around 20 minutes, with kilometre zero at Lille Métropole at 14.00 CEST (13.00 BST).

Welcome to what should be a thrilling day of the Tour de France and one which could have a big impact on the overall standings, as the riders take on some of the famous cobbles of Paris-Roubaix along their route from Lille to Arenberg.