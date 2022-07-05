Cobble babysitters: The specialists guiding GC contenders over Tour de France pavé

The cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix make for some of the most exhilarating racing of the entire year, and that's when you've got hardened Classics specialists, powerful and experienced, going at it. Throw those treacherous paving stones into the Tour de France, throw a bunch of yellow jersey hopefuls on top, and the potential for chaos and spectacle goes up another level.

It's that mixture, of seasoned experts and ducks out of water, that will make stage 5 of this year's Tour one of the most gripping of the whole three weeks.

The Grand Tour champions of today are blooming increasingly rounded, but they remain largely unaccustomed to this terrain and style of racing. In the case of the pure climbers, their light frames count even further against them on the bone-shaking cobbled farm-tracks still found in the flatlands of north east France.

In short, these riders need help, or, as Stefan Küng delightfully terms it, a babysitter.

There's no shortage of the world's best cobbled Classics riders here at the Tour but, the funny thing is, most of them won't be thinking about winning the stage. Their job will be to stick with their teams' GC contenders, guide them, protect them, and see them over one of the biggest pitfalls on this lap of France.

We've picked out these guardian angels of the cobbles, spoken to them about their hopes and fears for Wednesday, and assessed the cobbled credentials of their leaders.

Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) at the 2022 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Working for: Adam Yates, Geraint Thomas, Dani Martínez

Paris-Roubaix record: 8 appearances, winner in 2022

When it comes to the cobbled stage of the Tour, who better to have in your team than the current Paris-Roubaix champion? Dylan van Baarle soloed to the biggest win of his career at the Hell of the North this spring but will be on support duty here. The Dutchman is one of the most versatile domestiques in the world and will be working early in the mountains to come but his biggest task arrives on Wednesday.

Van Baarle's exact role hasn't been explicitly defined. The thing is, Ineos have three leaders, and not even Van Baarle could protect them all at once. He'll be joined in a shepherding trio by Luke Rowe and Filippo Ganna and it'll be interesting to see how Ineos management choose to divide up the support network. Ganna has the horsepower but Rowe has far more experience on the cobbles and in shepherding GC leaders through nervous pelotons.

Will Ineos allocate each leader a bodyguard? And if so, will it give any hints at leadership? Van Baarle and Rowe would seem to be the luxury picks, but then again perhaps Thomas is least in need of help. One to watch.

What Van Baarle says:

"I haven't done many Grand Tour stages on cobbles. It's different because you're always thinking about your GC guys, always looking around to see where they are. My job is to protect the GC guys. We have a few guys they can follow. We just need to make sure they don't lose any time and if there's an opportunity to take time we try and take it."

Can the Ineos trio hack it on the cobbles?

Thomas is a former cobbled Classics specialist, so he'll be the most comfortable of the three. Winner of E3 Harelbeke and a top-10 finisher at Paris-Roubaix before he took the stage racing path, he has the requisite power and feel on the cobbles. Yates is a smaller and lighter rider but can still hold his own, with a rock-solid position on the bike sure to help smooth the ride. Martínez is arguably the most at risk, with strong power on the flat but less experience of this kind of racing. He did, however, get a taste at GP Denain and finished impressively in the front group.

Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Working for: Ben O'Connor

Paris-Roubaix record: 7 appearances, 12th in 2018

Oliver Naesen is a former Belgian champion who has led the French team's Classics charge in recent years but has also enjoyed another very specific role at the Tour de France. He's the rider they trust the most with guiding their GC leaders through the race's most treacherous moments, be that crosswinds, run-ins, or, of course, cobbles.

Naesen saved the day on a number of occasions for Romain Bardet, notably on a puncture-ridden afternoon on the Roubaix stage of the 2018 Tour, but he's now working alongside Ben O'Connor, who was fourth overall last year and a podium contender going on form this season.

What Naesen says:

"I'm excited but there's always a bit of fear also. You're not 100% the master of your own fate. Anything can happen. I remember with Romain [Bardet] a few years ago, we went onto the first cobbled sector like 5th and 6th wheel, and I hear him hit the first cobble and 'pppffffsssssss', puncture. You can do everything right and still lose a heap of time. We're quite armed for it, but you're not 100% master of the elements.

"When I'm riding for myself in Roubaix. I can move up on the grass, gravel, take all the risks I want. With Ben on the wheel, it's not like that. If I move up in tricky fashion, and I hear a puncture behind because I was riding in the gravel, it's kind of my fault. Also, when I'm riding for myself, a last-second inside corner is possible, but with someone on the wheel, the tiny gap that's open for me might not be open for him. So you have to do it in more secure and composed way. You have to be master of your emotions, and don't succumb to the stress."

Can O'Connor hack it on the cobbles?

The Australian is inexperienced on the rough stuff and is more at home on the climbs. However, he has a large frame and is more of a power climber suited to longer, diesel efforts. He can have a slightly nervous disposition so Naesen will be vital in keeping him calm.

"Honestly, in every aspect of racing, and their characters, Ben and Romain could be brothers," Naesen said. "They're from the opposite side of the world but they're very very similar. Ben follows the wheel very well. Every time it's a bit sketchy, I look and he's always there."

Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogačar alongside Vegard Stake Laengen at the 2021 Tour de France on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Working for: Tadej Pogačar

Paris-Roubaix record: 5 appearances, 71st in 2022

The question everyone's asking, and struggling to answer, is whether Tadej Pogacar has any weakness. If anything, this might be it. There are no real grounds to question the competence of the two-time Tour champion himself, but there are doubts about his support network.

UAE Team Emirates have an enviable mountain unit but look lighter on the cobbles, and the late withdrawal of Matteo Trentin is the key factor there. It's no exaggeration to suggest his positive COVID test last week could have major implications on the race as a whole. The Italian was seen as a beacon for Pogacar in the opening week, a rider who has a rich palmarès but is also considered one of the smoothest navigators in the peloton.

In his absence, Vegard Stake Laengen takes on increased responsibility. The big Norwegian has ridden Paris-Roubaix five times and has the horsepower needed to drag Pogacar back from any mishaps. MIkkel Bjerg will also play a key role while Marc Hirschi - Trentin's replacement - will also be expected to help out.

Can Pogacar hack it on the cobbles?

What can't he do? The Slovenian has never ridden the pavé of northern France, but has nevertheless already showcased that his remarkable abilities extend to cobblestones. He raced on them for the first time this spring, producing a sensational ride at the Tour of Flanders. He was mugged by Mathieu van der Poel at the finish but Pogacar dominated the race on debut and perhaps merited a victory that would have been one of the most famed in the race's rich history. You sense he could fight all fires on his own.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) at the 2022 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Working for: David Gaudu

Paris-Roubaix record: 7 appearances, 3rd in 2022

Stefan Küng is a big rouleur who is not only the European time trial champion but a lover of cobbles. He claimed his first podium finish at Paris-Roubaix this year in what was another step forward in the Classics, and he has been FDJ's safe pair of hands at the Tour since he joined in 2019. This will be one of the most mis-matched pairings out there on Wednesday, with Kung towering above the diminutive David Gaudu.

What Küng says:

"I'll try to help David with my experience. I will try and kind of babysit him through the stage. On a stage like that, you also think about what might be if you have your own free card to go for it, but we discussed it in an open way with the team, and I knew what my role was. I know that's the important part for the team, so I will play his card and give it all to try and get him up and through unscathed.

"The last time we had a Roubaix stage, there were a lot of crashes before the cobbles sectors, so it's almost like you have to get to the first sector without anything happening, then once the cobbles start, it's more or less an honest race, as long as there's no major incident. The whole stage from kilometre-zero is super nervous, everyone is on edge. You just have to be sure, stay calm, then the once race really starts, you have to be there."

Can Gaudu hack it on the cobbles?

The Frenchman is perhaps the rider you worry about most. As a pocket climber with a big weakness in time trialling, he'll be way out of his comfort zone, even if Küng has faith.

"He's a small rider but he really knows how to follow a wheel. When he's in my wheel he doesn't let go so easily. Tactically, he's quite good, and he has no fear, so already he has a lot of good ingredients to be able to succeed on the cobbles."

Nathan van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) at the 2002 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Working for: Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard

Paris-Roubaix record: 4 appearances, runner-up 2022

In Wout van Aert, Jumbo-Visma have one of the very best cobbled riders in the world. So why is he not on this list? Well, because the Belgian's role remains shrouded in mystery.

One of the most intriguing narratives of the build-up to this Tour was how Jumbo-Visma could juggle the competing interests of two bona fide yellow jersey hopefuls with Van Aert's dreams of green. That tension could well reach its elastic limit on Wednesday. This is Van Aert's terrain, an opportunity not only to extend his lead in the points classification but also finally win a stage after a string of near misses. And yet, yellow is still considered the more important pursuit at Jumbo-Visma (even if Van Aert currently wears it).

Insiders in Belgium suggest that Van Aert could be let off the leash "provided Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard are safe". That sounds like a half-way house, no man's land, even. Van Aert will surely play his part in shepherding the pair, but he likely won't be a mere bodyguard.

That's why there's more responsibility for Nathan van Hooydonck, a Dutch workhorse who stands at more than two metres tall. Now 26, he has four Paris-Roubaix participations to his name and has taken a noticeable step up in quality this year. Jumbo-Visma aren't just supporting one man, and they in fact have an enviable support network, with Christophe Laporte and Tiesj Benoot also set to play leading roles.

Can the Jumbo duo hack it on the cobbles?

Both riders are fairly short and light, but both have real power on the flat, as evidenced by their strength against the clock. Roglič, despite being prone to mishaps, perhaps has the stronger credentials, or at least the greater experience. He finished in the main group on the Roubaix stage of the 2018 Tour, and caught the eye in a late breakaway at the GP de Denain this spring, a cobbled semi-classic that served as a reconnaissance for Wednesday. Vingegaard, meanwhile, finished more than 11 minutes down.

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the 2022 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Working for: Aleksandr Vlasov (probably)

Paris-Roubaix record: 6 appearances, runner-up in 2019

German champion Nils Politt lines up alongside Aleksandr Vlasov, considered by many as a dark horse for the Tour de France podium. Politt towers over much of the podium and the flat cobblestones of northern France suit his raw power perfectly. His second place behind Philippe Gilbert in 2019 was a coming-of-age moment and while he hasn't quite kicked on in the Classics so far, he remains a luxury asset for Vlasov.

That's if he does stay with the Russian. It was interesting to note a hankering for freedom when we spoke to Politt, but Bora have already left Sam Bennett at home and are going all-in for Vlasov, so there's little chance Politt will be allowed off the leash.

What Politt says:

"We'll have to see what the situation is once we're through the first four stages. Then we'll decide on a plan. If Alex is ok, maybe I get some freedom, but it can also be that I have to stay with him.

"I did that role already for Ilnur Zakarin in 2018 and for sure it's something I can do. It's quite ok. The Roubaix stage is always super nervous right from the start. There'll be a lot of crashes. You have to make sure you're always in a good position, always in front, always out of trouble, and bring him to the cobbles in a good position. Don't get into trouble somewhere in the back, and if you do, get him back to the front."

Can Vlasov hack it on the cobbles?

The Russian famously dropped Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on the rough gravel to win the Tour of Valencia earlier this year, although that was uphill and tenuous as a comparison. He's still emerging and improving and this will be a key test of his all-round credentials, but his teammate seems to think he's well-equipped to pass it.

"I did the recon of this stage together with him," said Politt, "and he looked super good on the cobbles."

Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Working for: Nairo Quintana

Paris-Roubaix record: 2 appearances, 28th in 2021

The Yorkshireman is a no-fuss rider who has become a hit at French team of Arkéa-Samsic. He won Tro Bro Leon – a sort of dirt-road, hipster version of Paris-Roubaix - last year and took to the podium again this year.

What Swift says:

"It's a case of being really relaxed. That first sector, everyone can really panic about it, but for me, the third and fourth sectors are more dangerous. There are some real pinch points there. You can't totally relax for the first one but you can save some energy for sure. Afterwards it's a big road, you can move up, get re-positioned. But after the first couple, that's when the game is really on.

"It's a totally different kind of pressure. I'm looking forward to it. I've done Roubaix in the wet and dry, and they're both as much carnage as each other, so throw the Tour de France into the mix and it's going to be another level. I'm excited, nervous, but that's the kind of racing I enjoy."

Can Quintana hack it on the cobbles?

The Colombian is a diminutive climber but incongruously is one of the best echelon riders in the world. Swift has no concerns.

"He's a small guy but he can duck and dive and he's pretty switched on. You've seen that when the wind is blowing, he's always up there, and he does his fair share of work in an echelon. He just tells you left, right, move up, and you just take the commands. But he's more than capable of doing it all himself, actually."

Imanol Erviti (Movistar) on stage 1 of the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Working for: Enric Mas

Paris-Roubaix record: 17 appearances, 9th in 2016

You don't get much more experienced than Imanol Erviti, who rode his first Paris-Roubaix in 2005 and hasn't missed one since. He was in the breakaway with 2016 winner Mat Hayman in that famous edition and bagged a fairytale top 10 for himself. Otherwise, Erviti has sacrificed his ambitions for others throughout his career and as a result has gained a reputation as one of the top domestiques in the business.

What Erviti says:

"I'll have one job and one job only, and that's to protect Enric. There are so many things you have to think about, but the main thing is quite simple – be with him at all times."

Can Mas hack it on the cobbles?

The Spaniard has crashed so often in the past couple of seasons that he will be absolutely dreading this stage.

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) at the Tour of Flanders in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Working for: Jack Haig and Damiano Caruso

Paris-Roubaix record: 2 appearances, 51st in 2021

Matej Mohorič is the best cobbles rider at Bahrain Victorious, having placed fifth at Paris-Roubaix this year, but the Slovenian is set to chase his own chances on Wednesday. He won two stages last year and this one represents one of his best opportunities this time.

Instead, it's likely that shepherding duties will fall to Fred Wright, the young Brit who is steadily improving and is riding his second Tour de France. He's only 23 but had a breakthrough seventh place at the Tour of Flanders in April.

Can Haig and Caruso hack it on the cobbles?

Both are tall, wiry figures, and will be far from comfortable out there. They've already been victims of Tour chaos, both losing time in a late stage 3 crash, so they start on the back foot mathematically and also psychologically – perhaps even more so Haig, who saw both his Tour and Olympic hopes evaporate when he broke his collarbone last year.

Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost) at the 2022 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Working for: Rigoberto Urán

Paris-Roubaix record: 2 appearances, 11th in 2021

Alberto Bettiol is the bigger name but EF Education-EasyPost are hunting stage wins as well as the GC and the Italian, who won the Tour of Flanders in 2019, will likely see an opportunity here. Instead it's Rutsch, the big German, who could be on protection duty.

Can Urán hack it on the cobbles?

The Colombian finished in the front group in the gentler 2015 cobbled stage but was the big loser back in 2018. He lost nearly 90 seconds, after finishing runner-up in the Tour the year before, and then the injuries he sustained in his cobbled stage crash took him out of the race altogether a few days later. He has already lost time at this Tour in a crash on stage 3.