Live coverage
Tour de France stage 20 Live - Will Van Aert repeat last year's time trial win?
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
All the action from the final 40.7 kilometre time trial of the Tour de France
The Tour de France: the complete guide
How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streaming
Tour de France 2022 stage 20 preview - Van Aert seeks to continue Jumbo-Visma dominance
Tour de France 2022 opening time trial: Lampaert stuns favourites to take yellow jersey
Race Situation
-Stage 20 is a 40.7 kilometre individual time from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour
-Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) defends a 3:26 lead over defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and an 8:00 lead over 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).
-First rider off is Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) at 1305 local time.
-The winner of last year's equivalent time trial, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), is among the favourites again today.
Ewan is away. The course the Australian and the 138 riders left in the race has no classified climbs, but it isn't pancake flat, either. Rather we're looking at rolling, mainly rural roads with some technical sections.
Ewan is rolling up to the start ramp, just a minute to go before stage 20 of the Tour de France is underway.
For an insightful preview of stage 20, have a look at Barry Ryan's expert analysis at the link here: Tour de France 2022 stage 20 preview - Van Aert seeks to continue Jumbo-Visma dominance
Here are the results from yesterday's stage 19, won by Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) and the overall standings
The weather looks sunny and dry for the umpteenth day on the Tour this year and according to the Tour website, a very gentle 4kmh northwesterly wind is blowing. So close to flat calm.
139 riders are left in the race, and the first down the start ramp in about 20 minutes (at 1305 local time) will be sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal). Ewan will likely be aiming to save his strength for Sunday, though, and what he hopes would be a repeat win on the Champs-Élysées.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 20 of the 2022 Tour de France.
