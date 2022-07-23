Tour de France stage 20 Live - Will Van Aert repeat last year's time trial win?

(Image credit: ASO)

The Tour de France: the complete guide



How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streaming



Tour de France 2022 stage 20 preview - Van Aert seeks to continue Jumbo-Visma dominance



Tour de France 2022 opening time trial: Lampaert stuns favourites to take yellow jersey









Race Situation

-Stage 20 is a 40.7 kilometre individual time from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour

-Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) defends a 3:26 lead over defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and an 8:00 lead over 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

-First rider off is Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) at 1305 local time.

-The winner of last year's equivalent time trial, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), is among the favourites again today.