Live coverage
Tour de France stage 10 Live – Into the Alps in second week
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action as the race heads into the Alps in second week
Race notes
- The Tour heads into the Alps at the start of the second week
- A relatively gentle Alpine introduction ahead of mid-week summit finishes
- Pogacar in yellow with lead of 39 seconds on Vingegaard, 1:17 on Thomas
Quinn Simmons drags the chase group across to form one large lead group, but the gap is minimal.
A big group is looking to get over to the two leaders, but the bunch is not far behind. It's hard here and sprinters are getting dropped.
Oliver Naesen (AG2R) is dropped. That doesn't bode well.
We have the first real bit of daylight as Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) go clear.
The descent ends and the road tilts uphill. It's not an officially categorised climb, not yet anyway. The Côte de Chevenoz is coming up in 4km. It's a cat-4 climb, 2.2km at 2.9%.
Mathieu van der Poel is among those getting involved as the bunch stretches out.
More get involved here as the descent quickens
Maciej Bodnar goes next for TotalEnergies.
Mathieu Burgaudeau has a little acceleration but he too is quickly chased down. Riders are just marking moves here rather than trying to actually make anything happen.
A few follow but the only result is the whole shutting down again.
Philippe Gilbert gives the first nudge
It's a strangely sedate start.
No one wants to make the first move here. We've got 15km of gentle downhill to start with before the road drags up for the first time.
No attacks yet but the pace is high as we zip downhill.
We're off!
Finally, Prudhomme waves us underway
Benjamin Thomas has a problem with his cleats, and that's what we're waiting on at the moment.
We reach kilometre-zero but race director Christian Prudhomme signals the race is not on yet. We've had a few mishaps in the neutral zone so they're letting everyone get back in.
We're still in the neutral zone on the road out of Morzine. It's gentle downhill to start so it's going to be a fast one, with plenty of interest in the breakaway.
Here's the news on Bennett
Big blow for Pogacar as Bennett taken out of Tour de France by COVID-19
The roll-out is coming up at 13:30 local time, with the start of the stage proper coming 10 minutes later.
The riders have all signed on in Morzine and are gathering on the start line.
Still, the relatively gentle nature of the parcours might actually make it fertile ground for an ambush. Throw the heatwave that's blowing up from Africa into the mix, and we have an intense second week in store.
The race itself heads into the heart of the French Alps in the first half of this second week. We have huge summit finishes coming up on the Col du Granon on Wednesday and L'Alpe d'Huez on Thursday, so this is a somewhat gentle introduction, with nothing very high or steep on the route between the Haute-Savoie towns of Morzine and Megève.
The second week starts here and, sadly, it starts beneath a cloud of COVID-19. The rest day round of testing surprisingly uncovered no positive cases and the Tour looked set to continue at full strength. However, further tests this morning have revealed two more cases among riders. Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco) is out, and, more significantly, so is George Bennett, one of Tadej Pogacar's key mountain domestiques at UAE Team Emirates.
More on all this soon.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France
