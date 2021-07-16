Tour de France stage 19 - Live coverage

Refresh

If you listen carefully, you can hear Merckx say: "I hope you win a 35th stage today."

This was the very nice Merckx-Cavendish moment. 🤩 From one legend to another. Respect!🤩 D'une légende à une autre ! Respect !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/Jeuj13ZAmHJuly 16, 2021 See more

Allez le gars. Ride safely.

The riders face a 10-minute ride to the depart reel, when the flag will drop and the 207km stage will officially start.

We're three minutes from the roll out from Mourenx. All the jersey wearers are lined up at the front of the peloton.

As the riders line-up, Merckx and Cavendish say hello and hug. It seems pretty clear that Merckx wished Cavendish all the best for the stage.

UAE Team Emirates are the last to sign-on with race leader Tadej Pogacar in the yellow jersey once again.

Deceuninck-QuickStep sign on now with Mark Cavendish quiet and focused before the stage. He was asked if he can win today and so beat Merckx's record. "It’d be nice. On paper it could be a bunch sprint but there are teams here who not won a stage at the Tour de France," Cavendish said. "It'll be a tough ask to control but we'll see what we can do." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious sign on and wave to the crowd. They race on despite the French police investigation that shook the Tour de France yesterday and was first revealed by Cyclingnews Editor Daniel Benson. Click below for the full story. Police raid Bahrain Victorious hotel at Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) crossed the line in third place for the second time in 24 hours at the Tour de France at Luz Ardiden, but the Ecuadorian appeared far more satisfied with Thursday’s outcome as his place on the final podium in Paris now seems increasingly likely. Ineos Grenadiers turned in a strong collective performance both on the upper slopes of the Tourmalet and the lower slopes of Luz Ardiden, with Tao Geoghegan Hart in particular putting in a hugely impressive six-kilometre turn on the front. Click below to read the full story in Carapaz's ride by Alasdair Fotheringham, who was in Luz Arididen yesterday. Tour de France podium in view for Carapaz after final mountain stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The final teams are on stage at the sign-on, with Ineos Grenadiers lead by Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorian rider finished third in Luz Ardiden to cement his third place overall. He is 5:51 down on Tadej Pogacar but only six seconds down on Jonas Vingegaard. The two will fight it out in Saturday's time trial to decide the final podium positions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sun is out in Mourenx and Eddy Merckx is at the Tour de France to recalls his stage win and perhaps see Cavendish beat his record. It will be interesting to see his reaction if Cavendish wins today.

The stage will be a contest between the breakaway and the sprinters’ teams, the former hoping that the fatigue that will be affecting every rider in the race means that the peloton’s pursuit will be in vain, the latter determined to make the most of the first of two opportunities in the Tour’s final three days. The only classified climb, the fourth-category Côte de Bareille, comes very early and could well provide the springboard for the break to go clear. Once over it, the riders soon enter the Landes, its straight and flat roads often passing through large stands of pine trees that offer protection from the wind. The course arrows into Libourne, the road barely wavering from the straight during the last 7km. It’ll be perfect for a bunch sprint, assuming they’ve reeled all of those escapees back in.

The new town of Mourenx is indelibly associated with Eddy Merckx’s astonishing exploit in the 1969 Tour de France when he broke clear of the peloton towards the top of the Tourmalet, continued his solo raid over the Aubisque and finished eight minutes ahead of the small group that finished in his wake in today’s start town, doubling his overall lead in the process. Since then, Mourenx has mostly featured as a ville départ for stages that run across the pan-flat Landes region into Bordeaux. This stage follows that pattern with a slight tweak at the end as the finish is in Libourne, the start point of the race’s second time trial 24 hours hence.

Today's stage is mostly flat with only a cat 4 climb early in the stage. The Tour peloton was happy to leave the mountains behind with the finish atop Luz Ardiden. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won his second straight mountain top finish at the Tour de France, with another utterly dominant performance. The yellow jersey stamped his authority on the race once again, finishing ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers). Click below to read our full stage report. Tour de France: Pogacar takes final mountain stage at Luz Ardiden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg van Avermaet has fired up his bike for a fast stage. 🇫🇷 - @LeTour #19Bonne nouvelle, il semblerait qu'il en reste un peu dans le moteur de @GregVanAvermaet ! 😜//Good news: it seems that Greg Van Avermaet is still purring well. 😜#AG2RCITROËNTEAM #RoulonsAutrement #RideDifferently l © KBLB pic.twitter.com/YvtGcKPwbPJuly 16, 2021 See more

Today they will ride from the foothills of the Pyrenees across the wooded Landes region towards Bordeaux for the finish in Libourne. The stage is 207km long.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are signing on in Mourenx.