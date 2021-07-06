Tour de France stage 10 - Live coverage

Refresh

Back to Jumbo Visma, here's more from Zeeman, this time on Primoz Roglic. "He’ll come back to the Tour next year," his Jumbo-Visma director Merijn Zeeman told Cyclingnews on the Tour’s first rest day in the Alps. "That’s the race where he wants to show that he’s the number one in the world. He will come back. Of course we’ll discuss it all at the end of the season and how we’ll plan it but I have no doubt that he’ll come back again." (Image credit: Getty Images)

🎙🇩🇪@AndreGreipel"Le jour de repos est arrivé au bon moment. Des étapes vraiment difficiles. Le corps s'est un peu arrêté après le jour de repos. Il faudra quelques kilomètres pour le réveiller."#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/UystD2d7cqJuly 6, 2021 See more

In other news stage 9 winner, Ben O'Connor has written another blog for us. He sent this in late last night, thank you, and it's a really good insight into the highs and lows of a young rider in the Tour de France. He's second on GC now and is going to go all-in on trying to hold his place all the way to Paris.



He had that great Giro in 2018 until he got taken out by that crash. He had a cycling sticker album in the race and was completing it as the race went on and he's really blossomed as a rider in the last twelve months. AG2R has shown faith in the rider and he's really paid them back. Here's Ben's blog. (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)

Just under an hour from the roll out on stage 10 of the 2021 Tour de France.

On the subject of the yellow jersey, we should probably address his comments yesterday when the subject of doping came up in his press conference. I wasn't in the press con but Barry Ryan wrote up this accurate account of what happened and the tone of the situation. You can make your own mind up as to whether the yellow jersey gave a sufficient answer or not. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Vingegaard will be wearing the white jersey today, with Pogacar in yellow.

On Jonas Vingegaard, the Danish sensation in this year's Tour de France, this is what his team boss Merijn Zeeman told us about their plans for him for the rest of the race.



“He’s the guy that we’re working for now but he’s come along way with us already so we’re not putting too much pressure on him. We’re going to help him and support him but our plans for him are about the future. This is an experience that will help, and it will accelerate his learning but really we’re not putting pressure on him. It doesn’t matter how it ends, it’s all about his education. We want him to learn how to be up there every day for three weeks, on the flat stages and of course in the mountains and the time trial. If we succeed in that then I’m confident that he can keep his level. We’ll fight for it and just see how it ends in Paris.” (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

While yesterday wouldn't have been a rest day at the Tour de France without Andy Schleck talking to us about his top ten contenders. We talked to the 2010 winner at the start of the race and this latest version of the top-ten is very different from the first one. Check it out. Some background, I write this up for Andy, and then just to be sure I've got it right I send him the 'ratings' that he's chosen for the riders. You'd think I'd use stars as you see in the story, but I couldn't find the star so went for something else. As you can see. Blaming auto-correct for not getting Vingegaard's name right. (Image credit: DB)

For a really good overview of the stage profile and what might happen on the route, check out Stephen Farrand's wonderful stage preview. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nacer Bouhanni and his team will probably chip in, and possibly Bora too if they want to put Peter Sagan in the mix. I can see Bora putting a rider in the break though, or at least trying to. Alpecin Fenix will probably help with the chase too as they hunt another stage win, this time for Jasper Philipsen, who has been close on a few occasions.

It should be interesting to see how the points competition pans out today. We have an intermediate sprint at the top of a climb today and given that Sonny Colbrelli is climbing like Lucien Van Impe these days he might try and get in the break in order to narrow the gap to Mark Cavendish who currently leads the competition. Will QuickStep chase all day, and who will help them?

We're about an hour or out from the start of the stage. ASO have said that Pierre-Alexis Bizot will be at the start. I haven't been this nervous since I met Lee from Blue.

Here are the standing coming into today's stage.



General classification

1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 34:11:10

2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 00:02:01

3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 00:05:18

4 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 00:05:32

5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:33

6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:05:47

7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:05:58

8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 00:06:12

9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:07:02

10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:07:22

There are number of other strong sprinters still in the race but there's also a possibility of showers and cross-winds later on, so we could be in for some real drama yet again in this year's race.

We are in Albertville for the start of stage 10 and we're off to Valence for a predicted sprint finish that could see Mark Cavendish take his third stage win in this year's race.