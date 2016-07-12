Hello and welcome back to the racing after the first rest day in the Pyrenees.

Today's stage is from Escaldes-Engordany in Andorra to Revel, with a distance of 197km.

The riders are about to line-up for the start of the stage. Many have been warming up or even riding from their hotels to prepare or the tough climb right from the start.

The stage starts with the climb from Andorra La Viella with a high point of 2408m but fortunately for the riders, the stage then descends to 600m above sea level into France.

The stage suits the sprinters but a late 1.8km could shake up the peloton and see a reduced group fight for victory.

As always, we will have full live coverage of all the action during the stage plus post-stage photos, comments and results.

The riders have left La Viella and are riding the 2.7km transfer to Escaldes-Engordany. We can expect attacks as soon as the start flag drops at km 0.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) is wearing the race leader's yellow jersey. He leads fellow Brit Adam Yates (Orica-Bike Exchange) by just 16 seconds.

Fortunately the weather is warm an sunny today. However there was some thick fog on the descent back into France earlier. Hopefully this will have cleared before the riders go over the big climb and descend towards France.

And they're off! Stage 10 is officially underway.

The riders are on the 24km long Port d'Envalira climb and the first to attack is Brice Feillu (Fortuneo), who won the stage to Andorra back in 2009.

A total of 193 riders started the stage today, just five riders down from the full field.

Other riders are on the attack. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) is again one of them as he attempts to score points for the polka-dot king of the mountains jersey.

17 riders tried to get into the attack but some are being dropped. Team Sky is also leading the chase at a steady tempo, the gap is only 30 seconds.

It's a fast start out on the climb. The 17-rider attack was pulled back but another one of 31 riders is moving clear.

Peter Sagan is in the thick of the action. He kicked clear again when the first attack was caught.

Behind some of the sprinters are going off the back as they look to pace their effort on the climb. They want to save their strength for the sprint.

190km remaining from 197km Sagan is still up the road but two riders are about to join him.

The early climb today is 24km and gets steeper as it heads i to the clouds. It is the highest point in this year's Tour de France at 2408m and so the first rider to the top will be awarded the prestigious Henri Desgrange prize.

Henri Desgrange was the first race director of the Tour de France.

As the riders pass through the ski resort of Soldeu, Sagan is joined by 16 other riders to form a new break of the day.

The group has increased to 19 riders with Pinot also in the move.

Sagan, Pinot, Clement, Pantano, Majka, Rui Costa, Gallopin, Chavanel, Zakarin, Dumoulin were all in the move but they have been pulled back by the peloton.

That was a strong break but Team Sky is controlling the race to keep Chris Froome's yellow jersey safe from attacks.

This early action would be great to watch but there is no live television coverage today, so stick with us to see manages to get in the break and reach the summit first.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) has kicked off a new attack. He has joined by some of the riders in the recent move, including Pinot and Sagan.

A group of 26 riders leads the peloton by less than 100 metres.

The peloton is not letting the attacks go away, even if it is hurting a number of riders.

With five kilometre before the summit, Rui Costa is now lone o front after attacking from the group. We imagine the Lampre-Merida rider is targeting the mountains classification rather than the idea of a long-lone break.

The Portuguese rider finished second to Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on Sunday and so is on form.

Costa has a 40 lead on Peter Sagan.

The peloton has eased slightly and is now at 1:00. The summit is visible and so the pain is almost over.

Costa is one kilometre from the finish and is holding his lead. He should be the first to the summit.

173km remaining from 197km Costa is the first over the summit of the Port d'Envslira climb and so takes the Henri Desgrange prize and the 10 points in the KOM competition.

Dumoulin is second over the top at 32 seconds, with Vincenzo Nibali and Tsgabu Grmay.

Just behind them are Stephen Cummings and Jon Izagirre as they begin the descent to France. They will have no time for duty free shopping in Pas de la Casa. It's all downhill for 34km.

With the only categorised climb of the stage done and points awarded to riders in the break, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) will keep the polka-dot jersey as long as he finishes the stage. He has a total of 80 points, three more than Rafa Majka (Tinkoff).

Other riders are trying to get across to the break. Michael Matthews (Orica-Bike Exchange) has made it.

The peloton is also on the descent and is closing the gap to the break. There was thick fog on the descent earlier when Cyclingnews set off. Hopefully it will not be a problem for the riders.

There is s first abandon of the stage: Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac) has stopped. He is only the sixth rider to abandon this year's Tour de France.

A group of nine riders has formed but the peloton is closing the gap. The nine are: Sagan, Matthews, Nibali, Costa, Cummings, Landa, G. Izagirre, Sam Dumoulin, Caruso.

Race radio has clarified that the rider in the break is Samuel Dumoulin of AG2R-La Mondiale, rather than Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin).

The peloton seems to have eased, allowing the break to extend its lead. Also in the move are Landa (Team Sky( and Caruso (BMC). The overall contenders are marking each other via their teammates.

There is also a gruppetto behind the main peloton but we expect the sprinters to fight to close the gap on the descent and the flat roads to Revel.

Boasson Hagen, Gallopin, Durbridge and Impey have also got across the gap, making a 13-rider attack. This is getting interesting.

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) and former yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) are also trying to get across to the break of the day. They know it could stay away.

The peloton has eased and the gap is up to 2:50. However other chasers are trying to get across to the break.

Numerous team cars are going past the peloton up to the break. However the Katusha is leasing the chase, perhaps to defend the hopes of Alexander Kristoff in the sprint.

124km remaining from 197km There is a head wind in the valley after the long descent but the break is working hard to stay away. Their lead is still 3:15.

There is also a chase group of sprinters and stragglers who are chasing the peloton at six minutes. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) is in this group.

The peloton has eased off, allowing the grupetto to catch them and swell the number of riders. However the break is going away.

The peloton is 6:00 back.

It will be fascinating to see who, if anyone will now chase the attack.

106km remaining from 197km Light rain is now falling on the race but the pace remains high. Katusha is back trying to chase the break but with 15 riders up front, from many different teams, they face a very tough task.

The riders are fighting a stiff head wind for now, making it for a tough day out.

The peloton is in the feed zone, with some riders virtually stopping to collect their musettes.

Katusha has opted for a quick feed, with their riders eating and filling their pockets as they leas the chase. The Russian team made a mistake by not having a rider in the break today.

98km remaining from 197km Upfront the break is working together but not everyone is doing full turns.

Susan jumping in for a few minutes....

Katusha has apparently decided they no longer care, and is no longer leading the chase. So SKy is back up front. With 911km to go, the gap is 6:54.

It is raining quite nicely now, and the roads are quite wet.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) was one of those who crashed with Contador on the first stage. How was his rest day? "It was busy, like always. It always feels like there is going to be more time in the day. But it kind of fills up fast. From the time you ride, to the time you do a couple meals and then massage, a physio treatment and then take a nap, that is pretty much it. There is not much thumb twiddling or time killing."

And how is Bookwalter feeling, a little more than a week after his crash on the opening stage? "I am definitely feeling better and somewhat relieved to have gotten through the first week, especially the past couple of days. Seeing other guys like Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Michael Morkov (Katusha Team) – riders who went down hard on Stage 1 and had to leave the race – it is definitely somewhat of a relief for me to reach the first rest day nine stages in. These first nine stages that I have done in every tour are always super demanding and it is a long week – especially being a nine-day first week as opposed to a seven-day one. It is a big physical load, even at 100 percent and I was a little comprised right from the beginning. So I am proud of how I pulled through and proud of the team around me for the guys being able to pick up a little bit of slack that I left for them at times. But I am also still proud to be able to contribute myself, even if I was not at 100 percent."

Sylvain Chavanel must have been planning all along to be in this group. Before the stage he told letour: “It's a stage suitable for puncheurs. I know the finale very well. The hill is short but it can be enough to make a difference.”

Sagan glides away from his companions to take the uncontested intermediate sprint.

72km remaining from 197km The gap has dropped ever so slightly. With 72 km left, the peloton is now "only" 6:25 back.

Here's the news everyone has been waiting for: Contador has signed with Trek-Segafredo for the coming year! No, it is not an official announcement, but a Cyclingnews exclusive.

Those intermediate sprint points went to Sagan ahead of Matthews and Caruso. That is enough to give the world champion the green jersey again. He now leads that ranking with 217 points ahead of Cavendish (204) and Kittel (182).

It looks as if the rain is stopping, at least where the peloton is.

We should say, that gives Sagan the virtual green jersey. There is a good chance of a bunch sprint finish today, so we need to see who wins that.

Well that worked out nicely. The first 15 riders get points at the intermediate sprint, so each of the 15 riders in the break group picked up points.

There's more Contador news! He says he is out of the Olympics, but that the Vuelta a Espana is a possibility.

54.5km to go and the gap has finally dropped under six minutes (by a very few seconds). Time to start calculating whether this large group will be caught or not.

Sagan digs through his back pockets searching for something to eat. There is unfortunately nothing there.

Back at the peloton, Thomas Voeckler makes his usual grimaces as he leads the way. IAM and Direct Energie have now taken over the lead work.

The gap continues to drop. It is now 5:12 with 49km to go.

Australia has named its four riders for the womens' road events. Check out the names here.

With the gap now under five minutes, the lead group seems to be getting nervous. It is no longer working so well together, and we just saw some very tentative attacks and gaps.

41 km and stil 4:46. And wet. Have the chasers left it too late, again?

Handing things back to Steve, who will take you in to the finish.

Voeckler is still on the front doing sone big turns in favour his teammate Bryan Coquard. But the gap is slowly and is still 4:45 with 36km to go.

Edvald Boasson Hagen is in the break and the late climb could help him go clear in a small group before winning the stage. He was reserved on his chances before the start, saying: "I’ve got a chance and well see hoe it goes. I hope my form is still good. It was good before the Tour and after my early crash, I hope is getting better. We’ll see later today."

The stage will be a tug of war between the break and the peloton but the sprinters could still have their say. Sadhbh O'Shea spoke to Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) before the start of the stage. "I felt quite good but the last day I was suffering in Andorra. We did a lot of climbs, unnecessary I think (laughs) we could have just gone straight." "It was a tough day for everybody but I tried to do a small effort to keep it open. I think that will help for the start today, which is pretty hard. Especially after a rest day when maybe you feel a little bit blocked in the legs and then you have climbs like this at the start, they should have rules against this." You're thoughts on your first week? "I felt it went better day by day but still I didn’t manage to win. On the finish where Kittel won I felt strong but I think that I was too early on the front otherwise it would have been a good chance for me. In the sprint, I did good watts." "I hope that today will be a good chance for me. It depends on how they go in the start. If they go really fast then maybe it is also a good day for the gruppetto. If they go too fast at the start and we are too far back then maybe we won’t see the front again. If they take it easy then maybe we have a chance." Is the late climb good for you? "Compared to Cavendish, Greipel and Kittel, I maybe go a little bit better than them in the short hills. So compared to them maybe it is a small advantage for me but then you have Sagan who is way better than me in a climb like this. It depends how it goes." What about tomorrow's stage to Montpellier? "It will be difficult. Even in the sprint where we had easier days and low average watts I know already coming in the sprint to beat them [Cavendish, Greipel, Kittel] because they are faster. They were really good, especially Cavendish, but I hope that we will be the guys to beat them some day."

The rain and wet roads have sparked a few flats. The latest to be hit is Rafa Majka (Tinkoff) but he gets a quick change and is away again.

A head/cross wind has helped the peloton bring the gap down but it is also splitting the peloton.

The break is also in trouble, with Nibali and Landa dropped and back in the bunch.

20km remaining from 197km Peter Sagan shook up the break on a short climb.

As you may have seen, the Tour de Pologne began. Davide Martinelli (Etixx-QuickStep) won the first stage. Click here for our stage report and photo gallery.

Martinelli managed to hold off teammate Fernando Gaviria and Australia's Caleb Ewan (Orica-Bike Exchange).

After the split up front the rider left in the move are Sagan, Matthews, Impey, Durbridge, Van Avermaet, Boasson Hagen and Sam Dumoulin. The peloton is at 4 seconds.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is in the attack. He spoke to Cyclingnews before the start. He seems to know what he is talking about. "I like rest days and I’m good after them. It’s a pretty nice stage, there’s a hard climb at beginning then a good finish for me. It’ll be hard for me to survive the first mountain then I’ll see if I can come back, see how the break’s going, but I think it’s a good stage for me if I survive the first climb." The sprinters that haven’t won yet [will look to control it]. Cav won’t control but Greipel, Orica with Matthews, Degenkolb maybe… these kind of sprinters that can climb well have a big chance today. Those kind of teams will want to control but if there’s a big break with the right teams and right riders it could be the break that goes to the finish."

20km remaining from 197km The peloton seems to have ran out of steam and has sat up. The gap is back to 6:00. The peloton seems to have given the break its freedom.

There are only seven riders in the break now, including three from Orica. Impey and Durbridge are naturally riding for Matthews.

11km remaining from 197km The late climb is just 4km away now. Get ready for attacks.

The Cote de Saint-Ferreol is 1.8km long and climbs at 6.6%. Will Sagan attack to try to distance Boasson Hagen and Matthews?

The descent of the climb is also testing but fortunately the roads are now dry.

As the gradient starts, Matthews is glued to Sagan's wheel, with Boasson Hagen behind him.

Sagan accelerates first but Impey also goes on the attack, forcing Sagan to chase.

Sagan ups the pace again to stop others attacking him.

But Impey surges away to force him work. Dumoulin is suffering as Boasson Hagen and van Avermaet stay on the wheels.

They reach the top together despite the attacks. There is far more chance of a sprint finish now. Only Durbridge has lost contact, leaving six riders up front.

Sagan surges again but the other riders are on his wheel.

The six are now on the twisting descent with Sagan trying to crack is rivals even on the descent.

Now Boasson Hagen surges clear.

But Sagan is quickly on him. This is a real cat and mouse finale. But who will get the cream in Revel?

Sagan is bossing the break but perhaps spending a lot of energy.

2km remaining from 197km Impey goes again to soften up Sagan.

But Sagan closes him down quickly.

Behind the peloton is riding in and is at 8:00.

Impey is now leading the six, leading out the sprint.

Sagan is on his wheel, followed by Matthews, Boasson Hagen, Dumoulin and van Avermaet.

Here we go. Sprint!

1km remaining from 197km Impey leads up the right side of the road.

Van Avermaet goes early and blocks in other riders.

But the others pass him and Matthews pushes through to hit the line first.

Matthews gets it!

Several riders clashed arms and elbows but Sagan and Van Avermaet were unable to get through and match Matthews.

It is Matthews' first stage win at the Tour de France and the first for Orica in this Tour.

As Durbridge crosses the line, he rightly celebrates his team's stage win.

Behind him, Caruso crosses the line at 3:00 after jumping away alone from the remains of the break. That move will help the BMC team in the team classification and his overall position.

The rest of the break that was dropped in the finale also finishes, including Rui Costa and Vincenzo Nibali.

Team Sky is leading in the peloton to protect Chris Froome.

Movistar, Etixx and Cannondale are also on the front of the peloton now as they close in on the finish.

The peloton finishes 9:40 behind the breakaways.

Here's the top ten for the stage to Revel. 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4:22:38

2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:00

3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:00

4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:00

5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:00

6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:02

7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:10

8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:01

9 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:10

10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10

11 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:03:10

12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:10

13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:14

14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:14

15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:35

That was another thrilling finale with a big-name winner. Matthews has now won a stage in all three Grand Tours.

Matthews finished off some excellent work by his teammates Impey and Durbridge. They did the early work and made some late attacks. Impey also lead to the sprint to give Matthews a clean run to the finish.

Sagan was arguably far to generous during the break, chasing down lots of attacks and making others.

Provisional results confirm that Froome remains race leader.

On the podium Matthews enjoys his moment of celebration. He has fought injury and bad luck at the Tour in 2014 and 2015. today he was paid back for his suffering.

Peter Sagan rode into the podium area disappointed not to win but he has taken the green jersey from Cavendish and pushed out a good lead on the Manxman.

Peter Sagan spoke briefly about the stage before pulling on the green jersey. "I used a lot of energy during the stage because the breakaway was like, OK, nobody wants to go full, and a lot of guys don't want to work," he said. "I was trying to keep everybody turning. I attacked in the crosswind and we split in the last 25km. I then did a lot of attack in the climb. When the guy from Orica attacked a lot in the last 3km and I always chased, like all the work was on me in the final." "I was second. I'm happy for Michael to win a stage in the Tour de France, and I'm happy for my points in the green jersey."

Michael Matthews struggled to believe that he had won a Tour stage after two difficult editions of the French race. "I just won a stage of the Tour de France after two really bad years in this race. I was really close to giving in on this race. I just thought this race is maybe not for me, and I'd focus on other races. But today my dreams came true," he said. "That was never the plan to go in the breakaway. We were hoping to have a bunch sprint in the finish after the hard climb coming into the final." Matthews praised his teammates for their help in the race. "We have such a strong group of guys here. The way we work as a team, whoever's up on that day we give that rider 110 per cent. You could see Luke Durbridge and Daryl Impey today - they gave me their everything. There are no words."

Luke Durbridge (Orica-BikeExchange) was rightly proud of Matthews win. "When you close out like that you could call it a technical masterpiece. We're pretty happy with that," he said. "We've tried in the stages for a while now. It took a full committment from everyone from kilometer zero to the finish. It doesn't always come together like that, but when it does it's pretty special." "We had Matthews - he has obviously done a little less than Sagan and Van Avermaet and Boasson Hagen and saved the legs a bit. He still has to have the legs to do it, but I think Sagan helped us out there a bit and split the group. Then we had three in the front seven."

We've got the first photos of the sprint and Matthews' victory.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) remains the Tour de France leader. "There was talk of a little bit of crosswind coming into the last 30km, so you could see the whole peloton getting a little nervous behind. Again, the guys did a great job keeping me up front just in case things were to kick off, we were right there and ready for it if it did happen." "Tomorrow we're hoping for a similar day to today, another day we can tick off and get through without too much happening. Ventoux is definitely the next big thing we have our sights on now." Froome has no problem wearing the yellow jersey day after day. "This is the dream, this is what it's all about, to be in yellow. It's a special feeling and I'm going to soak it up and enjoy it while I'm here."

This wider shot shows how Matthews beat Sagan and Boasson Hagen, with Van Avermaet further back.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was able to enjoy a quiet day in the peloton during the ride out of the Pyrenees. He is already thinking to Thursday's stage to the summit of Mont Ventoux.

Greg van AVermaet (BMC) was disappointed not to win but said he gave his all. “I did a good sprint but Matthews was slightly faster,” Van Avermaet told Sporza television in Belgium. "I wanted to surprise the others a bit in the sprint by coming from the back. I knew it would be hard to beat Matthews and Sagan in a flat sprint. I gave it a go and had a good sprint but Matthews still came past in the end. I played and lost.” "I'd have preferred a slightly uphill; sprint, but it is what it is. I’ve also been in the thick of the action for several days during the Tour and so I’m slightly less fresh in the finale than Matthews.” "I was there to try something on the final climb but I was seriously stretched and when I wanted to go, my legs were full of lactic acid." "Peter Sagan was actually the strongest in the race today. When we got away with seven riders in the move, he pulled hard. Everyone sat on him but a bloc. Matthews had teammates with him and that helped him save himself in the break and then be strong at the end.

The Orica riders are already celebrating via Twitter. That was some day @LeTour . Massive team effort ! Super proud of everything we achieved today ... Thanks for all your messages of support @darylimpey Tue, 12th Jul 2016 15:50:45

Not every rider enjoyed the stage and the 24km climb at the start out of Andorra: The good thing about a 24 km climb at the start from @LeTour stage 10 was that I could eat my breakfast twice...#onthelimit @AndreGreipel Tue, 12th Jul 2016 15:58:15

Check out our full stage report for details, photos and the video of the sprint. Click here for the report page.

Today's stage ended with a sprint but started with a 24km climb out of Andorra. the riders then raced through some fog on the descent into France.

Fact of the day: Michael Matthews is the second Australian to win stages in all three Grand Tours. He follows on from Orica teammate Simon Gerrans.

Understand how the stage unfolded via our huge photo gallery. Click here to see the best shots from our snappers in the peloton.

Matthews was the winner today, beating Sagan thanks to a stronger team, smarter tactics and a better final sprint. The Aussie was happy to beat the world champion after finishing second in the world championships in Richmond last year. "It’s really nice to get one over on him [Sagan]. He’s got a few over me – especially with the world champion’s jersey – and it’s nice to get one back," Matthews said.

The communique from the UCI race officials has just landed, with another fine for improper behaviour from Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff). That's the same rule breach as Chris Froome when he punched out at a spectator the other day. 119 bikes were also tested by the UCI today.

There have been reports today and in recent days that Oleg Tinkov may have changed his mind about quitting the sport after 2016. However Cyclingnews contacted him by email. He gave us this reply: "I m NOT planning to stay and have no negotiation. I am tired of cycling, and need to rest for a while," Tinkov wrote.

Dimension Data is crunching the data from this year's race as a partner of ASO. They produce some interesting data after every stage. Here's their breakdown for stage 10: With an average speed of 45 km/h, Matthews maintained the highest average speed for a stage winner on the Tour thus far.

It was an all-star finish. Out of the 15 riders in the breakaway, nine had already won a stage of the Tour de France and six had worn the yellow Jersey.

The peloton allowed a maximum gap of 7:04 at 103 km into the race, then chased hard but then eased up in the final 30 km, losing 5:43 over that stretch of the stage.

Peter Sagan is back in the green jersey, leading the points classification. He is now 38 points ahead of Mark Cavendish. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) is King of the Mountains after grabbing 80 points over the 12 categorised climbs that the peloton faced in the Pyrenees. After dropping out of overall contention the Frenchman now has a new goal for the Tour.

Revel has often inspired great racing, from first stage winner in the city Rudi Altig back in 1966 to Alexander Vinokourov in 2010.

Wednesday's 11th stage is another for the sprinters if their teams can control the attacks. The 162.5km stage starts in Carcassonne, not far from Toulouse, to Montpellier, across the south of France. The stage profile includes some short hills but they will only help to spark the attack. however the wind could be a problem. It has sometimes lead to echelons on the open roads exposed to the mistral wind that blows in the south of France.

As well as the Tour de France, we've also got reports and photos from the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne. Click here to read the full report.

The other big news today concerns Alberto Contador. He is almost certain to miss the Rio Olympics due to his Tour de France crash injuries but is hoping to ride the Vuelta a Espana. Cyclingnews reported today that Contador has agreed a deal to ride for Trek-Segfredo in 2017. Click here to read that story.

That's about it for today. Cyclingnews will have more start to finish coverage of the Tour de France on Wednesday for stage 11. Join us for all the action tomorrow.