Contador ruled out of Olympic Games after Tour de France crash

Alberto Contador has "practically ruled out" competing in the Rio Olympic Games, due to injuries suffered in two crashes at the Tour de France.

In a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday after a series of medical check-ups, the Spaniard said that he still might be able to recover in time to contest the Vuelta a Espana that begins on August 20.

Contador appeared with Dr. Leyes, of the Cemtro Clinic in Madrid. MRI scans and examinations showed that the Tinkoff rider had suffered "multiple contusions, a hamstring injury grade two on the vastus intermedius muscle in his left thigh, an additional hamstring injury on the same leg, and bruises on the left shoulder and the deltoid right thigh.

"The fact that the much affected quadriceps and calf of the left leg greatly affect the pedaling."

Four weeks of recovery are recommended, with the first two being total rest. That means that the Rio Olympics "are practically ruled out" Contador said, adding "That's a shame, because I think I could have done well on the course," Contador said.

Contador also said that he will "soon close a deal with another team and next year we will try again." Cyclingnews understands that Contador will ride for Trek-Segafredo in 2017 after agreeing terms with the US-registered WorldTour team.

The Tinkoff team is set to fold at the end of the 2016 season and division in the Tour de France often left Contador isolated when he was suffering on the climbs. On stage five to Le Lioran Roman Kreuziger abandoned Contador, despite the Spaniard trying to chase the peloton.

Contador, without naming names, said that "there was one rider who disregarded team orders and decided on his own to go for the overall."