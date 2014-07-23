Welcome to live coverage of stage 16 of the Tour de France

Welcome to coverage of stage 17. The riders are still signing on and we're only 20 minutes away from the start.

The sun is out for the riders today. It's the shortest stage of the Tour de France but it packs a punch with three first category climbs and a summit finish on the hors categorie Pla d'Adet. Here is what the riders have to tackle today.

Yesterday saw a big shake-up in the general classification, as the race was ripped apart on the Porte de Bales. Vincenzo Nibali still looks strong in the yellow jersey, but behind him there were some very big winners and losers. Here's how the GC looks today. 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73:05:19

2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:37

3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:06

4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08

5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:40

6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:25

7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:09:32

8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:11:12

9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:28

10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:11:33

The GC battle was just one fight out on the road. 21 men managed to make it into the breakaway during yesterday's stage. By the time they hit the final climb, it has been reduced to a select group of five. In the end it was Michael Rogers who took his first Tour de France stage victory, his third Grand Tour stage win this season. He was very emotional at the finish and you can read what he had to say here.

We have at least one non-starter today in Simon Gerrans. The Australian crashed on the opening stage when he got in a tangle with Mark Cavendish and has been suffering ever since. You can read the full report here.

It's a short neutral zone for the riders today, at 3.7km and we should expect the flag to drop for racing proper in about 5 minutes.

And we're off, 124.5km of racing begins.

There is a giant 80 points available in the mountains competition today and it all hangs in the balance with a single point separating Majka and Rodriguez. Here is how it looks before we hit the first climb. 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 pts

2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 88

3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86

4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 61

5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 49

6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40

7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 38

8 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 36

9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 32

10 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29

Along with Simon Gerrans we have another non-starter in Reto Hollenstein. The IAM Cycling rider crashed in the first kilometre yesterday and rode the remainder of the stage with air trapped in his lung. The full report is here.

Right from the word go we've got eight men out front with an 18 second gap on the peloton. They are Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp), Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Yukio Arashiro (Europcar), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Biel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) and Sergio Paulinho (TInkoff-Saxo).

115km remaining from 124km Katusha is managing the front of the peloton and may be interested in trying to get Rodriguez across, but the gap has gone out to 27 seconds.

You may recognise a few names from yesterday's breakaway out there today. Cyril Gautier was in there and is wearing the red dossard of the most combative after his plentiful attacks on the final climb. Tom Jelte Slagter was also in the escape yesterday

109km remaining from 124km Luca Paolini is the man for Katusha who is doing the work on the front. None of the other teams are looking to help them and the gap is just gradually going up.

In their chase of the break, Katusha set off a speed camera as the fly along at 65kph. It might be fast, but they're not shutting this one down.

Of this group of eight riders out front, three have won stages in the Tour de France. Most recently was Biel Kadri, who was the first French stage winner of the race with his victory on Gérardmer La Mauselaine. The AG2R La Mondiale rider also spent a day in the polka dot jersey.

Jens Voigt is another of the stage winners in this escape group. The 42-year-old is the oldest rider in the Tour de France peloton and is riding his last Tour. He has won two individual stages in 2001 and 2006 and also rode to team time trial success in 2001 with Crédit Agricole.

The last of our stage winners is Tinkoff-Saxo's Sergio Paulinho. Like Voigt, he has a team time trial win to his name. He also took an individual stage win in 2010. His team are on a high this week after two stage wins. Can he make it a third?

95km remaining from 124km Katusha is not closing the gap, but they certainly are preventing the leaders from getting too far up the road. As we approach the intermediate sprint, the advantage is a slim 1:00. Perhaps Rodríguez will be looking to bridge the gap on the first climb.

Alberto Contador left the race just over a week ago, after he broke his tibia in a crash. The Spanish rider was looking to make his return to racing at the Vuelta, but it looks like he may have to wait. Daniel Benson spoke to directeur sportive Bjarne Riis about Contador's recovery.

News filtering through that Simon Spilak has abandoned the race. That will be a big blow for Rodríguez. The Katusha rider was competing in his first grand tour since the 2011 Giro d'Italia.

While Spilak abandons, his team continues to drive a fast pace. The gap is coming down a little to 52 seconds and it's looking less likely that these men will be able to hold them off on the first climb.

Paulinho looks like he's short of fluids and he asks the Europcar team car for a drink.

84km remaining from 124km The start of the first climb is just 2 kilometres away and the leaders can only make 45 seconds on the peloton.

The LeTour.fr webstie reports that it is a stomach bug that has forced Spilak out of the race. NetApp's Zak Dempster is currently receiving medical assistance after being stung by a wasp. He is not the first to suffer that at this year's race, QuickStep's Alessandro Petacchi also had to suffer through when he was stung on the face.

Away from the Tour de France, the Commonwealth Games are about to begin in Glasgow. Bradley Wiggins will be making his competitive return to the track tomorrow when the track programme begins. The multiple Olympic champion is raring to go.

76km remaining from 124km It looks like the escapees are tiring now and they begin to string out. They continue to look over their shoulders as the can sense the peloton closing in on them. The gap is down to 29 seconds.

The other teams in the peloton were happy to let Katusha do all of the work, but as the leaders have been slowly brought back we can now see more riders trying to move into the front. Majka will have his eyes on Rodríguez and we can expect something from both of them on this climb. Other riders who have missed out will also be looking to get into this break.

74km remaining from 124km As we begin climbing, Katusha have dropped off the front and two of their riders have also been spat out the back of the peloton. Astana take up the pace setting and the gap is going back out again.

Serpa attacks

Jose Serpa has a dig off the front, he is followed by a large number of riders, including Rodriguez. The Spaniard takes up the pace on the front of this mini breakaway.

Rodriguez's pace is too much for some. Only two men can stick with him, Frank Schleck and Mikel Cherel.

In the lead group, Tom Jelte Slagter has been dropped. He was in the break yesterday, but couldn't follow the moves on the Port de Bales.

We've got a lot of attacks coming off the peloton, which has already been blown to pieces. Our original escapees look like they may be caught by the chasers.

Rodriguez has caught up with the leaders with around 20 other riders, including Majka. Not what he would have wanted.

71km remaining from 124km Behind, Nibali is not panicking as he is paced up the climb by Michele Scarponi. He is 16 seconds behind the leaders.

Less than 5km to the top of the first climb and we've got 21 riders out front again. I will try to bring you the names as quickly as I can type them.

There have been a number of attacks from this lead group and we've lost a few riders. Only 18 remain in the group and here are the names of 15 of them. Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida), Mikel Cherel (AG2R-La Modiale), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Yukio Arashiro (Europcar), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Biel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing), Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo), Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre)

There has been a split in the front group, six riders are now out front. They are Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre Merdia) and Alessandro de Marchi.

Apologies that is five riders out front, with 21 following them. The five out front have 40 seconds on the yellow jersey group and 23 seconds on the chasers.

David Lopez is also with this front group and they are about to crest the first climb of the day.

Rodriguez springs out of the front group and takes the full points at the top of the climb. Majka doesn't get any and Rodriguez re-takes the classification lead.

Luke Durbridge gets tangled up with a Movistar soigneur and goes down pretty heavily. Durbridge gives the soigneur a shove before remounting his bike. The soigneur eventually gives him a push to get the Australian going again.

Ok, here we go. Things look like they've settled down out front and the chasers have caught up with our leaders to make a group of 22 out front. Here are the names for you Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lott-Belisol), Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Peter Velits (BMC), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Jon Izagirre (Movistar), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Yukio Arashiro (Europcar), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Vasil Kiryienka (Sky), Biel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), Joaqium Rodríguez (Katusha), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), David Lopez (Sky) and Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale)

56km remaining from 124km Kiriyenka has gone on a solo attack

Kiryienka's is gradually building a substantial gap on the chasers. He's already on the second climb of the day.

Valverde back with the team car and it looks like he's having a mechanical issue with his saddle.

And Valverde makes a change of bike, the problem with the saddle is obviously too much to fix on the move. He is passed by a struggling Michal Kwiatkowski swigging on a can of coke.

71km remaining from 124km We've got a time check back to Kiryienka now and he's 43 second up the road from his former break companions. Kiryienka was in the break yesterday, but couldn't hang onto Michael Rogers on the final descent. He's obviously decided that alone is better.

Vasil Kiryienka is a machine. No wonder the FDJ riders have named their scooter after him. #TDF @mrconde Wed, 23rd Jul 2014 14:23:21

There are a few GC riders in this chasing group today, including Mollema and Rolland. However, Nibali is not too concerned with them. Mollema had a tough day int he mountains yesterday and slipped to 10th in the general classification. You can read about Belkin's hard day out here.

Kiryienka continues to power up the Col de Peyresourde and his advantage has gone up to 1:39 on the chasers. Can he hold it? Let us know what you think on @Cyclingnewsfeed or @SadhbhOS

Bauke Mollema has a dig out of the chasing group and he is followed by Visconti, Van Den Broeck, Durasek and Roche.

Biel Kadri pulls off the back of the chasing group and gets seen to by the mavic neutral service and it looks like it could be an issue with his gears.

Finally the team car makes it up to Kadri and he's back on his way.

47km remaining from 124km Out front Kiryienka is looking very calm and collected. He's just setting his own pace, but continues to distance the chasers behind. The gap to the followers is now 2:20.

Behind him Van Den Broeck has now injected the pace. It is the GC men that are keen to keep this going along as they've got the most to gain if this break succeeds. The pace has had its victims and Gautier has been dropped. He is chasing back on with Kadri after his mechanical.

My memory of the Peyresourde in 2001 involved white knuckled descending, fat men in bikini shorts and many, many very drunk Basques. @Laura_Weislo Wed, 23rd Jul 2014 14:34:29

Now it's Nicolas Roche going for it, but he is quickly shut down by Herrada, who races past him and makes his own attack.

46km remaining from 124km Kadri and Gautier have made it back into the group of chasers, but it is beginning to break up. Roche and Herrada have a small gap as they set off in chase of the lone leader.

45km remaining from 124km With the time gaps as they are, Mollema would move up into 6th position as the best placed in the escape while Rolland would move back into the top 10.

The yellow jersey group are taking it easy at the moment and the gap has gone up to 4:54. Behind Kiryienka the two chasers are 1:50 in arrears and have around 30 seconds on the next group on the road.

@Cyclingnewsfeed it is not yet tipping point, but they better start chasing him soon @joeycycle Wed, 23rd Jul 2014 14:32:43

@SadhbhOS There will be many attacks among GC men for the podium, but with his powerful engine I would not discard Kyrienka gets the win! @Sastre_88 Wed, 23rd Jul 2014 14:45:41

Roche and Herrada continue to close the gap, but it is not at an alarming rate. It is now down to 1:37. Roche is an experienced Tour de France rider, but Herrada is making his debut at the race.

Taaramae is beginning to labour on this ascent and has been shelled from the bigger group of escapees. He's not had the best Tour de France this season.

Pendant ce temps là, @Danielmangeas fête son 41ème et dernier Tour/Meanwhile, @Danielmangeas celebrates his 41st Tour http://t.co/iLh8AfI3lS @letour Wed, 23rd Jul 2014 14:50:56

42km remaining from 124km At the head of the race, Kiryienka has passed through the KOM point on the second climb of the day. He continues to extend his gap to the yellow jersey group, which now stands at 5:21, but the two chasers are only 1:26 behind and that could come down quickly on the descent.

Rodriguez sprints for the KOM and takes four points. Majka can't pass him and riders over in the wheel of the Katusha rider.

Plenty of fans out on the road and we can expect much more near the finish.

37km remaining from 124km The struggling Taaramae has managed to regain touch with the third group on the road. A little bit of respite for the Estonian as they swoop down the descent.

Two more climbs still to come as the peloton hit the top of the Col de Peyresourde. What do you think? Will the winner come from the break or can the peloton bring them back? Tell us on @Cyclingnewsfeed or @SadhbhOS

View from my ride over the last 3 climbs of today's stage. Riders are about to start this one in 10-15 min http://t.co/iLeOrt5DGx @MagnusBackstedt Wed, 23rd Jul 2014 14:57:19

This was the result at the top of the second climb. Joaquim Rodríguez moves 9 points clear in the mountains classification with 60 points still up for grabs today.

Kiriyenka alone at col de Peyresourde

Result at col de Peyresourde 1. Vassil Kiriyenka (Movistar), 10 points

2. At 1.15: Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff), 8

3. Jesus Herrada (Movistar), 6

4. At 1.50: Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), 4

5. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), 2

6. Jon Izaguirre (Movistar), 1

As the leaders hit the valley the gap between Kiryienka and the Roche group has stalled around 1:15. They may have to wait until the next climb before they can cut into it once again.

Kadri and Gautier have both lost ground on the third group again, while Tom Dumoulin has also been dropped on the descent.

29km remaining from 124km The attack from Roche and Herrada is over as they are caught by the following group. The new 17-man group is around 1:20 behind Kiryienka.

It looks like it's going to be a yo-yo day for a few riders as Taaramae gets spat out again. The riders following Kiryienka are: Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lott-Belisol), Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Peter Velits (BMC), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Jon Izagirre (Movistar), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Yukio Arashiro (Europcar), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Biel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), Joaqium Rodríguez (Katusha), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), David Lopez (Sky) and Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale)

Surprisingly, Kiryienka has never won a stage of the Tour de France. The Sky rider has two at the Giro d'Italia and took an impressive solo victory on Peña Cabarga at the Vuelta last year. Kiryienka was the only Sky rider not to complete last year's Tour when he bonked on stage nine and missed the time cut.

Arashiro is making the pace in the chasing group. He's working for Pierre Rolland who is looking to make it into the top 10 once again, his third Tour stage win would be nice too. The Japanese rider has cut Kiryienka's advantage to 1:09.

FDJ on the front of the peloton now. They're up to something (I hope!) to shake lose of Valverde and put time into Peraud #TdF2014 @VeloVoices Wed, 23rd Jul 2014 15:12:26

26km remaining from 124km The peloton has now sprung into action, with FDJ sitting on the front. What can Pinot do today?

Fact: The shortest ever @letour rider was Samuel Dumoulin who measured up at a dinky 1.58 metres #TDF #TDF2014 @inCycleTV Wed, 23rd Jul 2014 15:16:03

Kiryienka's adavatage has fallen below the 1 minute mark for the first time. He's still got 4km to the top of this climb.

FDJ's efforts are paying dividends, there is now only four minutes to the leader and three to the chasers. It's a good effort, but are they showing their cards too early?

24km remaining from 124km Roche is on the front of the chasing group with Majka in his wheel. Rodríguez is keeping a keen eye on the Polish rider. There are 10 points available at the top of this climb, but a massive 50 available at the finish.

Even the stone faced Kiryienka is looking like he's struggling on this climb. The steepest sectino comes at the top and he is on it right now. His gap is only 41 seconds.

Van Den Broeck attacks near the top of Val Louron and the gap to Kiryienka is down to 15 seconds. It's only a matter of time before he is caught.

22km remaining from 124km Scarponi for Astana and Kadri for AG2R are pulling at the front of the peloton as it looks like FDJ have burnt all their matches. They're only 3:36 behind Kiryienka who is about to be caught by the chasers.

The catch has been made and Kiryirenka has been caught just metres away from the top of Val Louron

Rodríguez sprints for the mountains points. Majka tries to go around the Katusha rider, but he doesn't have the legs. Rodríguez takes full points again with Majka in second.

It looks like Van Den Broeck has been dropped from this group and we only have 13 men out front. They are 2:49 ahead of the yellow jersey group.

Pinot has no teammates with him as AG2R drive the yellow jersey group, which has been reduced to around 15 riders. Can Bardet exact his revenge on Pinot today?

18km remaining from 124km Pinot is the first of the yellow jersey group to make it over the climb. He wants to go down this one first but Bardet slips right in front of him and immediately distances him.

Bardet is really hammering it down this climb in trying to get rid of Pinot. He lost a lot of time yesterday. The Frenchman doesn't look too smooth on the descent though and is all over the bike.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck is back with the leading group on this descent. He's been having illness troubles of late, but it looks like he's over it.

Vincenzo Nibali saw his yellow jersey flash in front of his eyes as he overcooked a corner in Azet. The Italian has a quick re-shuffle of position on the bike and carries on regardless.

I wish I was a rubbish descender in the way Pinot is supposedly rubbish. Then I might actually be pretty good #TDF @saddleblaze Wed, 23rd Jul 2014 15:40:31

14km remaining from 124km Bardet has got a small gap of about 20 seconds on the yellow jersey group. It is nowhere near enough for him if he hopes to make up for yesterday's time loss.

As we reach the valley before the final climb, the gap to the leaders is only 2:12. On a climb like the Pla d'Adet, the gap could disappear very quickly.

11km remaining from 124km The attacks begin in the front group and Rolland attacks on the flat and he is followed by Van Den Broeck.

An update on Bardet's progression and he's got 30 seconds on Pinot and the yellow jersey group.

Rolland has got Roche, Moinard and Visconti with him. with 10km to go.

We're not only the final climb and the four leaders have a small gap of 16 seconds.

9km remaining from 124km Roche is attacking the front group, but Visconti has him marked. He will be motivated by the two stage wins for Tinkoff-Saxo, but he's got some very strong company with him.

Visconti is the next to have a go. He looks over his shoulder as Roche chases him.

Bardet is climbing now and his gap is 27 seconds. It's going to be very hard for him to hold that, let alone extend it, but the Frenchman is determined.

8km remaining from 124km Visconti has dropped Roche now and is on his own with a very small gap. If anyone can go it alone he can. The Italian took a stunning solo victory on the Galibier in last year's Giro d'Italia.

Majka attacks and he is followed by Rodríguez and Izagirre, who just sit in his wheel.

The trio are brought back and Schleck takes up the pace setting. He's been looking strong these last few stages.

Majka attacks and gives himself a helping hand with a TV bike. He has distanced Rodríguez.

7km remaining from 124km Visconti is still out on his own with Roche, Moinard and Rolland chasing him down. They have now been joined by Majka.

We've got our first time check for Visconti. The Italian has 31 seconds on the chasers. Can he hold this with 6.4km to go?

5km remaining from 124km Bardet is being brought back by the yellow jersey group. He's only got about 12 seconds on them.

Majka attacks the second group while Peraud attacks the yellow jersey group.

Peraud's attack catches Bardet, who sits on the front and tries to help his teammate.

There are nine men in the yellow jersey group, including, Bardet, Peraud, Pinot, Valverde and Van Garderen.

4km remaining from 124km Valverde has gone pop and Nibali attacks.

Peraud covers the attack but Nibali goes again.

Peraud covers the move again and they are about to catch Van Den Broeck. Peraud could be riding himself into second place here. Valverde looks like he's well and truly gone.

4km remaining from 124km Majka can see Visconti and it he is determined to take this victory. Rodríguez has crasked and has been passed by the Niabli group so he won't be contesting the finish for the mountains points.

Pinot, Bardet and Van Garderen are in a group together, arounf 18 seconds behind Nibali. Another 20 seconds down the road is Valverde who has Ten Dam with him.

3km remaining from 124km Valverde is being dragged up the climb by Herrada at the moment, They are slowly bringing the white jersey group back, but Peraud is the bigger threat at the moment.

2km remaining from 124km Visconti and Majka still working together and they've got a gap of 1:30 on the yellow jersey group. Majka looks much more comfortable than Visconti at the moment.

Nibali attacks but he can't get rid of Peraud.

2km remaining from 124km Majka attacks

Visconti can't follow Majka who immediately gets a gap.

Nibali continues to bring back many of the escapees. They've just swallowed up Mollema and Schleck, but it is just about the GC for them, they won't be able to contest the victory.

Our white jersey contenders are still glued together as they pass under the 2km to go banner.

Majka goes under the flamme rouge and winks at the camera. He is looking superlative today.

The yellow jersey is into the final kilometre with De Marchi and Peraud in his wheel and Rolland in his sights.

Thanks to the efforts of Izagirre, Valverde has caught the Pinot group as they enter the final kilometre.

Majka lets out a huge shout at he hits the final ramp and takes his second stage win of the Tour de France

Visconti crosses the line about 29 seconds back on Majka.

For yet another stage Nibali crosses the line with Peraud stuck to his wheel. Will he take second?

Valverde crosses the line 1:35 behind the leader. Peraud was around 1:02 back. It looks like Valverde will hold onto second, but by the skin of his teeth.

Actually a miscalculation Peraud was only 46 second behind Majka so he has closed the gap a bit more, but stays fourth in the GC

Here is how it finished today 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:35:29

2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:29

3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46

4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00

5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:49

6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:52

7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:12

8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00

9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:25

10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:35

And here is how is looks in the GC after this stage 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76:41:28

2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:26

3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:00

4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08

5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:34

6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:19

7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:11:59

8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:12:16

9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:15

10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:03

Bauke Mollema has moved back up the standings after making it into the escape group. Frank Schleck has also slipped into the top 10 while Leo Konig has a bad day and slips out down the classification.

Tomorrow is the final mountain test for the riders with the Tourmalet and the Hautacam. There is 75 points available, but Majka is in the driving seat in that competition.

There seems to have been a problem with the timings and a few riders were missing from the standings. Here is a revised GC top 10. 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76:41:28

2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:26

3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:00

4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08

5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:34

6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:19

7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:11:59

8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:12:16

9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:12:40

10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:15

Before you go too crazy about Majka's win today. Let me remind you of what he said this morning. "I hope to have polka dot shots tomorrow". @mrconde Wed, 23rd Jul 2014 16:29:07

Jean Christophe Péraud may not have taken second today, but with his time trialling skills it is still a possibility. Of all the GC riders, Peraud is probably the strongest against the clock.

You will be able to find the full report, results and gallery from today's stage right here.