Tour de Berlin: past winners

Champions from 2001-2010

Past Winners
#
2010Marc Goos (Ned)
2009Franz Schiewer (Ger)
2008Travis Meyer (Aus)
2007Michael Franzl (Ger)
2006Alex Rasmussen (Den)
2005Dominique Cornu (Bel)
2004Tom Veelers (Ned)
2003Andreas Dietziker SWI
2002David Garbelli (Ita)
2001Andreas Günther (Ger)

