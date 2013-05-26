Trending

Tony Martin wins the 2013 Tour of Belgium

Sanchez solos to victory on final stage, moves to 2nd on GC

Image 1 of 31

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finished the race as lantern rouge

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finished the race as lantern rouge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 31

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) celebrates his overall race win

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) celebrates his overall race win
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 31

Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) wins the final stage of the 2013 Tour of Belgium

Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) wins the final stage of the 2013 Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 31

Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) celebrates his win on a rainy final Tour of Belgium stage

Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) celebrates his win on a rainy final Tour of Belgium stage
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 31

Laurens De Vrees (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Laurens De Vrees (Topsport Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 31

Johnny Hoogerland won the climber's classification

Johnny Hoogerland won the climber's classification
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 31

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took home the overall sprint prize

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took home the overall sprint prize
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 31

Laurens De Vrees (Topsport) won the combativity prize

Laurens De Vrees (Topsport) won the combativity prize
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 31

Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) won the final Tour of Belgium stage

Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) won the final Tour of Belgium stage
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 31

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) won the best young rider prize in the Tour of Belgium 2013

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) won the best young rider prize in the Tour of Belgium 2013
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 31

The final Tour of Belgium podium: Luis Leon Sanchez, Tony Martin and Philippe Gilbert

The final Tour of Belgium podium: Luis Leon Sanchez, Tony Martin and Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 31

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 31

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was third on the stage

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was third on the stage
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 31

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took the overall 2013 Tour of Belgium

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took the overall 2013 Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 31

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) leads out the sprint for second

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) leads out the sprint for second
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 31

The 2013 Tour of Belgium podium

The 2013 Tour of Belgium podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 31

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) won the 2013 Tour of Belgium

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) won the 2013 Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 31

Tony Martin held on fast to the front group

Tony Martin held on fast to the front group
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 31

Reinardt Janse van Rensberg (Argos-Shimano)

Reinardt Janse van Rensberg (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 31

Tom Boonen did not have a good day

Tom Boonen did not have a good day
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 31

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) doesn't seem to enjoy the Belgian weather

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) doesn't seem to enjoy the Belgian weather
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 31

World champion Philippe Gilbert attacked in the finale

World champion Philippe Gilbert attacked in the finale
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 31

Gilbert goes on the attack

Gilbert goes on the attack
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 31

Gilbert was assisted by several teammates

Gilbert was assisted by several teammates
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 31

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) suffers on the climb

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) suffers on the climb
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 31

The chasing bunch included Philippe Gilbert

The chasing bunch included Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 31

Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 28 of 31

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 29 of 31

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 30 of 31

Sven Vandousselare (Lotto Belisol)

Sven Vandousselare (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 31 of 31

Laurens De Vrees holds the combativity prize

Laurens De Vrees holds the combativity prize
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) soloed to victory on the fifth and final stage of the Tour of Belgium while overnight leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) withstood pressure from BMC to claim overall victory.

Franceso Gavazzi (Astana) sprinted to second place on the final stage at the front of four-man chase group 27 seconds behind Sanchez, ahead of world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack Leopard) and race leader Tony Martin.

"At the end I knew it was up to me on La Redoute," Martin said. "I had an eye on Gilbert and finally I could follow him. Then I had a gap that was big enough that I could more or less stay easy. At the end everything was fine, but I think it was one of the hardest stages for me and for the team."

As the peloton disintegrated in the final hour of racing, Martin had marked his GC rivals and won overall by 36 seconds on Sanchez and 51 seconds in front of Gilbert, both of whom jumped to final podium places from aggressive racing on the final stage.

Entering the 175.6km stage's endgame, Sanchez had dropped his four breakaway companions, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) and Romain Zingle (Cofidis), with 40km remaining and pressed onwards on the hilly parcours, featuring two ascents of the famed La Redoute climb in the final 60km.

When Sanchez rode across the finish line to begin a final 37km circuit, including the La Redoute at 20km to go, he led his former breakaway companions by 26 seconds, a 10-man chase group by 59 seconds and the peloton by 1:50.

At this point Sanchez was the virtual GC leader as he started the day 1:16 behind Tony Martin. The German's Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates, in an ever decreasing peloton hammered by hills, rain and the pace, worked to reduce the Spaniard's lead and inside of 25km remaining the two chase groups were swept up, leaving just Sanchez at the head of the race with a 50-second lead.

Racing on his home roads, Philippe Gilbert and his BMC teammates ramped up the pace in the approach to the La Redoute and Gilbert struck out alone at the start of the climb with 21km remaining. The Belgian was soon joined by Gavazzi, Klöden and a vigilant Martin, determined to keep his leader's jersey.

Once the La Redoute was complete the four chasers had reduced Sanchez's lead to approximately 30 seconds, but would get no closer over the remainder of the stage. Martin didn't contribute to the chase, content that his GC lead was secure, while Gilbert, Gavazzi and Klöden didn't quite have the horsepower to drop Martin nor bring back the four-time Spanish time trial champion.

Sanchez was extra-motivated to win, with the Tour of Belgium his first racing action of the season. Blanco had sidelined Sanchez since February, concerning the Spaniard's apparent links to Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes, and while the matter remains unresolved still, the Dutch WorldTour squad has allowed him to once again compete.

In just his fifth day of racing in the 2013 season, the 29-year-old Spaniard took a hard-fought victory and moved to second overall at the Tour of Belgium, while Tony Martin sealed overall victory 27 seconds later in the four-man chase group.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4:42:18
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:42:45
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:43:05
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team4:43:31
8Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus4:43:34
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4:43:35
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
14Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
15Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4:44:09
17Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:44:36
18Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4:44:38
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
22David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
23Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
25Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
26Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4:45:17
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles4:45:34
31Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:45:38
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
33Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:46:05
34Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
36Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
38Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:46:34
40Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo4:46:45
41Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus4:47:41
42Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:47:47
43Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
46Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4:49:45
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:50:18
50Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:51:44
51Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
54Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
55Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
56Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
57Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
58Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
59Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:51:55
61Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus4:52:13
62Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
63Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol5:00:47
64André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
65Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
66Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
67Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
68Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
69Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
70Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
74Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
76Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
77Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
78Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
79Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
80William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
81Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
82Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DSQRob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFFrantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
DNFBjörn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNFMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMichael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
DNFWout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
DNFCorne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
DNFBart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
DNFJens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFEvgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFArtur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFMark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFGlenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFSteven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFWout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFNiels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
DNFDavid van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
DNFGarrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFSteven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFDirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFThomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFDieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFSean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFMaxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFAntoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFQuentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFJustin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFJonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNSSimon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
DNSDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNSMatti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team

Synergie SuperSprint - 174,4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team24pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
3Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard9

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team30pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard19
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol15
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team13
8Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus12
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar11
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10

Climb 1 - 42,1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team7
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha2
5William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano1

Climb 2 - 50,6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard7
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
5Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Climb 3 - 111,3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1

Climb 4 - 120,9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team7
3Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1

Climb 5 - 156,8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Primus CheckPoint 1 - 55,7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea8
3Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus6
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha4
5Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony2

Primus CheckPoint 2 - 126 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
3Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
5Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Primus CheckPoint 3 - 161,9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus4:43:34
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:01
3Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:02
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:04
6Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:02:00
7Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:00
9Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:13
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:10
12Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
14Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
15Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
16Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
17Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:21
19Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:08:39
20Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:17:13
21Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
23Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
26Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
27Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team14:09:55
2RadioShack Leopard0:01:03
3Katusha0:02:56
4Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
6BMC Racing Team0:05:00
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:22
8Team Europcar0:08:03
9Astana Pro Team0:09:12
10Crelan-Euphony0:10:36
11Lotto Belisol0:11:15
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:42
13BKCP-Powerplus0:13:33
14Team Argos-Shimano0:19:05
15An Post-Chainreaction0:52:26
DNFWallonie-Bruxelles
DNFRusVelo
DNFTelenet-Fidea
DNFTo Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFAccent Jobs-Wanty

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17:28:32
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:01:18
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:30
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:43
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:44
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:49
10Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:02:04
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:16
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:02:44
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:03:21
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:26
15Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:30
16Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
17Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:32
18David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:03:38
19Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:03:45
20Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:51
21Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:05
22Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:11
23Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
24Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:49
25Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:04:53
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:05:27
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:30
28Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:33
29Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:05:43
30Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:06:13
32Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:06:14
33Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:06:29
34Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:38
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:52
36Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:07:57
37Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:15
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:20
39Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:01
40Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:49
41Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:10:04
42Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:10:14
43Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:15
44Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:10:36
45Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:51
46Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:00
47Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:19
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:22
49Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:02
50Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:12:26
51Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:04
52Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:14:41
53Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:14:48
54Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:17:23
55Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:33
56Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:18:51
57Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:19:06
58André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:19:12
59Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:19:16
60Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:19:46
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:21:03
62Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:08
63Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:49
64Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:24:33
65Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:24:44
66Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:25:13
67Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:25:47
68Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:59
69Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:00
70Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:26:06
71Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:26:11
72Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:27:00
73Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:27:14
74Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:27:28
75Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:28
76Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:04
77William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:45
78Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:31:48
79Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:09
80Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:32:19
81Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:32:54
82Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol85pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team83
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team63
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step59
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team54
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team51
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step48
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step47
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar41
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol39
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard28
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano25
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar24
14Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus24
15Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo22
16Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard17
17Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
18Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony15
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
20Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
21Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha13
22Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano13
23Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team13
24Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar13
25Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony11
26William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano11
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
28Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard9

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team34pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team16
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
8Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha4
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
11William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise56pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony41
3Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony39
4Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
5Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction29
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar29
7Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol23
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar19
10Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard11
11Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team11
12Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea10
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
14Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus8
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
17Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha6
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
20Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
23Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano17:30:02
2Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:34
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:56
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:00
5Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:03:23
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:50
8Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:08:44
9Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:30
10Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:49
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:52
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:32
13Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:13:11
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:53
15Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:03
16Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:17:21
17Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:17:36
18Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:17:46
19Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:23:03
20Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:23:43
21Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:24:36
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:24:41
23Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:25:30
24Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:25:44
25Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:25:58
26Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:30:18
27Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team52:29:09
2RadioShack Leopard0:02:26
3Katusha0:04:49
4Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:27
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:16
6BMC Racing Team0:06:41
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:28
8Team Europcar0:10:09
9Astana Pro Team0:12:29
10Crelan-Euphony0:12:51
11Lotto Belisol0:14:09
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:22
13Team Argos-Shimano0:22:09
14BKCP-Powerplus0:35:16
15An Post-Chainreaction1:08:40

 

Latest on Cyclingnews