Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) soloed to victory on the fifth and final stage of the Tour of Belgium while overnight leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) withstood pressure from BMC to claim overall victory.

Franceso Gavazzi (Astana) sprinted to second place on the final stage at the front of four-man chase group 27 seconds behind Sanchez, ahead of world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack Leopard) and race leader Tony Martin.

"At the end I knew it was up to me on La Redoute," Martin said. "I had an eye on Gilbert and finally I could follow him. Then I had a gap that was big enough that I could more or less stay easy. At the end everything was fine, but I think it was one of the hardest stages for me and for the team."

As the peloton disintegrated in the final hour of racing, Martin had marked his GC rivals and won overall by 36 seconds on Sanchez and 51 seconds in front of Gilbert, both of whom jumped to final podium places from aggressive racing on the final stage.

Entering the 175.6km stage's endgame, Sanchez had dropped his four breakaway companions, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) and Romain Zingle (Cofidis), with 40km remaining and pressed onwards on the hilly parcours, featuring two ascents of the famed La Redoute climb in the final 60km.

When Sanchez rode across the finish line to begin a final 37km circuit, including the La Redoute at 20km to go, he led his former breakaway companions by 26 seconds, a 10-man chase group by 59 seconds and the peloton by 1:50.

At this point Sanchez was the virtual GC leader as he started the day 1:16 behind Tony Martin. The German's Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates, in an ever decreasing peloton hammered by hills, rain and the pace, worked to reduce the Spaniard's lead and inside of 25km remaining the two chase groups were swept up, leaving just Sanchez at the head of the race with a 50-second lead.

Racing on his home roads, Philippe Gilbert and his BMC teammates ramped up the pace in the approach to the La Redoute and Gilbert struck out alone at the start of the climb with 21km remaining. The Belgian was soon joined by Gavazzi, Klöden and a vigilant Martin, determined to keep his leader's jersey.

Once the La Redoute was complete the four chasers had reduced Sanchez's lead to approximately 30 seconds, but would get no closer over the remainder of the stage. Martin didn't contribute to the chase, content that his GC lead was secure, while Gilbert, Gavazzi and Klöden didn't quite have the horsepower to drop Martin nor bring back the four-time Spanish time trial champion.

Sanchez was extra-motivated to win, with the Tour of Belgium his first racing action of the season. Blanco had sidelined Sanchez since February, concerning the Spaniard's apparent links to Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes, and while the matter remains unresolved still, the Dutch WorldTour squad has allowed him to once again compete.

In just his fifth day of racing in the 2013 season, the 29-year-old Spaniard took a hard-fought victory and moved to second overall at the Tour of Belgium, while Tony Martin sealed overall victory 27 seconds later in the four-man chase group.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4:42:18 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:42:45 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:43:05 7 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 4:43:31 8 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 4:43:34 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4:43:35 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 14 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 15 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4:44:09 17 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:44:36 18 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4:44:38 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 22 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 23 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 25 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 26 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4:45:17 29 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 4:45:34 31 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:45:38 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 33 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:46:05 34 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 36 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 38 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:46:34 40 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 4:46:45 41 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 4:47:41 42 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:47:47 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 46 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4:49:45 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:50:18 50 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:51:44 51 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 52 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 54 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 55 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 56 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 57 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 58 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 59 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:51:55 61 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 4:52:13 62 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 63 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 5:00:47 64 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 65 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 66 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 67 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 68 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 69 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 70 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 74 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 76 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 77 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 78 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 79 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 80 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 81 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 82 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar DSQ Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea DNF Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard DNF Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard DNF Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team DNF Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha DNF Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha DNF Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea DNF Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea DNF Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea DNF Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea DNF Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo DNF Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo DNF Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus DNF David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus DNF Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team DNF Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team DNF Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team DNF Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team DNF Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team DNF Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team DNF Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles DNF Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles DNF Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles DNF Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles DNF Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles DNF Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles DNS Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha DNS Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNS Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team

Synergie SuperSprint - 174,4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 9

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 19 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 7 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 13 8 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 12 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 11 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10

Climb 1 - 42,1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 2 5 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Climb 2 - 50,6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 7 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Climb 3 - 111,3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 1

Climb 4 - 120,9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 1

Climb 5 - 156,8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Primus CheckPoint 1 - 55,7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 8 3 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 6 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 4 5 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 2

Primus CheckPoint 2 - 126 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Primus CheckPoint 3 - 161,9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 4:43:34 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:01 3 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:02 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:04 6 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:02:00 7 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:00 9 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:13 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:10 12 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 16 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 17 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:21 19 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:08:39 20 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 0:17:13 21 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 23 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 26 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 27 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 14:09:55 2 RadioShack Leopard 0:01:03 3 Katusha 0:02:56 4 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 6 BMC Racing Team 0:05:00 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:22 8 Team Europcar 0:08:03 9 Astana Pro Team 0:09:12 10 Crelan-Euphony 0:10:36 11 Lotto Belisol 0:11:15 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:42 13 BKCP-Powerplus 0:13:33 14 Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:05 15 An Post-Chainreaction 0:52:26 DNF Wallonie-Bruxelles DNF RusVelo DNF Telenet-Fidea DNF To Win-Josan Cycling Team DNF Accent Jobs-Wanty

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17:28:32 2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:18 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:30 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:43 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:44 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:49 10 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:02:04 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:16 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:02:44 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:03:21 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:26 15 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:30 16 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 17 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:32 18 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:03:38 19 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:45 20 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:51 21 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:05 22 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:11 23 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 24 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:49 25 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:04:53 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:05:27 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:30 28 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:33 29 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:05:43 30 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:13 32 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:06:14 33 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:06:29 34 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:38 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:52 36 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:57 37 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:15 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:20 39 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:01 40 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:49 41 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:10:04 42 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:10:14 43 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:15 44 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:10:36 45 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:51 46 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:00 47 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:19 48 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:22 49 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:02 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:26 51 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:04 52 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:14:41 53 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:14:48 54 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:17:23 55 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:33 56 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:18:51 57 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:19:06 58 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:19:12 59 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:19:16 60 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:19:46 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:21:03 62 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:08 63 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:49 64 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:24:33 65 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:24:44 66 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:25:13 67 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:25:47 68 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:59 69 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:00 70 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:26:06 71 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:26:11 72 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 0:27:00 73 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:27:14 74 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:27:28 75 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:28 76 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:04 77 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:45 78 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:31:48 79 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:09 80 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:32:19 81 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:32:54 82 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 85 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 5 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 54 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 41 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 39 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 28 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 24 14 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 24 15 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 22 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 17 17 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 18 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 15 19 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 20 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 21 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 13 22 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 13 23 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 13 24 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 25 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 11 26 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 11 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 28 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 9

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 8 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 4 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 11 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 41 3 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 39 4 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 5 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 29 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 29 7 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 19 10 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 11 11 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 10 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 14 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 8 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 17 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 6 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 21 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 23 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 17:30:02 2 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:34 3 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:56 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:00 5 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:03:23 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:08 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:50 8 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:08:44 9 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:30 10 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:49 11 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:52 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:32 13 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:13:11 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:15:53 15 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:03 16 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:17:21 17 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:17:36 18 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:17:46 19 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:23:03 20 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:23:43 21 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:24:36 22 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:24:41 23 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 0:25:30 24 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:25:44 25 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:25:58 26 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:30:18 27 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:39