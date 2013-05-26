Tony Martin wins the 2013 Tour of Belgium
Sanchez solos to victory on final stage, moves to 2nd on GC
Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) soloed to victory on the fifth and final stage of the Tour of Belgium while overnight leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) withstood pressure from BMC to claim overall victory.
Franceso Gavazzi (Astana) sprinted to second place on the final stage at the front of four-man chase group 27 seconds behind Sanchez, ahead of world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack Leopard) and race leader Tony Martin.
"At the end I knew it was up to me on La Redoute," Martin said. "I had an eye on Gilbert and finally I could follow him. Then I had a gap that was big enough that I could more or less stay easy. At the end everything was fine, but I think it was one of the hardest stages for me and for the team."
As the peloton disintegrated in the final hour of racing, Martin had marked his GC rivals and won overall by 36 seconds on Sanchez and 51 seconds in front of Gilbert, both of whom jumped to final podium places from aggressive racing on the final stage.
Entering the 175.6km stage's endgame, Sanchez had dropped his four breakaway companions, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) and Romain Zingle (Cofidis), with 40km remaining and pressed onwards on the hilly parcours, featuring two ascents of the famed La Redoute climb in the final 60km.
When Sanchez rode across the finish line to begin a final 37km circuit, including the La Redoute at 20km to go, he led his former breakaway companions by 26 seconds, a 10-man chase group by 59 seconds and the peloton by 1:50.
At this point Sanchez was the virtual GC leader as he started the day 1:16 behind Tony Martin. The German's Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates, in an ever decreasing peloton hammered by hills, rain and the pace, worked to reduce the Spaniard's lead and inside of 25km remaining the two chase groups were swept up, leaving just Sanchez at the head of the race with a 50-second lead.
Racing on his home roads, Philippe Gilbert and his BMC teammates ramped up the pace in the approach to the La Redoute and Gilbert struck out alone at the start of the climb with 21km remaining. The Belgian was soon joined by Gavazzi, Klöden and a vigilant Martin, determined to keep his leader's jersey.
Once the La Redoute was complete the four chasers had reduced Sanchez's lead to approximately 30 seconds, but would get no closer over the remainder of the stage. Martin didn't contribute to the chase, content that his GC lead was secure, while Gilbert, Gavazzi and Klöden didn't quite have the horsepower to drop Martin nor bring back the four-time Spanish time trial champion.
Sanchez was extra-motivated to win, with the Tour of Belgium his first racing action of the season. Blanco had sidelined Sanchez since February, concerning the Spaniard's apparent links to Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes, and while the matter remains unresolved still, the Dutch WorldTour squad has allowed him to once again compete.
In just his fifth day of racing in the 2013 season, the 29-year-old Spaniard took a hard-fought victory and moved to second overall at the Tour of Belgium, while Tony Martin sealed overall victory 27 seconds later in the four-man chase group.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4:42:18
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:42:45
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:43:05
|7
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|4:43:31
|8
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|4:43:34
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4:43:35
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|15
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4:44:09
|17
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:44:36
|18
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4:44:38
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|23
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|25
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|26
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4:45:17
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|4:45:34
|31
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:45:38
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|33
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:46:05
|34
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|38
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|39
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:46:34
|40
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|4:46:45
|41
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|4:47:41
|42
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:47:47
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:49:45
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:50:18
|50
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:51:44
|51
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|54
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|56
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|58
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|59
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:51:55
|61
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|4:52:13
|62
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|63
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|5:00:47
|64
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|67
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|68
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|69
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|70
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|74
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|76
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|81
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|82
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DSQ
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|DNF
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|DNF
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|DNF
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|DNF
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNF
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNF
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNS
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|DNS
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNS
|Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|4
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|7
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|12
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|11
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|8
|3
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|6
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|5
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|4:43:34
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:01
|3
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|4
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:02
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:04
|6
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:02:00
|7
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:00
|9
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:13
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:10
|12
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|15
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|17
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:21
|19
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:08:39
|20
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:17:13
|21
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|23
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14:09:55
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:03
|3
|Katusha
|0:02:56
|4
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:00
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:22
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:08:03
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:12
|10
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:10:36
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:11:15
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:42
|13
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:13:33
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:05
|15
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:52:26
|DNF
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|RusVelo
|DNF
|Telenet-Fidea
|DNF
|To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17:28:32
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|4
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:18
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:30
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:43
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:44
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:49
|10
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:04
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:16
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:02:44
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:03:21
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:26
|15
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:30
|16
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|17
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:32
|18
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:03:38
|19
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:45
|20
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:51
|21
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:05
|22
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|23
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|24
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|25
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:04:53
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:27
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|28
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:33
|29
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:05:43
|30
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:13
|32
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:06:14
|33
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|34
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:52
|36
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:57
|37
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:20
|39
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:01
|40
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:49
|41
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:04
|42
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:10:14
|43
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:15
|44
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:10:36
|45
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:51
|46
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|47
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:19
|48
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:22
|49
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:02
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:26
|51
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|52
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:14:41
|53
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:14:48
|54
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:23
|55
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:33
|56
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:18:51
|57
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:19:06
|58
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:12
|59
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:16
|60
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:46
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:03
|62
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:08
|63
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:49
|64
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:24:33
|65
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:24:44
|66
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:25:13
|67
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:25:47
|68
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:59
|69
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:00
|70
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:26:06
|71
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:11
|72
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:27:00
|73
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:27:14
|74
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:27:28
|75
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:28
|76
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:04
|77
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:45
|78
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:48
|79
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:09
|80
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:32:19
|81
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:32:54
|82
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|85
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|54
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|41
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|39
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|14
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|24
|15
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|22
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|17
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|18
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|15
|19
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|20
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|21
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|13
|22
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|23
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|13
|24
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|25
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|26
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|28
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|8
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|11
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|41
|3
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|39
|4
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|5
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|29
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|7
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|10
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|10
|13
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|8
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|17
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|21
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|23
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|17:30:02
|2
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:34
|3
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:56
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:00
|5
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:03:23
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:50
|8
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:08:44
|9
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|10
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:52
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:32
|13
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:13:11
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|15
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:03
|16
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:17:21
|17
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:17:36
|18
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:46
|19
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:23:03
|20
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:23:43
|21
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:24:36
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:41
|23
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:25:30
|24
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:25:44
|25
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:25:58
|26
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:18
|27
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52:29:09
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:26
|3
|Katusha
|0:04:49
|4
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:41
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:28
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:10:09
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:29
|10
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:12:51
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:14:09
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:22
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:09
|14
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:35:16
|15
|An Post-Chainreaction
|1:08:40
