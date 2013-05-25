Trending

Iglinskiy holds off peloton to win in Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure

Tony Martin remains Tour of Belgium leader

Image 1 of 20

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) attacked the break with 1km to go and held off the charging peloton to win stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) attacked the break with 1km to go and held off the charging peloton to win stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 20

Grégory Rast (RadioShack Leopard), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the front of the seven-man break

Grégory Rast (RadioShack Leopard), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the front of the seven-man break
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 20

Points classification leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Points classification leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 20

Tony Martin on stage to receive the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey

Tony Martin on stage to receive the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 20

Stage 4 winner Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) was the only rider from the early seven-man break to go the distance

Stage 4 winner Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) was the only rider from the early seven-man break to go the distance
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 20

Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Tony Martin and Tom Boonen hold first and third on general classification at the Tour of Belgium

Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Tony Martin and Tom Boonen hold first and third on general classification at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 20

Points classification leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Points classification leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 20

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) dropped his breakaway companions with 1km to go and held off the peloton to win stage 4

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) dropped his breakaway companions with 1km to go and held off the peloton to win stage 4
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 20

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) en route to victory in stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) en route to victory in stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 20

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) is one of many cyclo-cross racers in action on the road at the Tour of Belgium

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) is one of many cyclo-cross racers in action on the road at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 20

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 20

Points leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took the field sprint for second place, two seconds behind Iglinskiy

Points leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took the field sprint for second place, two seconds behind Iglinskiy
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 20

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 20

Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony) leads the sprint classification

Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 20

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) soloed to victory in stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) soloed to victory in stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 20

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) leads the young rider classification

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) leads the young rider classification
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 20

Tour of Belgium leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Tour of Belgium leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 20

The seven-man break in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium

The seven-man break in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 20

Two thumbs up from Tour of Belgium stage 4 winner Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana)

Two thumbs up from Tour of Belgium stage 4 winner Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 20

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack in the closing kilometres of stage 4

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack in the closing kilometres of stage 4
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) soloed to victory in the penultimate stage at the Tour of Belgium, the sole survivor of day's early seven-man break. The 32-year-old Astana rider attacked his six breakaway companions at the flamme rouge and while the hard-charging peloton swept up those six on the undulating parcours, Iglinskiy dug deep to win by two seconds. It would be Iglinskiy's first win of the 2013 season and his first since a solo victory at the 2012 Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took the field sprint for second place, followed by world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey with one stage remaining. The reigning time trial world champion leads Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) by 40 seconds and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Tom Boonen by 50 seconds.

The 164.3km stage in Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure was dominated by a seven-man break, formed after 15km of racing, comprised of Iglinskiy, Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM), Grégory Rast (RadioShack Leopard), Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony) and Florent Barle (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).

The peloton kept their advantage pegged at approximately three minutes and as the stage's finale approached Omega Pharma-QuickStep increased the tempo and steadily decreased their lead. With one lap of the 20km finishing circuit remaining the break still held a lead of 1:54, but cooperation amongst the front seven would soon cease and cause that margin to plummet.

Voeckler launched an attack with 10km to go, but it was soon neutralised by his breakaway companions. The irrepressible Frenchman continued to roll along at the front of the break and jumped again with 3km to go as their lead had dropped to 28 seconds. Leukemans marked Voeckler's attack but the duo were brought back just shy of the flamme rouge. With the peloton quickly erasing the gap to the leaders, Iglinskiy jumped at 1km to go and narrowly managed to deny Greipel his third stage win at the Tour of Belgium.

Full Results
1Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:41:38
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:02
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
8Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
11Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:05
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
22Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
23Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
27David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
29Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
31Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
33Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
34Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
35Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
36Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
39Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
45Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
47Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
49Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
50Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
51Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
53Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
54Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
55Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
59Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
63Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
64Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
65Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
66Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
67Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
69Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
71Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
73Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
74Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
76Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
77Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
79Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
80Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
81Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
82Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
83Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
84Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
85Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
86Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
87Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
88Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
89Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:21
90Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:24
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:33
92Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
93Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:05
94Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:24
95Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
96Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:25
97Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
98Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
99Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:47
100James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
101Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
103Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
104Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
105Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
107Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
108Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
109Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
110Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:02:16
111Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:22
112Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
113Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
114Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:02:48
115Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
116Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:49
117Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:04:44
118Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
119Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
120Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
121Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
122Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
123Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
124Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
125Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
126Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
127Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
129Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
130Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
131Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
132Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
133Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
134Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
135Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
137Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
138Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
139Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
140Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
141Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
142Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
143Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
144Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
145Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:06:40
146Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:41
147Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
148Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:20
149Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
150Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
151Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
152William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles

Points
1Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team30pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar15
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano13
8Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus12
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty10

SuperSprint - 147.5km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar24pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony15
3Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard9

Sprint 1 - 87km
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony13pts
2Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar9
4Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol5

Sprint 2 - 102km
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony13pts
2Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
4Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5

Sprint 3 - 121.9km
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony13pts
2Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard11
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
4Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5

Mountain 1 - 111.3km
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony7
3Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard4
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
5Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - 131.2km
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony10pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7
3Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
4Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 3 - 151.1km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony7
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
4Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
5Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
1Astana Pro Team11:05:01
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:05
3Lotto Belisol
4Crelan-Euphony
5Team Europcar
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team
7BKCP-Powerplus
8BMC Racing Team
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Katusha
11Accent Jobs-Wanty
12Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:08
13RusVelo
14Wallonie-Bruxelles
15RadioShack Leopard
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Team Argos-Shimano0:01:47
18An Post-Chainreaction0:03:09
19Telenet-Fidea0:03:32
20To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:04:36

General classification after stage 4
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:45:47
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:40
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:50
4Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:53
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:59
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:10
8Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
9Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
10Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:01:14
11Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:01:19
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:24
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:26
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
17Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:28
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:35
19Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
20Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:37
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:39
22Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:01:40
23Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
25Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:01:44
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
27David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
29Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:52
30Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:54
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
33Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
34Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
35Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:02:04
36Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:02:06
37Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:12
38Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
39Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
41Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
42Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:23
43Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
44Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:27
46Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:02:30
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:02:34
48Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:52
51Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:02:54
52Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:03:01
53Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:05
54Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:57
55Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:07
56Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
57Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
58Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:47
59Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:05:42
60Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
61Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
62Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:06:02
63Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:13
64Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:17
65Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:23
66Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:29
67Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:06:31
68Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:41
69Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:07:20
70Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:07:24
71Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:45
72Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:57
73Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:58
74Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:59
75Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:02
76Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:04
77Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:09
78Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:08:10
79Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:08:11
80Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:20
81Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:08:22
82Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:24
83Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:35
84Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:40
85Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:08:43
86Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
87Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:46
88Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:47
89Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:56
90Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:08:58
91Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:09:05
92Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:11
93Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:12
94Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:09:22
95Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:09:25
96Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:09:26
97Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:09:29
98Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
99David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:09:30
100Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:09:52
101Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
102Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:09:53
103Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:55
104Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:10:03
105Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:10:07
106Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:11
107Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:10:17
108Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:10:20
109Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:28
110Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:10:30
111Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:10:46
112Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:11:16
113Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:26
114Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:11:27
115Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:11:30
116James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:12:08
117Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:09
118Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:12:13
119Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:31
120Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:12:51
121Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:02
122Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:27
123Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:34
124Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:13:39
125William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:43
126Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:13:46
127Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:13:47
128Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
129Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:13:49
130Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:13:52
131Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:56
132Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:13:58
133Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:14:04
134Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:07
135Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:14:11
136Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:14:17
137Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:14:43
138Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:14:48
139Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:14:52
140Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:14:56
141Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:15:01
142Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:15:04
143Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:15:07
144Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:15:14
145Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:15:16
146Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
147Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:15:45
148Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:53
149Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:17:52
150Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:54
151Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:20:09
152Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:17

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol85pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team63
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step59
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step48
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team46
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano32
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
8Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar30
9Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team30
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits27
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano25
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol24
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar24
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise24
16Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo22
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha19
18Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo19
19Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard17
20Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise17
21Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
22Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony15
23Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
24Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
25Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha13
26Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano13
27Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar13
28Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
29Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus12
30Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony11
31William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano11
32Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty10
33Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard9
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
35Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty-10

Sprint classification
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony41pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony39
3Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise33
5Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles31
6Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha31
7Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction29
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar29
9Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol23
11Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar21
12Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team19
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar19
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
15Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard11
16Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
17Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team4
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2

Young riders classification
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano12:46:27
2Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:34
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:55
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:57
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:59
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
9Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
10Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:01:24
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:32
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:43
13Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:47
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:12
15Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:25
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:51
17Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:05:02
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:33
19Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:05:51
20Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:06:40
21Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
22Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:24
23Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:29
24Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:40
25Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:44
26Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:08:18
27Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:08:25
28Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:32
29Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:08:45
30Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:46
31Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:08:49
32David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:08:50
33Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:09:12
34Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:09:27
35Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:09:37
36Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:09:40
37Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:09:50
38Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:10:06
39Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:10:47
40Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:10:50
41Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:51
42Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:12:11
43Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:54
44Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:13:06
45Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:13:07
46Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:13:12
47Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:13:18
48Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:27
49Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:13:31
50Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:14:08
51Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:14:21
52Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:14:24
53Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:14:36
54Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:15:05
55Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:13
56Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:17:12

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step38:19:14
2RadioShack Leopard0:01:23
3BMC Racing Team0:01:41
4Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
5Katusha0:01:53
6Team Europcar0:02:06
7Crelan-Euphony0:02:15
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:40
10Lotto Belisol0:02:54
11Team Argos-Shimano0:03:04
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:06
13Astana Pro Team0:03:17
14RusVelo0:05:55
15Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:50
16Wallonie-Bruxelles0:10:52
17An Post-Chainreaction0:16:14
18BKCP-Powerplus0:21:43
19To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:26:06
20Telenet-Fidea0:27:56

Latest on Cyclingnews