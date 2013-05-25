Iglinskiy holds off peloton to win in Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure
Tony Martin remains Tour of Belgium leader
Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) soloed to victory in the penultimate stage at the Tour of Belgium, the sole survivor of day's early seven-man break. The 32-year-old Astana rider attacked his six breakaway companions at the flamme rouge and while the hard-charging peloton swept up those six on the undulating parcours, Iglinskiy dug deep to win by two seconds. It would be Iglinskiy's first win of the 2013 season and his first since a solo victory at the 2012 Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took the field sprint for second place, followed by world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM).
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey with one stage remaining. The reigning time trial world champion leads Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) by 40 seconds and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Tom Boonen by 50 seconds.
The 164.3km stage in Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure was dominated by a seven-man break, formed after 15km of racing, comprised of Iglinskiy, Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM), Grégory Rast (RadioShack Leopard), Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony) and Florent Barle (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).
The peloton kept their advantage pegged at approximately three minutes and as the stage's finale approached Omega Pharma-QuickStep increased the tempo and steadily decreased their lead. With one lap of the 20km finishing circuit remaining the break still held a lead of 1:54, but cooperation amongst the front seven would soon cease and cause that margin to plummet.
Voeckler launched an attack with 10km to go, but it was soon neutralised by his breakaway companions. The irrepressible Frenchman continued to roll along at the front of the break and jumped again with 3km to go as their lead had dropped to 28 seconds. Leukemans marked Voeckler's attack but the duo were brought back just shy of the flamme rouge. With the peloton quickly erasing the gap to the leaders, Iglinskiy jumped at 1km to go and narrowly managed to deny Greipel his third stage win at the Tour of Belgium.
|1
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:41:38
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:02
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|7
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:05
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|23
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|27
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|31
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|34
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|35
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|39
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|47
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|49
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|50
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|51
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|53
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|55
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|63
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|65
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|67
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|69
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|73
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|74
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|76
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|77
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|79
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|80
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|87
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|88
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:21
|90
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:24
|91
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:33
|92
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|93
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:05
|94
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:24
|95
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|96
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:25
|97
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|98
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|99
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:47
|100
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|101
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|103
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|104
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|105
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|107
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|108
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|109
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|111
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:22
|112
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|113
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|114
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:48
|115
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|116
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:49
|117
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:04:44
|118
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|119
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|120
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|121
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|122
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|123
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|124
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|125
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|129
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|132
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|133
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|135
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|137
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|138
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|139
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|140
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|141
|Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|142
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|143
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|144
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:06:40
|146
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:41
|147
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|148
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:20
|149
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|151
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|152
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|1
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|15
|7
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|8
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|12
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|10
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|15
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|pts
|2
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|4
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|pts
|2
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|4
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|pts
|2
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|4
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|7
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|5
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|3
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|7
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|5
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|11:05:01
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:05
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|4
|Crelan-Euphony
|5
|Team Europcar
|6
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|BKCP-Powerplus
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Katusha
|11
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:08
|13
|RusVelo
|14
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|15
|RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:47
|18
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:03:09
|19
|Telenet-Fidea
|0:03:32
|20
|To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:45:47
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:40
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:50
|4
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:53
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:59
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:10
|8
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|9
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:14
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|12
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:19
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:24
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:26
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|17
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:28
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:35
|19
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|20
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:37
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:39
|22
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:40
|23
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|25
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:44
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|27
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|29
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:52
|30
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:01:54
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|33
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|34
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|35
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:02:04
|36
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:06
|37
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:12
|38
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|41
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|42
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:23
|43
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|44
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:27
|46
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:30
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:34
|48
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:42
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:52
|51
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:02:54
|52
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:01
|53
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:05
|54
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:57
|55
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:07
|56
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|58
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:47
|59
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:05:42
|60
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|61
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|62
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:02
|63
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:13
|64
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:17
|65
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:23
|66
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:29
|67
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:06:31
|68
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:41
|69
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:07:20
|70
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:24
|71
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:45
|72
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:57
|73
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:58
|74
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|75
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|76
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:04
|77
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|78
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:10
|79
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:11
|80
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:20
|81
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:08:22
|82
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|83
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|84
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|85
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:08:43
|86
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|87
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:46
|88
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:47
|89
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:56
|90
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:58
|91
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:05
|92
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:11
|93
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:12
|94
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:09:22
|95
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:09:25
|96
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:09:26
|97
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:09:29
|98
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|99
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:09:30
|100
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:09:52
|101
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|102
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:09:53
|103
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:55
|104
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:10:03
|105
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:10:07
|106
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:11
|107
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:17
|108
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:10:20
|109
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:10:28
|110
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:10:30
|111
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:10:46
|112
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:11:16
|113
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:26
|114
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|115
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:11:30
|116
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:12:08
|117
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:09
|118
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:13
|119
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:31
|120
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:12:51
|121
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:02
|122
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:27
|123
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:34
|124
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:39
|125
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:43
|126
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:46
|127
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:13:47
|128
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|129
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:49
|130
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:13:52
|131
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:56
|132
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:13:58
|133
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:14:04
|134
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:07
|135
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:14:11
|136
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:14:17
|137
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:14:43
|138
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:14:48
|139
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:14:52
|140
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:14:56
|141
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|142
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:15:04
|143
|Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|144
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:15:14
|145
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:15:16
|146
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|147
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:15:45
|148
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:53
|149
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:52
|150
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:54
|151
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:09
|152
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:17
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|85
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|8
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|30
|9
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|16
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|22
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|19
|18
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|20
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|21
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|22
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|15
|23
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|24
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|25
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|13
|26
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|27
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|28
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|29
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|12
|30
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|31
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|32
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|10
|33
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|35
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|-10
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|41
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|39
|3
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|5
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|31
|6
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|31
|7
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|29
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|9
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|11
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|12
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|19
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|15
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|16
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|17
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|12:46:27
|2
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:34
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|4
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:55
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:57
|7
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:59
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|9
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|10
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:01:24
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:32
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:43
|13
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:47
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:12
|15
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:25
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:51
|17
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:05:02
|18
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:33
|19
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:05:51
|20
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:06:40
|21
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|22
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:24
|23
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|24
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:40
|25
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|26
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:18
|27
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:25
|28
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:32
|29
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:08:45
|30
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:46
|31
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:08:49
|32
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:08:50
|33
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:09:12
|34
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:09:27
|35
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:37
|36
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:09:40
|37
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:09:50
|38
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:10:06
|39
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|40
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:10:50
|41
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:51
|42
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|43
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:54
|44
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:06
|45
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:13:07
|46
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:13:12
|47
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|48
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:27
|49
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:13:31
|50
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:14:08
|51
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|52
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:14:24
|53
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:14:36
|54
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:15:05
|55
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:13
|56
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:12
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38:19:14
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:23
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|4
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|5
|Katusha
|0:01:53
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:02:06
|7
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:15
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:40
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:54
|11
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:04
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|14
|RusVelo
|0:05:55
|15
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:50
|16
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:10:52
|17
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:16:14
|18
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:21:43
|19
|To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:26:06
|20
|Telenet-Fidea
|0:27:56
