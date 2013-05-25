Image 1 of 20 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) attacked the break with 1km to go and held off the charging peloton to win stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 20 Grégory Rast (RadioShack Leopard), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the front of the seven-man break (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 20 Points classification leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 20 Tony Martin on stage to receive the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 20 Stage 4 winner Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) was the only rider from the early seven-man break to go the distance (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 20 Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Tony Martin and Tom Boonen hold first and third on general classification at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 20 Points classification leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 20 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) dropped his breakaway companions with 1km to go and held off the peloton to win stage 4 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 20 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) en route to victory in stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 20 Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) is one of many cyclo-cross racers in action on the road at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 20 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 20 Points leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took the field sprint for second place, two seconds behind Iglinskiy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 20 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 20 Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 20 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) soloed to victory in stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 20 Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 20 Tour of Belgium leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 20 The seven-man break in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 20 Two thumbs up from Tour of Belgium stage 4 winner Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 20 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack in the closing kilometres of stage 4 (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) soloed to victory in the penultimate stage at the Tour of Belgium, the sole survivor of day's early seven-man break. The 32-year-old Astana rider attacked his six breakaway companions at the flamme rouge and while the hard-charging peloton swept up those six on the undulating parcours, Iglinskiy dug deep to win by two seconds. It would be Iglinskiy's first win of the 2013 season and his first since a solo victory at the 2012 Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took the field sprint for second place, followed by world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey with one stage remaining. The reigning time trial world champion leads Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) by 40 seconds and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Tom Boonen by 50 seconds.

The 164.3km stage in Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure was dominated by a seven-man break, formed after 15km of racing, comprised of Iglinskiy, Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM), Grégory Rast (RadioShack Leopard), Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony) and Florent Barle (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).

The peloton kept their advantage pegged at approximately three minutes and as the stage's finale approached Omega Pharma-QuickStep increased the tempo and steadily decreased their lead. With one lap of the 20km finishing circuit remaining the break still held a lead of 1:54, but cooperation amongst the front seven would soon cease and cause that margin to plummet.

Voeckler launched an attack with 10km to go, but it was soon neutralised by his breakaway companions. The irrepressible Frenchman continued to roll along at the front of the break and jumped again with 3km to go as their lead had dropped to 28 seconds. Leukemans marked Voeckler's attack but the duo were brought back just shy of the flamme rouge. With the peloton quickly erasing the gap to the leaders, Iglinskiy jumped at 1km to go and narrowly managed to deny Greipel his third stage win at the Tour of Belgium.

Full Results 1 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:41:38 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:02 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 8 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:05 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 23 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 27 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 31 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 33 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 34 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 35 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 36 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 39 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 40 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 45 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 47 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 49 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 50 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 51 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 53 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 54 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 55 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 59 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 60 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 63 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 64 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 65 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 66 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 67 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 69 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 73 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 74 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 76 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 77 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 79 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 80 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 82 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 83 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 84 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 86 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 87 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 88 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 89 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:21 90 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:24 91 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:33 92 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 93 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:05 94 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:24 95 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 96 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:01:25 97 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 98 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 99 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:47 100 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 101 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 103 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 104 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 105 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 107 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 108 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 109 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 110 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:02:16 111 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:02:22 112 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 113 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 114 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:48 115 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 116 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:49 117 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:04:44 118 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 119 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 120 Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 121 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 122 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 123 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 124 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 125 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 127 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 129 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 130 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 131 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 132 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 133 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 135 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 137 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 138 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 139 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 140 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 141 Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 142 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 143 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 144 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:06:40 146 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:41 147 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 148 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:20 149 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 150 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 151 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 152 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles

Points 1 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 15 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 13 8 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 12 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 10

SuperSprint - 147.5km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 24 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 15 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 9

Sprint 1 - 87km 1 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 13 pts 2 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 9 4 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5

Sprint 2 - 102km 1 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 13 pts 2 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 4 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5

Sprint 3 - 121.9km 1 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 13 pts 2 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 11 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 4 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5

Mountain 1 - 111.3km 1 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 7 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 4 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 5 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - 131.2km 1 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 10 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 3 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 3 - 151.1km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 7 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 5 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams 1 Astana Pro Team 11:05:01 2 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:05 3 Lotto Belisol 4 Crelan-Euphony 5 Team Europcar 6 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 7 BKCP-Powerplus 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Katusha 11 Accent Jobs-Wanty 12 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:08 13 RusVelo 14 Wallonie-Bruxelles 15 RadioShack Leopard 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:47 18 An Post-Chainreaction 0:03:09 19 Telenet-Fidea 0:03:32 20 To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:04:36

General classification after stage 4 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12:45:47 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:40 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:50 4 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:53 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:59 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:10 8 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 9 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 10 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:01:14 11 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:19 13 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:24 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:26 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:27 17 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:01:28 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:35 19 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 20 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:37 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:39 22 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:40 23 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 25 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:01:44 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 27 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 29 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:52 30 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:54 32 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 33 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 34 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 35 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:02:04 36 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:02:06 37 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:12 38 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 41 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 42 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:23 43 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 44 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:02:27 46 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:02:30 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:34 48 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:52 51 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:02:54 52 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:03:01 53 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:05 54 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:57 55 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:07 56 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 57 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 58 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:47 59 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:05:42 60 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 61 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 62 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:02 63 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:13 64 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:17 65 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:23 66 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:29 67 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:06:31 68 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:41 69 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:07:20 70 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:24 71 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:45 72 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:57 73 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:58 74 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:59 75 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:02 76 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:04 77 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:09 78 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:10 79 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:08:11 80 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:20 81 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:08:22 82 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:24 83 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:35 84 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:40 85 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:08:43 86 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 87 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:46 88 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:08:47 89 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:56 90 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:58 91 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:05 92 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:11 93 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:12 94 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:09:22 95 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:09:25 96 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:09:26 97 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:09:29 98 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 99 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:09:30 100 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:09:52 101 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 102 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:09:53 103 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:55 104 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:10:03 105 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:10:07 106 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:11 107 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:10:17 108 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:10:20 109 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:10:28 110 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:10:30 111 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:10:46 112 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:11:16 113 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:26 114 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:11:27 115 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:11:30 116 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:12:08 117 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:09 118 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:13 119 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:31 120 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:12:51 121 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:02 122 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:27 123 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:34 124 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:39 125 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:43 126 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:13:46 127 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:13:47 128 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 129 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:13:49 130 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:13:52 131 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:56 132 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:13:58 133 Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:14:04 134 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:07 135 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:14:11 136 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:14:17 137 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:14:43 138 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:14:48 139 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:14:52 140 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:14:56 141 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:15:01 142 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:15:04 143 Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:15:07 144 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:15:14 145 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:15:16 146 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 147 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:15:45 148 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:53 149 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:52 150 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:54 151 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:20:09 152 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:17

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 85 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 32 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 8 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 30 9 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 24 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 16 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 22 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 19 18 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 19 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 17 20 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 21 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 22 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 15 23 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 24 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 25 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 13 26 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 13 27 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 28 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 29 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 12 30 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 11 31 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 11 32 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 10 33 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 9 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 35 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty -10

Sprint classification 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 41 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 39 3 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 5 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 31 6 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 31 7 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 29 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 29 9 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 11 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 21 12 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 19 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 19 14 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 15 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 11 16 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 17 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 4 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2

Young riders classification 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 12:46:27 2 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:34 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:55 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:57 7 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:59 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 9 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 10 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:01:24 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:32 12 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:43 13 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:47 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:12 15 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:25 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:51 17 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:05:02 18 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:33 19 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:05:51 20 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:06:40 21 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:19 22 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:07:24 23 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:29 24 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:40 25 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:44 26 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:18 27 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:25 28 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:32 29 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:08:45 30 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:46 31 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:08:49 32 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:08:50 33 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:09:12 34 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:09:27 35 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:09:37 36 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:09:40 37 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:09:50 38 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:10:06 39 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:10:47 40 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:10:50 41 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:51 42 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:12:11 43 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:54 44 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:13:06 45 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:13:07 46 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:13:12 47 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:13:18 48 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:27 49 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:13:31 50 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:14:08 51 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:14:21 52 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:14:24 53 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:14:36 54 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:15:05 55 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:13 56 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:12