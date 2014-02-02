Trending

Stefan Schumacher wins Tour de Beauce time trial

Tvetcov and Roth stand on the podium

Image 1 of 15

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Kuma), Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Kuma), Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 15

SRAM staff enjoy the lunch organizers provide each day

SRAM staff enjoy the lunch organizers provide each day
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 15

Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)

Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 15

Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)

Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 15

Eloy Teruel (Jamis Hagens Berman)

Eloy Teruel (Jamis Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 15

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 15

Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling Team)

Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 15

Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches - Kuma)

Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches - Kuma)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 15

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 15

Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)

Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 15

Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 15

Michael Woods (Amore Vita-Selle Smp

Michael Woods (Amore Vita-Selle Smp
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 15

GC leader Tom Skujins and the podium girls

GC leader Tom Skujins and the podium girls
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 15

Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Kuma)

Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Kuma)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 15

Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)

Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Stefan Schumacher (Chirstina Watches) won the 20km stage 3 individual time trial Friday at Tour de Beauce ahead of Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Serghei Tvetcov, moving the German rider into fifth overall. Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) finished 51 seconds in arrears for 14th on the day but remains in the yellow jersey.

Skujins now leads Tvetcov by 1:17 in the general classification, followed by Asbjorn Kragh Anderson (Christina Watches) at 1:30, Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) at 1:43 and Schumacher at 1:47 minutes.

Wind and rain enveloped the course for the second consecutive day, and while the rain eased up throughout the stage, the wind kicked up for the final riders on the course. Schumacher started 21 places from the end and deposed Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) on the hot seat as the top riders had yet to finish. Tvetcov was able to come close to Shumacher's time, but the Moldavian rider finished 10 seconds behind the stage winner, and just one second ahead of Roth and fourth-placed Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear).

“It was tough,” Schumacher said of the stage. “When we went out, there was so much headwind, it is really also hard for the mental part. At the turning point it was about 42 km/h average – it's not that much for a time trial. But then turning around for two kilometers maybe there was some cross wind, and then straight from the back and downhill so you really had to push big gears all the way along.”

Schumacher said that while he was on the course he was uncertain of how his effort would stack up against the others after a very difficult stage in cold and wet conditions the day before.

“It was such a hard stage with all the climbing and then also the climb in the end in these weather conditions,” he said of the stage 2 finish atop Mont Mégantic. “When I woke up this morning I said, 'What the hell,' but I knew also, and I said this always in the race to myself, 'This doesn't really feel smooth, but nobody will feel fresh today.' So, I'm happy that I could manage to win.”

Tvetcov has put in two impressive rides over the past two stages after crashing hard during stage 1 and injuring his hand. He was unable to shake hands after Friday's stage, but he was able to grasp his handlebars well enough to put in a runner-up performance Friday and finish fifth on Mégantic.

“I just try to think of everyday as a one-day race, and especially after my crash,” Tvetcov said. “I'm disappointed in myself, because I just crashed by my own mistake, but I'm pretty happy that I can be in the game still.”

Skujins had been skeptical of his time trialing ability when speaking with the press after Thursday's stage win, but his performance on Friday proved to be more than enough to preserve his lead with a little buffer going into the final two stages – the notoriously difficult circuit races in Québec City and St-Georges.

“It's always difficult to know where you are going to be with the sensations after a huge day like yesterday,” the 22-year-old Latvian said. “But I felt good, and everything was well-prepared for me today. All the staff worked their asses off to keep me well rested before the start, and I just had to warm up and give my best.”

Despite Skujins' advantage of more than a minute over his nearest GC rivals, the overall race remains wide open.

Schumacher, who was previously third in the 2007 UCI World Championships in the road race and won two stages each in the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France before receiving a two-year ban in 2008 after testing positive for CERA, said his team is now well-placed to make a run at the yellow jersey over the next two days.

“I think Asbjorn Kragh [Anderson] is now maybe on the podium,” he said. “So we are happy with the result of today. He surprised with some really good climbing yesterday and a strong time trial today. So now we won and let's go for two more days and then get home.”

Jelly Belly also has two riders in the top 10 overall, with Kirk Carlsen sitting ninth, 2:02 behind the leader. Tvetcov said he is looking froward to the final two days of racing.

“Everybody has a chance,” he said of the general classification battle.

Skujins said he was looking forward to the difficulty of the next two stages, because harder courses mean more selection in the finale and less fighting for position. He also expressed confidence in his team, which has Dion Smith currently sixth overall, 1:52 behind his teammate in yellow.

“They are real strong,” Skujins said of the Hincapie lineup at Beauce. “If any one of us were in this position we would just give hell to keep the jersey. So I'll just rely on them as all of us are real good, and I think it will be hard to beat us.”

The 29th edition of the Tour de Beauce continues Saturday with the circuit race in Québec City, where riders will cover nine laps of a 14.5km course during the 130km stage that makes it way through the historic walled section of old Québec.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:25:44
2Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:10
3Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:11
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
5Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:00:14
6Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:00:18
7Dion Smit (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:25
8Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)0:00:30
9Timothy Roe (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:00:39
10Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:40
11Michael Hümbert (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:00:44
12Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)0:00:47
13David Williams (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:50
14Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:51
15Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:00:53
16Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:00:55
17Fernando Orjuela (4-72 Colombia)0:00:56
18Gavin Mannion (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:57
19Luca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:01:10
20Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:01:13
21Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:16
22Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:20
23Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:01:30
24Joshua Prete (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:01:32
25Javier Megias (Team Novo Nordisk)0:01:34
26Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:01:35
27Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:36
28Michael Torkler (Team SmartStop)0:01:39
29Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:45
30Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop)0:01:46
31James Stemper (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:01:50
32Aurélien Passeron (Silber Pro Cycling)
33Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:01
34Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk)0:02:03
35Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:02:04
36Cameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop)0:02:08
37Maxim Jenkins (Team Veloselect)0:02:09
38Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
39Camilo Andres Suarez (4-72 Colombia)0:02:11
40Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:02:12
41Chad Beyer (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:02:15
42Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia)0:02:16
43Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:02:17
44Jonathan Hornbeck (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:02:20
45Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental)0:02:21
46Michael Woods (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:02:23
47Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk)0:02:25
48Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor)0:02:26
49Flavio Deluna (Team SmartStop)0:02:32
50David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk)0:02:38
51Taylor Shelden (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:02:39
52Volodymyr Dzhus (ISD Continental)0:02:42
53Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:02:45
54Jacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor)0:02:50
55Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:53
56Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)0:02:54
57Anatoliy Pakhtusov (ISD Continental)0:02:59
58Julien Gagné (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:03:02
59Maris Bogdanovics (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)0:03:06
60Joël Desgreniers (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:03:20
61Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:24
62Marijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)0:03:26
63Jimmy Schurman (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:03:27
64Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:03:29
65James Piccoli (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:03:32
66Matthew Lloyd (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:03:34
67Bradley Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:40
68Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
69Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:03:42
70Marius Bernatonis (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)0:03:50
71Michael Vink (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:03:51
72Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop)0:03:57
73Brodie Talbot (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:03:58
74Benjamin Chaddock (Garneau-Quebecor)0:04:02
75Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:04:06
76Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:28
77Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:04:30
78Jimmi Sorensen (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:04:34
79Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:04:35
80Félix Côté-Bouvette (Team Veloselect)0:04:51
81Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
82Daniel Durango (4-72 Colombia)0:04:57
83Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:05:01
84Benjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling)0:05:04
85Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:05:05
86Yean Rodriguez (4-72 Colombia)
87Conor O'brien (Team Veloselect)0:05:08
88Yors Santofimio (4-72 Colombia)
89Maksym Vasilyev (ISD Continental)0:05:09
90Sebastian Forke (Christina Watches-Kuma)
91Yannick Mayer (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:05:14
92Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:05:16
93Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental)0:05:17
94Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:05:18
95Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:05:21
96Denys Karnulin (ISD Continental)0:05:22
97Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:25
98Jake Tanner (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:05:27
99Enrico Rossi (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:05:32
100Alex Wohler (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:05:34
101Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:05:45
102Samuel Blanchette (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:06:10
103Matthias Schnapka (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:06:18
104Ryan Wills (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:06:33
105Antonio Dibattista (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:07:18
106Elliot Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)0:16:15

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)10:01:44
2Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:17
3Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:01:30
4Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)0:01:43
5Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:01:47
6Dion Smit (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:52
7Timothy Roe (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:01:53
8Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:02
9Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:14
10Luca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:02:20
11Michael Woods (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:02:21
12Fernando Orjuela (4-72 Colombia)0:02:34
13Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:35
14Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
15Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:02:37
16Javier Megias (Team Novo Nordisk)0:02:42
17Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:03:10
18Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:03:19
19Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:03:24
20Maxim Jenkins (Team Veloselect)0:03:27
21Jonathan Hornbeck (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:03:34
22Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop)0:03:37
23Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:03:42
24Joshua Prete (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:03:49
25David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk)0:03:58
26Chad Beyer (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
27Anatoliy Pakhtusov (ISD Continental)0:04:17
28Gavin Mannion (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:04:18
29Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:04:19
30Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:04:32
31Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia)0:04:56
32Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:04:58
33Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk)0:05:01
34Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:05:02
35Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:05:36
36Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:05:41
37Michael Hümbert (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:05:57
38Volodymyr Dzhus (ISD Continental)0:06:12
39Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk)0:06:33
40Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental)0:06:39
41Matthew Lloyd (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:06:49
42Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop)0:07:14
43Yors Santofimio (4-72 Colombia)
44Marius Bernatonis (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)0:07:26
45Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)0:07:30
46Aurélien Passeron (Silber Pro Cycling)0:07:40
47Flavio Deluna (Team SmartStop)0:07:52
48Denys Karnulin (ISD Continental)0:07:57
49Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:08:00
50Julien Gagné (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:08:26
51Jimmy Schurman (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:08:45
52Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental)0:08:55
53Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor)0:09:07
54Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:09:45
55Camilo Andres Suarez (4-72 Colombia)0:10:10
56Brodie Talbot (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:10:18
57James Stemper (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:10:26
58Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:10
59Jimmi Sorensen (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:11:13
60Maris Bogdanovics (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)0:11:33
61Marijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)0:11:39
62Conor O'brien (Team Veloselect)0:12:13
63Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:12:22
64Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:13:36
65Maksym Vasilyev (ISD Continental)0:14:04
66Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:14:15
67Cameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop)0:15:03
68Enrico Rossi (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:15:40
69Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:15:56
70Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:17:38
71Michael Torkler (Team SmartStop)0:17:42
72Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:18:48
73Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)0:19:04
74Taylor Shelden (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:20:13
75Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling)0:20:40
76Yean Rodriguez (4-72 Colombia)0:21:38
77Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:22:06
78Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)0:22:12
79David Williams (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:23:10
80Daniel Durango (4-72 Colombia)0:23:29
81Félix Côté-Bouvette (Team Veloselect)0:23:52
82Michael Vink (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:24:53
83Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:25:31
84Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:26:02
85Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:26:05
86Antonio Dibattista (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:26:10
87Benjamin Chaddock (Garneau-Quebecor)0:26:32
88Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:26:44
89Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:26:49
90Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:33:51
91Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:33:59
92James Piccoli (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:35:43
93Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:37:58
94Alex Wohler (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:38:13
95Sebastian Forke (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:38:55
96Bradley Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:39:48
97Benjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling)0:41:51
98Joël Desgreniers (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:44:05
99Jacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor)0:46:18
100Jake Tanner (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:54:30
101Yannick Mayer (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:56:48
102Ryan Wills (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:56:57
103Samuel Blanchette (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:57:39
104Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:03:03
105Matthias Schnapka (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)1:12:31

