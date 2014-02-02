Image 1 of 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Kuma), Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 15 SRAM staff enjoy the lunch organizers provide each day (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 15 Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 15 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 15 Eloy Teruel (Jamis Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 15 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 15 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 15 Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches - Kuma) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 15 Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 15 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 15 Michael Woods (Amore Vita-Selle Smp (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 15 GC leader Tom Skujins and the podium girls (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 15 Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Kuma) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 15 Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Stefan Schumacher (Chirstina Watches) won the 20km stage 3 individual time trial Friday at Tour de Beauce ahead of Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Serghei Tvetcov, moving the German rider into fifth overall. Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) finished 51 seconds in arrears for 14th on the day but remains in the yellow jersey.

Skujins now leads Tvetcov by 1:17 in the general classification, followed by Asbjorn Kragh Anderson (Christina Watches) at 1:30, Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) at 1:43 and Schumacher at 1:47 minutes.

Wind and rain enveloped the course for the second consecutive day, and while the rain eased up throughout the stage, the wind kicked up for the final riders on the course. Schumacher started 21 places from the end and deposed Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) on the hot seat as the top riders had yet to finish. Tvetcov was able to come close to Shumacher's time, but the Moldavian rider finished 10 seconds behind the stage winner, and just one second ahead of Roth and fourth-placed Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear).

“It was tough,” Schumacher said of the stage. “When we went out, there was so much headwind, it is really also hard for the mental part. At the turning point it was about 42 km/h average – it's not that much for a time trial. But then turning around for two kilometers maybe there was some cross wind, and then straight from the back and downhill so you really had to push big gears all the way along.”

Schumacher said that while he was on the course he was uncertain of how his effort would stack up against the others after a very difficult stage in cold and wet conditions the day before.

“It was such a hard stage with all the climbing and then also the climb in the end in these weather conditions,” he said of the stage 2 finish atop Mont Mégantic. “When I woke up this morning I said, 'What the hell,' but I knew also, and I said this always in the race to myself, 'This doesn't really feel smooth, but nobody will feel fresh today.' So, I'm happy that I could manage to win.”

Tvetcov has put in two impressive rides over the past two stages after crashing hard during stage 1 and injuring his hand. He was unable to shake hands after Friday's stage, but he was able to grasp his handlebars well enough to put in a runner-up performance Friday and finish fifth on Mégantic.

“I just try to think of everyday as a one-day race, and especially after my crash,” Tvetcov said. “I'm disappointed in myself, because I just crashed by my own mistake, but I'm pretty happy that I can be in the game still.”

Skujins had been skeptical of his time trialing ability when speaking with the press after Thursday's stage win, but his performance on Friday proved to be more than enough to preserve his lead with a little buffer going into the final two stages – the notoriously difficult circuit races in Québec City and St-Georges.

“It's always difficult to know where you are going to be with the sensations after a huge day like yesterday,” the 22-year-old Latvian said. “But I felt good, and everything was well-prepared for me today. All the staff worked their asses off to keep me well rested before the start, and I just had to warm up and give my best.”

Despite Skujins' advantage of more than a minute over his nearest GC rivals, the overall race remains wide open.

Schumacher, who was previously third in the 2007 UCI World Championships in the road race and won two stages each in the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France before receiving a two-year ban in 2008 after testing positive for CERA, said his team is now well-placed to make a run at the yellow jersey over the next two days.

“I think Asbjorn Kragh [Anderson] is now maybe on the podium,” he said. “So we are happy with the result of today. He surprised with some really good climbing yesterday and a strong time trial today. So now we won and let's go for two more days and then get home.”

Jelly Belly also has two riders in the top 10 overall, with Kirk Carlsen sitting ninth, 2:02 behind the leader. Tvetcov said he is looking froward to the final two days of racing.

“Everybody has a chance,” he said of the general classification battle.

Skujins said he was looking forward to the difficulty of the next two stages, because harder courses mean more selection in the finale and less fighting for position. He also expressed confidence in his team, which has Dion Smith currently sixth overall, 1:52 behind his teammate in yellow.

“They are real strong,” Skujins said of the Hincapie lineup at Beauce. “If any one of us were in this position we would just give hell to keep the jersey. So I'll just rely on them as all of us are real good, and I think it will be hard to beat us.”

The 29th edition of the Tour de Beauce continues Saturday with the circuit race in Québec City, where riders will cover nine laps of a 14.5km course during the 130km stage that makes it way through the historic walled section of old Québec.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Kuma) 0:25:44 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:10 3 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:11 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 5 Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) 0:00:14 6 Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches-Kuma) 0:00:18 7 Dion Smit (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:25 8 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor) 0:00:30 9 Timothy Roe (Team Budget-Forklifts) 0:00:39 10 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:40 11 Michael Hümbert (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) 0:00:44 12 Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) 0:00:47 13 David Williams (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:50 14 Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:51 15 Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme) 0:00:53 16 Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme) 0:00:55 17 Fernando Orjuela (4-72 Colombia) 0:00:56 18 Gavin Mannion (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:57 19 Luca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 0:01:10 20 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:01:13 21 Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:01:16 22 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:20 23 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:01:30 24 Joshua Prete (Team Budget-Forklifts) 0:01:32 25 Javier Megias (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:01:34 26 Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman) 0:01:35 27 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:36 28 Michael Torkler (Team SmartStop) 0:01:39 29 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:45 30 Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop) 0:01:46 31 James Stemper (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 0:01:50 32 Aurélien Passeron (Silber Pro Cycling) 33 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:02:01 34 Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:02:03 35 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:02:04 36 Cameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop) 0:02:08 37 Maxim Jenkins (Team Veloselect) 0:02:09 38 Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman) 39 Camilo Andres Suarez (4-72 Colombia) 0:02:11 40 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:02:12 41 Chad Beyer (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 0:02:15 42 Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia) 0:02:16 43 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:02:17 44 Jonathan Hornbeck (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 0:02:20 45 Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental) 0:02:21 46 Michael Woods (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 0:02:23 47 Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:02:25 48 Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor) 0:02:26 49 Flavio Deluna (Team SmartStop) 0:02:32 50 David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:02:38 51 Taylor Shelden (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 0:02:39 52 Volodymyr Dzhus (ISD Continental) 0:02:42 53 Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) 0:02:45 54 Jacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor) 0:02:50 55 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:02:53 56 Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor) 0:02:54 57 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (ISD Continental) 0:02:59 58 Julien Gagné (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech) 0:03:02 59 Maris Bogdanovics (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com) 0:03:06 60 Joël Desgreniers (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech) 0:03:20 61 Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:24 62 Marijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:03:26 63 Jimmy Schurman (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme) 0:03:27 64 Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 0:03:29 65 James Piccoli (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 0:03:32 66 Matthew Lloyd (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:03:34 67 Bradley Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:40 68 Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme) 69 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget-Forklifts) 0:03:42 70 Marius Bernatonis (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com) 0:03:50 71 Michael Vink (Team Budget-Forklifts) 0:03:51 72 Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop) 0:03:57 73 Brodie Talbot (Team Budget-Forklifts) 0:03:58 74 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneau-Quebecor) 0:04:02 75 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:04:06 76 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:28 77 Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 0:04:30 78 Jimmi Sorensen (Christina Watches-Kuma) 0:04:34 79 Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman) 0:04:35 80 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Team Veloselect) 0:04:51 81 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 82 Daniel Durango (4-72 Colombia) 0:04:57 83 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:05:01 84 Benjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:05:04 85 Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget-Forklifts) 0:05:05 86 Yean Rodriguez (4-72 Colombia) 87 Conor O'brien (Team Veloselect) 0:05:08 88 Yors Santofimio (4-72 Colombia) 89 Maksym Vasilyev (ISD Continental) 0:05:09 90 Sebastian Forke (Christina Watches-Kuma) 91 Yannick Mayer (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) 0:05:14 92 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:05:16 93 Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental) 0:05:17 94 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 0:05:18 95 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 0:05:21 96 Denys Karnulin (ISD Continental) 0:05:22 97 Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:25 98 Jake Tanner (Christina Watches-Kuma) 0:05:27 99 Enrico Rossi (Christina Watches-Kuma) 0:05:32 100 Alex Wohler (Team Budget-Forklifts) 0:05:34 101 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) 0:05:45 102 Samuel Blanchette (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech) 0:06:10 103 Matthias Schnapka (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) 0:06:18 104 Ryan Wills (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) 0:06:33 105 Antonio Dibattista (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 0:07:18 106 Elliot Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:16:15